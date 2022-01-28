Where to Get the Stylish KN95 Masks Seen on Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde and Other Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

N95, KN95 and KF94 masks have been a hot commodity ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for maximum protection against the Omicron variant. Stars are among those who have been stepping out in masks (also called respirators) that complement their style — and one particular Hollywood-favored brand is now back in stock.

Maskc’s fashionable KN95 face masks feature an ergonomic design and five-ply construction that filters 95 percent of particles of 0.3 microns or smaller. Available in a variety of colors, the face coverings were recently spotted on Katie Holmes and Naomi Watts, who both wore the brand’s neutral KN95 masks while out and about in New York. They join other Hollywood stars who have worn the Los Angeles-based brand, including Jenna Dewan, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Blake Lively, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Olivia Wilde, among many, many others.

Maskc’s comfortable face masks also have an adjustable metal nose bridge and comfortable ear loops, and the breathable design makes them ideal for workouts. They’re priced at $36 for 10 or $85 for a pack of 25, and come in black and variety sets, including blush, earth and dark colorways.

So what are N95, KN95 and KF94 masks, also known as respirators? These types of masks form a seal around the nose and mouth to prevent exposure to airborne particles and liquid contaminants and are designed and tested to meet international safety standards for protection. They are regulated in the U.S. by the CDC and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Here are the main differences among the three types of masks:

N95 masks Approved by NIOSH, these respirators filter 95 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

KN95 masks Though they’re not approved by NIOSH, KN95 respirators are the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks and meet international safety standards. They also filter 95 percent of particles 0.3 microns and smaller, and the FDA granted emergency use authorization for KN95s by certain manufacturers when N95 masks were in short supply. (Note that the FDA has since revoked approval for some masks; refer to their list here.)

KF94 masks Made according to South Korea’s standards, KF94 masks offer 94 percent protection against particles as small as 0.3 microns. (The “KF” means “Korean filter”.)

The CDC notes that “a respirator has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.” The agency also says that if N95, KN95 or KF94 masks are unavailable, then a cloth mask is still better than none at all.

Below, shop Maskc’s Hollywood-famous KN95 face masks.

Maskc Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10-Pack

Maskc Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10-Pack

Maskc Vogue Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10-Pack

Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10-Pack

Maskc Deep Hues KN95 Face Masks, 25-Pack

Maskc Black Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25-Pack