Where to Watch Queer Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Love is brewing between the sons of the U.S. and the U.K. in Red, White & Royal Blue, the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling LGBTQ romance novel of the same name.

Co-written by Ted Malawer and Tony winner Matthew López, the Amazon original movie stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Nicholas Galitzine as Britain’s Prince Henry. When an “international incident” — aka a toppled three-tiered cake at the royal wedding, the result of a shove shared between Alex and Henry — requires damage control, the two feuding young men must fake a friendship to repair their countries’ relations.

Related: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Stylist Jason Bolden Star in Outdoor Brand Merrell’s New Campaign

After an unexpected kiss at a New Year’s Eve party, Alex and Henry find themselves dodging the press, government officials and their own parents as they keep their relationship a secret.

Watch the trailer below, and keep reading to find out how to stream Red, White & Royal Blue online and shop the book that inspired the rom-com.

Where to Watch the Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Online

The film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue premieres Aug. 11, and the only way to stream the Amazon original film is on Prime Video.

A membership to Prime ($15 per month or $139 annually) or the standalone Prime Video-only service ($9 monthly) is required to watch the movie. New Prime and Prime Video subscribers can watch Red, White & Royal Blue for free during the 30-day trial period; after that, the subscription auto-renews at the regular price.

Amazon Prime Membership $15 monthly Buy now

In addition to access to all of the TV shows and movies streaming on Prime Video (including original series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Rings of Power and Air) Amazon Prime members also get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, no-rush shipping on millions of products on the site and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market grocery delivery in select U.S. cities.

Lesser-known or “hidden” Prime benefits include “Try Before You Buy” and personal shopper service on select clothing, footwear and accessories; discounts on subscriptions; and 5 percent cash back on purchases with an Amazon Prime store card. (Amazon in 2022 announced it would close all of its 4-Star, Amazon Books and Pop Up stores.)

Where to Buy the Red, White & Royal Blue Book On Sale Online

A New York Times best-selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston is currently 36 percent off for the paperback version and 20 percent off for the hardcover collector’s edition. It’s also available as an Audible audiobook and as as a Kindle e-book, and new subscribers of both services can listen to or read Red, White & Royal Blue for free during the trial periods. Learn more about Audible here and Kindle here.

Amazon