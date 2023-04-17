Where to Stream ‘Cocaine Bear’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Cocaine Bear roared into theaters this February, and the titular character made a tame appearance at the Oscars in March — and now the outlandish action comedy is ready to take over home theaters. The adventure film about a bear on a drug-fueled rampage is available to stream on Peacock and will be released on disc tomorrow.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true tale of a 175-pound black bear found in the forests of Georgia in 1985 surrounded by 40 open containers of smuggled cocaine. But that’s as far as the facts go when it comes to the fictional R-rated film, which used CGI to create the 500-pound black bear. The cast features Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta (in one of his last roles).

The bear already has its own line of official merch, while 12-year-old star Brooklynn Prince has separately created her first comic book.

Find out where to watch Cocaine Bear online below.

Where to Watch Cocaine Bear Online

Cocaine Bear is available to stream on Peacock, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. (Save 17 percent with annual billing, which is $50 or $100, respectively.)

Both packages include next-day access to NBC and Bravo series, more than 80,000 hours of TV episodes and movies (including Poker Face, Bel-Air, That ’70s Show, M3GAN and Oscar-nominated film Tàr), more than 50 channels and live sports (including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE). However, only the Premium Plus subscribers can watch their local NBC channel live, download select titles to watch offline later and enjoy an ad-free experience.

New Peacock subscribers can watch Cocaine Bear for free with a seven-day free trial. Through June 26, the streamer’s Premium package is also included for free for Xfinity Flex and X1 customers with Internet or Digital Starter TV subscriptions or equivalent plans. Learn more here.

If you prefer to own the movie, it’s available to buy on digital on Prime Video, iTunes and Redbox. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, April 18, and you can preorder it right now for up to 10 percent off on Amazon.