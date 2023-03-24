What to Wear to the Most Stylish Spring Break Ski Destinations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring break is almost here, and industry-beloved mountain resorts are preparing for a flurry of visitors. Swanky accommodations, culinary delights and hours of shredding are just a two-hour plane ride away — and if you’re decamping from a sunny locale, you’ll need some good winter accessories to keep you toasty.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best spots in Sun Valley, Aspen and Deer Valley and the ultimate ski gear for a rip-roaring, ski- or snowboarding-packed adventure in each stylish (and snowy) locale. Read on for plenty of options for mountain lodging, dining and imbibing, then shop our top ski resort fashion picks.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Lodge Sun Valley Lodge

If heaps of expansive terrain, little to no lift lines and some of the best skiing in the United States tickle your fancy, you’ll be instantly smitten with Sun Valley. Founded in 1936, this year-round playground, America’s first destination ski resort, once played host to Marilyn Monroe and Gary Cooper and now oozes a down-to-earth vibe as dramatic as its surrounding mountain ranges. And that’s the appeal.

Even though Sun Valley is home to Allen & Company’s summer billionaires’ summit with the likes of Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos, there is no Hollywood pretension here. In fact, the style aesthetic is flannels over Fendi, Patagonia over Prada (and Patagonia is even pushing it).

With its prime perch, Sun Valley is often referred to as a “snow globe” thanks to the surrounding mountains that appear to be hugging the region. Take your pick of two terrain-heavy ski areas: Dollar Mountain, situated in the City of Sun Valley, is designed for beginners. Intermediates and daredevils are right at home on the slopes of Bald Mountain (known as “Baldy”) in the quaint neighboring town of Ketchum.

Another perk of this year-round haven is the lack of overgrowth. There are just a handful of appropriately sized hotels in the area including the industry-adored, Swiss-chalet fashioned Sun Valley Lodge (from $450 per night) where the vibe is no-nonsense luxury. Stroll the red-carpeted hallways amidst black-and-white photographs of athletes and celebrities from years past. Unwind at the 20,000-square-foot spa and heated outdoor pool. Duchin Lounge, the resident watering hole, is always a lively scene. And retire to one of the spacious, classically contemporary guestrooms.

Authenticity abounds in the neighboring town of Ketchum, just five minutes away (Sun Valley Lodge provides complimentary car service). Highlights include Pioneer Saloon flecked with a high dose of Western décor where mounted taxidermy and rifles line the walls along with the aroma of hearty steaks, baked potatoes and nary a fancy designer label.

Other dining options are stationed at River Run Plaza next to Sun Valley Lodge including The Ram, another historic dining spot where the past is celebrated, and the scene is spirited. Feast on items from their Heritage Menu such as pork tenderloin schnitzel from 1982 and Hungarian goulash from 1966. Konditorei is the beloved Austrian-inspired café serving savory breakfast and lunch dishes, baked delicacies and coffee. And a few doors away are two of the area’s upscale boutiques – Brass Ranch and Panache.

Revel in the most thrilling shopping experience while paying it forward at the appropriately named Gold Mine Consign where the affable manager Lara Spencer reigns. Stocked with a treasure trove of vintage and gently worn clothing and accessories, this is where you’ll uncover everything from mass-market brands to the occasional pair of Fendi boots, Moncler jacket and Lululemon leggings, with proceeds benefitting the local Community Library.

What to Wear for Spring Ski Season in Sun Valley

Outerknown The Blanket Shirt

Eco-conscious label Outerknown’s best-selling Blanket Shirt comes in dozens of plaid and solid colors. This versatile button-down is made of a heavyweight organic cotton twill that’s perfect for layering in winter and beyond.

Outerknown

Outerknown The Blanket Shirt $148 Buy now

Alo Yoga Ruched Soft Sculpt Pant

There’s nothing like slipping into Alo’s French terry pull-ons after an active day on the slopes. Designed with an elastic waistband, ruched wide legs and side pockets, these velvety pants are a hit any time of day.

Alo

Alo Yoga Ruched Soft Sculpt Pant $118 Buy now

OluKai Pūpū Mua Mule Slipper

Wrap your tired tootsies in a cloud of coziness by stepping into OluKai’s authentic shearling slippers with leather detailing. The contoured, washable footbed delivers comfort with added support. And the rubber sole provides enough traction, so you can wear them outdoors too.

Nordstrom

Olukai Pūpū Mua Mule Slipper $130 Buy now

FP Movement Poppy Packable Puffer Jacket

Puffers are year-round staples and a necessity for any ski trip. From Free People’s activewear brand, FP Movement (which recently debuted a full ski wear collection), this breezy, water-resistant jacket style is easy to pack into your suitcase or carry-on bag. And it’s perfect for layering thanks to the relaxed fit and shorter length.

Free People

FP Movement Poppy Packable Puffer Jacket $168 Buy now

Aspen, Colorado

While it holds the title of the poshest ski destination in the U.S., Aspen is also one of the most sustainable mountain resorts in the country. Simply by signing The Aspen Pledge, ACRA (Aspen Chamber Resort Association) donates $18.80 (the year Aspen was incorporated) to one of two environmental organizations of your choosing — Independence Pass Foundation and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers. And Aspen Skiing Company implements green operations across the board, including the use of solar energy and smart water usage initiatives to actively combat climate change.

This powder playground boasts an abundance of terrain thanks to four sweeping, easily accessible mountain ranges – Ajax and Highlands are designed for the more ambitious, Snowmass caters to all levels, and Buttermilk is a haven for beginners.

