What to Pack for Winter Beach Vacations, from Star-Approved Style Staples to Seaside Reads

The holiday season is in full swing. When planning your next getaway, it’s tough to resist the appeal of turquoise waters, swaying palms and the seductive aroma of coconut-banana infused sunscreen wafting through the salty air — especially during winter

Simply vacationing adjacent to an ocean, sea or lake is rejuvenating. But there’s nothing more alluring than a prime beachfront perch, complete with ocean views and the soothing sounds of waves caressing the shore while lounging in a breezy coverup.

Whether you plan to cozy up with a book while slowly skimming your feet through the sand or hit the beckoning ocean with snorkel gear and a stand-up paddle, you’ll want to soak in the scene with an array of stylish fashion and beauty finds. And of course, the SPF!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the top oceanfront hotels in Hawaii, Miami and Santa Barbara and the clothing, accessory and beauty items to stash in your suitcase for the ultimate in beachside bliss.

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Courtesy of The Four Seasons

While many travelers instantly think of bustling Honolulu with its high rises, crowds and iconic Waikiki Beach at the mere mention of Oahu, it’s the serene west side of the island that offers a more pristine, peaceful ambiance and where you’ll find the coastal town of Ko Olina, which translates to “the fulfillment of joy,” and how apropos as this peaceful enclave lives up to its name in droves. Quiet and less developed, this area of the island is also home to Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina where Jessica Alba and Amy Schumer have been spotted and revered for its many blissful offerings including a prime beachfront perch on a tranquil, glistening lagoon.

From the moment you arrive at the breezy, open-air lobby studded with vintage-inspired artwork by local artist, Nick Kuchar and tropical ocean breezes, the healing island vibes instantly permeate your being. Surrender to bliss inside a spacious, residential-style oceanfront guest room with Hawaiian décor and expansive views of towering palm trees and the Pacific. Traditional sliding shutter doors open to an inviting lanai where you’ll revel in the enchanting Hawaiian sunsets.

With charming pathways, hidden alcoves and tropical plants and flowers at every turn, the property oozes tranquility. There’s even a “secret beach” adjacent to the hotel where you’ll find some of the best crowd-free snorkeling complete with frequent sightings of sea turtles and tropical fish.

With its sophisticated vibe and seductive views of the Pacific Ocean, the resort’s adult pool is the pinnacle of nirvana, down to the Instagram-worthy Dr. Mai Tai’s swim up bar (which is actually a retro VW bus), adjacent to the pool where a mixologist whips up a bevy of memorable libations. For those with littles in tow, there are two pools that cater to families along with a discreet, adults-only spa pool, and of course, the beach on the lagoon where lounge chairs, paddle boards and a highly attentive staff beckons.

Given the celestial enclave of Ko Olina is removed from the frenzy of Waikiki, there are fewer trendy restaurants in the area, but with the breadth of knockout on-property dining, any discerning gourmand will be right at home. The resort’s award-winning restaurants not only offer blissful settings with ocean or tropical plant-studded views they’re also revered for culinary brilliance. From the seafood towers and decadent “line-to-table” seafood platters at Mina’s Fish House to the whipped ricotta and lobster spaghetti at Southern Italian-inspired, Noe, and the iconic fresh lobster-flowing Sunday Brunch For All Seasons buffet at La Hiki, this is pure epicurean splendor.

When the day calls for an added dose of transcendence, head straight for the Naupaka Spa. This free-standing mecca of rejuvenation offers Hawaiian-inspired therapies including a massage in one of their Hale treatment huts, where you’ll drift off to Cloud Nine amidst the meditative sounds of the neighboring swaying palms. Paradise found.

St. Regis Bal Harbour, Miami

Courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour

With its electric energy, international ambiance and prime perch on the inviting Atlantic Ocean, Miami oozes tropical flair. While South Beach, the epicenter of this vibrant city, is always pumping, you can still revel in the wow factor minus the relentless crowds just a little further north. St. Regis Bal Harbour is 25 minutes away from the city’s whirlwind scene and envelops visitors in refined beachfront elegance.

From the shimmering art gallery-inspired entrance to the devastatingly opulent, cut glass mirrored wall lobby, the property is dripping with modern decadence fit for royalty. But here the azure oceanfront scene feels more discreet and privileged. The resort, which has reportedly attracted Michelle Obama and Sofia Vergara, is situated on one of the most desirable beaches in the city and directly across the street from the swanky Bal Harbour Shops studded with such designer boutiques as Valentino, Hermès and Dior and some of the area’s coveted restaurants including Makoto and Le Zoo.

Miami is all about the soft sand beaches and warm turquoise water, and you’ll revel in this majesty from any of the over 200 contemporary guestrooms and suites, all boasting spacious glass-walled balconies and soothing ocean breezes. Revered for their suites and accompanying butler service, many of these posh residential-style retreats feature a living room, dining area, two or more balconies, modern kitchenette, two bedrooms and a vast walk-in closet. Don’t be surprised if you choose to surrender to an idyllic afternoon cozied up on one of the sun-drenched balcony loungers.

