‘White Lotus’ Stars Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valentine’s Day Line — Here’s When It Drops Online

White Lotus‘ Italian double troublemakers are getting naughty again. Kim Kardashian has tapped breakout stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to model Skims’ Valentine’s Day collection.

In a campaign shot by Donna Trope, the actresses showcase lace and silk pieces from the the lingerie and loungewear label’s forthcoming drop ($18 to $108), part of 10 limited-edition collections arriving Thursday.

Skims’ Valentine’s Day shop also features new pink colorways — think Barbiecore pink, neon orchid and more — for existing Skims collections such as Fits Everybody, Ultra Fine Mesh, Soft Lounge, Seamless Sculpt, Latex and more. Standouts include cozy onesies and sleepwear in playful heart prints, drapey curve-hugging long slip dresses, sheer lace catsuits, latex long-sleeved dresses, rhinestone-embellished bralettes and gloves, lace camisoles, mesh underpinnings and others alongside signature Skims shapewear.

Grannò and Tabasco star in White Lotus season two as Mia and Lucia, two Sicilian best friends who frequent the luxury resort seeking opportunity among the wealthy guests. (The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO anthology series has been renewed for a third season.)

“I love everything Skims stands for,” Tabasco says in a release. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

“Adds Grannò, “having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.” The Naples-bred actresses also both star in the Italian TV series DOC – Nelle tue mani.

In an interview with W, the real-life friends revealed that they helped each other with their self tape auditions and later FaceTimed each other “crying” after finding out they nabbed the roles. “I have a video of us on that call, but it’s unusable. You can’t really see, and it’s so frantic. I was too excited,” Grannò told the magazine.

Shop Skims' Valentine's Day shop online here