The Lower Pool at The Gant Aspen’s Common Space The Gant Aspen

If you’re longing for a luxurious residential-style stay, The Gant Aspen (from $395 per night; more booking options at Booking.com and Expedia) is a Shangri-La and a zippy 15-minute drive from the airport. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and discreetly tucked away at the base of Ajax Mountain, this condominium resort is a 5-minute walk into town and offers ski shuttles, expansive residences, and a snappy concierge team raring to fulfill any request. There’s also an esteemed culinary team in place – Todd Reese hails from Matsuhisa and Chef Chon Bogarin whips up his drool-worthy creations at the on-site Pepperjack’s where you’ll find casual dining and a bustling après scene. One of Aspen’s most coveted reservations is at The Gant’s Rooftop Igloo – the shiniest new spot for mealtime merriment. With views of the surrounding mountains and the Silver Queen Gondola, you’ll wine and dine inside of a private heated igloo decked with cozy Alpine décor while feasting on such delicacies as chicken piccata, ribeye steak and Kobe beef sliders.

The ASPENX Beach Club with Gray Malin ASPENX

Around the corner, The Little Nell (from $935 per night; more booking options at Booking.com) is also cloaked in leisure-time newness. The Nest at The Nell is a sumptuous spot carved out on the patio outside of their Element 47 restaurant. Plunk down on one of the sofas with a glass of your favorite wine alongside gas fire pits and beneath the twinkling lights for moments of enchantment. And for spirited afternoons, head straight for ASPENX Beach Club. Open on weekends from 12 to 3 p.m. by reservation, simply hop on the gondola to the plateau where striped cabanas and a festive scene await. In conjunction with photographer Gray Malin, this beach club meets winter wonderland envelops guests in an immersive mountaintop experience complete with views of the Elk Range, epicurean bites, champagne, DJ, primo ASPENX merch and glamour galore.

What to Wear for Spring Ski Season in Aspen

Alps & Meters Slalom Knit Sweater Turn heads in this merino cashmere blend sweater designed in classic Alpine style by Alps & Meters – the go-to luxury high-performance brand for those in the know. Inspired by pioneering female Olympians including Gretchenn Kunigk and Penny Pitou, this striking number amps up any look – whether paired with ski pants on the slopes or with jeans for a stroll around town. Salt & Snow Alps & Meters Slalom Knit Sweater $295 Buy now

Goldbergh Pearl No Fur Jumpsuit

Backcountry

Goldbergh Pearl No Fur Jumpsuit (reg. $1,279) $895 Buy now

Deer Valley, Utah

The St. Regis Deer Valley Resort St. Regis Deer Valley

Perched above Park City, the epicenter of January’s Sundance Film Festival, Deer Valley is renowned for its impeccably groomed, not overly crowded runs complete with 5-star hotels swathed in luxury and ski butlers ready to swiftly buckle up your boots and plop your skis down on the snow.

Delight in slope-side elegance at St. Regis Deer Valley (from $1,567 per night) where, in addition to the hotel’s signature butler service and desirable location within a gated community, other draws include a ride in the sleek, Swiss-built funicular that transfers guests between the upper and lower sections of the resort and La Stellina (translates to “little star”), the property’s newest dining experience helmed by chef Matthew Harris. Feast on classical Italian dishes that will transport you from the slopes of Utah to the streets of Rome — pizzas baked to golden perfection in a copper-tiled oven, a succulent chicken piccata and cioppino with mussels, clams and shrimp.

One of the most fairytale-inspired dining experiences is at Goldener Hirsch (from $1,200 per night; more booking options at Expedia) — the enchanting Bavarian-style boutique inn tucked away in Deer Valley Village. The thoughtful menu, including wiener schnitzel, red hen coq au vin with Käsespätzle, and fondue, along with its old-world ambiance (think carved wooden chairs, painted ceilings and fireplace) instantly transports you to the snow-capped mountains of Austria.

And the poshest scene in town is still inside Après Lounge at Montage Deer Valley (from $625; more booking options at Priceline) – a Gorsuch-studded yellow yurt with endless charcuterie, Veuve Clicquot and inviting ambiance thanks to plush seating, cozy wood accents and chunky faux fur throws.

What to Wear for Spring Ski Season in Deer Valley

Skida x Wild Rye Neck Warmer

Keep your face and neck warm while adding some pizazz to your snowy look with this yellow floral neck warmer. From female-founded mountain apparel brand, Wild Rye in collaboration with Skida, the Vermont-based accessories company, it’s made with a poly-blend fabric designed to wick moisture away.

Wild Rye

Skida x Wild Rye Neck Warmer $30 Buy now

Swany Arctic Women’s Mittens

With supple waterproof leather and masterful design (the interior construction forms around each of your fingers like a pair of gloves), Swany’s Arctic women’s gloves win the award for the comfiest mittens. They’re also touch screen compatible and ideal for any high-performance snow adventures.

Amazon

Swany Arctic Mitt – Women’s Light Grey Large $69.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Obermeyer Bliss Ski/Snowboard Pants

It doesn’t get snazzier than this. Add heaps of verve to your snow day get up with Obermeyer’s Bliss ski and snowboard pants in a variety of eye-catching patterns. The brand is a world-renowned leader in high-performance outdoor apparel, these come with an array of technical bells and whistles such as stretch lining for added comfort and built-in ventilation for warmth and circulation exactly where you need it.

Amazon

Obermeyer Bliss Ski/Snowboard Pants $199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now