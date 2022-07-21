Here’s How to Shop Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga If You Can’t Go in Person Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

At long last, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga will be landing on IRL shelves.

In a statement today, the trio of collaborators revealed that select pieces from the unisex fall/winter collection will drop in select Gap stores tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. EST, including at the label’s Times Square flagship.

Priced from $60 for baseball caps to $400 for puffer jackets, the range is the latest from Ye, the American basics brand (with whom he has a 10-year design deal) and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. Classic Gap silhouettes are rendered in Yeezy’s signature oversized and minimalist approach in muted gray and black, such as boxy seamless T-shirts, shrunken heavy fleece logo hoodies with faded finishes, mock neck pullovers in a sheeny nylon/spandex material, coated cotton overalls and more.

Sizing ranges from XS to XXL, and garments are finished with a printed dove on the back to symbolize “a message of hope for the future,” per Yeezy Gap. Pieces will begin shipping around Aug. 5, according to retailers’ websites.

The New York flagship of Gap (1514 Broadway) is getting a makeover as part of the launch. It “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design. The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale,” according to a statement from the brand.

The first eight-piece installment from Yeezy by Gap Engineered by Balenciaga was unveiled in February at Donda 2′s performance release event in Miami and was released online, and the second 25-piece drop arrived online at the end of May. (It was postponed by two days “in light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Ye previously announced.)

For those who can’t make it down to Gap stores tomorrow, the fall/winter collection is available to pre-order online at Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga.com and at online luxury retailers Farfetch, MyTheresa and LuisaViaRoma. Shop them right now below (or add them to your in-person wish list while you queue up at the store).