When you’re not taking in the mesmerizing views of the Atlantic from your patio, several pools and beachside experiences await. Lounge at the adults-only pool, in the luxurious confines of an oceanfront cabana, at the family pool, or stroll the Sea Grape dotted beach walk.

Retreat to the ultimate in swank, The St. Regis Bar, where the hotel’s classic Bloody Mary and live music await. This is heaven.

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito

Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

As the only beachfront hotel in Montecito, Rosewood Miramar Beach is in a class of its own. This Shangri-La offers prime positioning too – the quaint town of Montecito, with its indigenous boutiques and restaurants, is in walking distance and the lively energy of Santa Barbara’s harbor (where you’ll find Brophy Bros. for some for some of the area’s best local seafood) and bustling State Street are just a 10-minute drive away.

Upon entering the property’s elegant Manor House, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into a dear friend’s stately home with its regal foyer and movie star-worthy, rounded staircase. Just beyond is the sumptuous living room studded with cushy sofas along with views of the expansive verdant lawn and, of course, the ocean.

While all of the glamorously appointed guestrooms are ocean- or mountain-facing, it’s the beachfront suites that will be calling your name. With close to 1,000 square feet of living space and decked-out patios for relishing the salty air, this is the epitome of coastal nirvana.

Captivating dining options at this utopia are aplenty. Indulge in fine dining at Caruso’s (one of the most coveted reservations in town), adjacent to the beachfront suites and the echo of the crashing waves. And beginning mid-December, Caruso’s will showcase its Southern Italian delicacies at sister property Rosewood Mayakoba for their “taste of the American Riviera in the Riviera Maya” winter residency where Chef Massimo Falsini’s culinary magic will entwine with local ingredients from the Yucatán.

Santa Barbara is a mecca for seafood, including the prized sea urchin. And this finery, along with the best of the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo’s Kōtō Ward is on full display at the property’s new AMA Sushi. Lead by Executive Chef Kentaro Ikuta from Osaka who designed Michelin-starred omakase offerings for many years, gourmands should expect a beguiling experience down to Hokkaido Scallops and Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Ribeye grilled over Binchō-tan Charcoal. This is living.

What to Bring to Winter Beach Vacations

Now that you know where to book, all that’s necessary is gathering your vacation must-haves for oceanside lounging and evening dining. So whether you’re heading to the stylish and starry destinations above or your own favorite seaside paradise, we’ve rounded up the best items to bring and wear to the beach in the winter — see all of our top picks below.

White Linen Two-Piece Set or Coverup

Lightweight, versatile and easy to pack, an ultra-wearable button-down shirt and drawstring shorts or pants number (or a one-piece coverup) will take you from morning beach strolls to evenings out. Simply toss on a long necklace and mules and you’re ready for a dressed-up dinner.

Cleobella Gina Set

Cleobella

Hermoza Alamista Romper

Hermoza

Hermoza Alamista Romper $128 Buy now

Matthew Bruch Linen Shirtdress

Saks Fifth Avenue

Matthew Bruch Linen Shirtdress (reg. $425) $142 Buy now

Packable UPF50+ Hat

Leaders in modern, sun safe clothing, hats and accessories with UPF 50 + (Ultraviolet Protection Factor), A packable hat (like Coolibar’s “virtually indestructable” Perla silhouette and others below) is designed with an innovative polyester that looks like natural straw but is remarkably durable. In other words, you’ll be enjoying this clever number for years, as it’s easy to stuff, roll or smoosh it into your suitcase or carry-on without a second thought.

Coolibar Perla Packable UPF 50+ Wide Brim Hat

Amazon

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women’s Perla Packable Wide Brim Hat $39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Comfy Leather Sandals

While rubber flip flops are a beachside staple, perhaps it’s time to elevate your tropical footwear game. OluKai’s soft leather sandals are designed with noticeable underfoot support, so not only are they more luxurious, they’re wildly comfortable too – you may even have a difficult time taking them off. We’re particularly fond of this feminine, double-strap style.

OluKai Kāpehe Luana Leather Beach Sandals Amazon OluKai Kāpehe Luana Leather Beach Sandals $100.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

M. Gemi The Lorenza Tan Leather Sandals M. Gemi The Lorenza Tan Leather Sandals $198 Buy now

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging

Whether hiking, lounging or indulging in yoga, these supremely sleek leggings by Alo Yoga (worn by Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift and Mel B.) are designed to flatter all sizes. The micro-performance double-knit, moisture-wicking Airlift fabric wears like iron so they’re a smart investment and they lift, smooth and sculpt while providing the perfect amount of stretch.

Alo

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging $128 Buy now

CalPak Trnk Carry-On Luggage

Arrive in style with CalPak’s vintage trunk-inspired carry-on, complete with 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock and a durable shell. The sleek interior features a divider with pockets and compression straps for smart, efficient packing.

Calpak

CalPak Trnk Carry-On Luggage $195 Buy now

Mesh Beach Bag

Spacious, machine washable and easy on the eyes, a durable beach bag easily holds all of your poolside essentials, and is even machine washable, so no need to worry about it getting splashed. Available in a variety of vibrant colors, you can easily coordinate with your swimwear.

Kalidi Beach Mesh Tote Bag

Amazon

KALIDI Beach Mesh Tote Bag $13.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

L*Space Cinnia Bag

L*Space Cinnia Bag $150 Buy now

Miraclesuit Jena One Shoulder Swimsuit

Turn heads wherever you may be soaking up the sun in this striking asymmetrical one-piece by Miraclesuit, the alluring swimwear brand spotted on Rebel Wilson. Designed to provide a high dose of all-over body shaping, sheer panels add a touch of allure to this showstopper and the interior, unlined shelf bra delivers maximum comfort.

Amazon

Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Network JENA Asymmetrical Neckline Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit, Black, 10 $178.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Boho Maxi Dress

Boho-style maxi dresses are a year-round classic, such as Natalie Martin’s stylish silhouettes that are often spotted on Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon and Barbra Streisand. Slip into this breezy style (we’ve selected a range of options with three-quarter-length sleeves and v-necklines) any time of day – whether donning it as a coverup or indulging in freshly caught tuna Poke bowls poolside.

Natalie Martin

Natalie Martin Sammie Dress $187 Buy now

Meenew Women’s Maxi Bohemian Dress

Amazon

Meenew Women’s Maxi Bohemian Dress<br> $48.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

HOKA Clifton 8 Running Sneakers

Spotted on everyone from Winnie Harlow and Gwyneth Paltrow to Pippa Middleton and Jennifer Garner, HOKA sneakers are revered for their undeniable, technically advanced comfort whether running, hiking, working out, or enjoying leisurely beachside strolls. Plus, their joy-inducing array of eye-catching styles and thick, cushioned foam base punch up any look.

HOKA Clifton 8 Running Sneakers $140 Buy now

Yonka Lait Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanning Milk

There’s nothing like gliding onto the beach with a kiss of sun and this stellar self-tanner by Yonka is a classic. An iconic French skincare brand beloved by Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Madonna (as well as no shortage of Hollywood beauty insiders), this formula delivers a golden glow while infusing the skin with a host of skin-soothing ingredients including rice oil, shea butter and vitamin E to help hydrate and protect skin against environmental damage.

Yon-Ka Paris

Yon-Ka Lait Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanning Milk $58 Buy now

Pickleball Is Life by Erin McHugh

As the immensely popular sport of pickleball continues to cast its spell across the nation (Both LeBron James and Tom Brady recently invested in Major League Pickleball teams), curl up with this joyous new book by Erin McHugh and learn all about the reportedly fastest growing recreational sport. Pickleball courts are even popping up at resorts all over the country including at Four Seasons Oahu where they also offer classes led by pros.

Amazon

Pickleball Is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Roen Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm

Infused with hydrating mango, grapeseed and coconut oils, Roen’s luscious lip gloss-meets-balm adds a natural, come-hither sheen to your kisser without an ounce of stickiness. Stash it in your trusty mesh beach bag for a nourishing indulgence throughout the day.

Roen

<strong>Roen Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm</strong> $26 Buy now

Stylish Sunglasses

A vacation no-brainer regardless of the season, prepare for compliments galore with a pair of supremely stylish sunnies that offer UVA and UVB radiation. Find some of our top picks below, from exceedingly budget-friendly to star-approved.

Stojo Classic Round Sunglasses

SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses for Women Men Retro Vintage Large Plastic Frame BLOSSOM SJ2067 with Crystal Brown Frame/Brown Lens $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Prive Revaux The Hepburn Sunglasses Prive Riveaux Prive Revaux The Hepburn Sunglasses $40 Buy now

Lapima Lisa X Square Sunglasses RD Lapima Lisa X Square Sunglasses (reg. $505) $404 Buy now

Macrene Actives Eye Cream

Sun-filled vacations require a high dose of mega-watt skincare to combat potential damage. Ageless beauties Sienna Miller and Brooke Shields head straight to dermatologist and scientist Dr. Macrene Alexiades for her collection of plant based, immaculately clean, and vegan clinical-level products housed in glass containers – Macrene Actives. Her new High Performance Eye Cream is scientifically proven to rejuvenate the eye area and help lessen the appearance of fine lines – ideal after swaths of chlorine, sea salt and sunscreen.

Macrene Actives Eye Cream $135 Buy now

Aerie Scalloped One Piece Swimsuit

Kick things up a notch with this quintessential stunner from Aerie. The textured waffle fabric and scalloped edges make every moment in this one piece even more memorable.

aerie

Krigler Voyage au Paradis 56 Fragrance

With seductive notes of jasmine, sparkling bergamot, white musk, and blood orange, this “holiday-evoking” classic scent by House of Krigler (a favorite of royals and such screen goddesses as Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn) will instantly transport you to tropical, sun-drenched shores even upon returning home from your beachfront vacation.

Krigler