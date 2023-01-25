×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘White Lotus’ Stars Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valentine’s Day Line — Here’s When It Drops Online

Italian actresses and real-life friends Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò show off the brand's latest range of lingerie ahead of the romantic holiday.

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in Skims Valentine's Day campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in Skims Valentine's Day campaign Courtesy of Skims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

White Lotus‘ Italian double troublemakers are getting naughty again. Kim Kardashian has tapped breakout stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to model Skims’ Valentine’s Day collection.

In a campaign shot by Donna Trope, the actresses showcase lace and silk pieces from the the lingerie and loungewear label’s forthcoming drop ($18 to $108), part of 10 limited-edition collections arriving Thursday.

Skims’ Valentine’s Day shop also features new pink colorways — think Barbiecore pink, neon orchid and more — for existing Skims collections such as Fits Everybody, Ultra Fine Mesh, Soft Lounge, Seamless Sculpt, Latex and more. Standouts include cozy onesies and sleepwear in playful heart prints, drapey curve-hugging long slip dresses, sheer lace catsuits, latex long-sleeved dresses, rhinestone-embellished bralettes and gloves, lace camisoles, mesh underpinnings and others alongside signature Skims shapewear.

Related Stories

Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery
Movie News

Kristen Bell, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery Board 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' Sequel

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
Lifestyle

The 70+ Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women Who Love Fashion, Beauty, Tech and More

Grannò and Tabasco star in White Lotus season two as Mia and Lucia, two Sicilian best friends who frequent the luxury resort seeking opportunity among the wealthy guests. (The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO anthology series has been renewed for a third season.)

“I love everything Skims stands for,” Tabasco says in a release. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

“Adds Grannò, “having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.” The Naples-bred actresses also both star in the Italian TV series DOC – Nelle tue mani.

In an interview with W, the real-life friends revealed that they helped each other with their self tape auditions and later FaceTimed each other “crying” after finding out they nabbed the roles. “I have a video of us on that call, but it’s unusable. You can’t really see, and it’s so frantic. I was too excited,” Grannò told the magazine.

Shop Skims’ Valentine’s Day shop online here, and check out our top picks from the collection before it drops Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET below.

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress
Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress $88
Buy now

Skims Knit Lace Catsuit

Skims Knit Lace Catsuit
Skims
Skims Knit Lace Catsuit $108
Buy now

Skims Soft Lounge Robe

Skims Soft Lounge Robe
Skims
Skims Soft Lounge Robe $88
Buy now

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette
Skims
Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette $48
Buy now

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Cami

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Cami
Skims
Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Cami $64
Buy now

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Short

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Short
Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Short $56
Buy now

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Pack

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Pack
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Pack $60
Buy now

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack $60
Buy now

Skims Sport Crew Sock Pack

Skims Sport Crew Sock Pack
Skims
Skims Sport Crew Sock Pack $23
Buy now

Skims Valentine’s Slipper

Skims Valentine's Slipper
Skims
Skims Valentine’s Slipper $48
Buy now

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress $88
Buy now

Skims Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps

Skims Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
Skims
Skims Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps $62
Buy now

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette $36
Buy now

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Dipped Thong

Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Lace Dipped Thong $18
Buy now

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Skims
Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra $52
Buy now

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Bikini

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Bikini
Skims
Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Bikini $20
Buy now

Skims Lounge Long Slip Dress

Skims Lounge Long Slip Dress
Skims
Skims Lounge Long Slip Dress $78
Buy now

Skims Lounge Scoop Onesie

Skims Lounge Scoop Onesie
Skims
Skims Lounge Scoop Onesie $68
Buy now

Skims Latex Long Sleeve Dress

Skims Latex Long Sleeve Dress
Skims
Skims Latex Long Sleeve Dress $128
Buy now

Skims Latex Legging

Skims Latex Legging
Skims
Skims Latex Legging $98
Buy now

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Gloves

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Gloves
Skims
Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Gloves $48
Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad