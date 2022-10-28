Lucky Brand’s New ‘Yellowstone’ Collection Lets Show Fans Dress Like the Duttons

- Share this article on Facebook
Yellowstone has roped itself into a ranch-ready fashion collection.
Slated to return on Nov. 13 for its fifth season on Paramount Network, the hit TV series has teamed with Lucky Brand on a collection of womenswear and menswear fit for the Dutton family.
Priced from $50 to $199, the range comprises embellished denim jackets and flare jeans, graphic tees and hoodies, henleys, embroidered sweatshirts and western shirts, cardigans and more. The fictional ranch’s hooked rocking Y brand and equine motifs are seen throughout the collection, including on sherpa-lined outerwear, button-downs, crewneck sweaters and other cowpoke-worthy pieces.
Lucky Brand tapped Los Angeles’ Compton Cowboys to star in the campaign, which was shot at the horseback riding group’s headquarters for its Compton Jr. Equestrian Posse mentorship program. (The group recently helped cover star Daniel Kaluuya train for his role in Nope.) The label will also donate $10 for every item purchased from the collection online or in stores during the entire month of November to the equestrian group for a maximum donation of $50,000.
It’s not the first time that the show has stepped into the fashion and lifestyle space. Yellowstone and Wrangler released a denim collection in 2021, while star Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton) is the new face of Stetson’s first fragrance.
Set in Montana, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, helmed by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), as they protect their cattle ranch in Montana against land developers and others at its borders, including America’s first National Park and a Native American reservation.
Although it was snubbed for 2022 Emmy nominations, the neo-Western drama’s popularity has spawned several spinoffs. Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe includes 1923, the newest prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the Duttons’ Depression-era ancestors, which debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+. The first prequel, 1883 (starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett) is due for a second season on the streamer, and others include 1932 and 6666.
Ahead, see some of the standout pieces from the collaboration, and shop the full Lucky Brand x Yellowstone collection online here.
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Horse Embellished Sherpa Denim Jacket
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Logo Crew Neck Thermal
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Type 2 Jacket
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Horse Tee
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Chore Jacket
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Protect the Land Tee
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Blue Thunder Low Rise Flare Denim
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone I Only Love Cowboys Button Henley
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Teeter Wash Easy Rider Fit Denim
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Cardigan
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Wheeler Wash Easy Rider Boot Jean
Lucky Brand x Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Script Hoodie
