‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Cole Hauser Launching a Western-Inspired Coffee Company This Fall

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser may be best known for getting things done around Dutton Ranch as cowboy Rip Wheeler, and now he’s giddying up morning routines with a new Western-inspired coffee and lifestyle brand.

The actor is behind Free Rein, a coffee company co-founded with longtime friends Paul Anderson, Aron Marquez and Karl Pfluger. The four entrepreneurs form an investment firm that purchased Texas-based small-batch coffee roasters Longhorn Coffee Co. in 2022, as previously reported by San Angelo Live. (The veteran-owned roastery sells blends with desert-inspired names such as TX Heat, Venom, Pecos, Snake Bite and Whiskey Reserve.)

Related: How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 and Past Episodes Online

“I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years,” Hauser tells The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive statement. “I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. Remember, dreams don’t work unless you do!”

The offerings will include whole and ground Arabica coffee beans in flavors such as the earthy and bold American Dirt dark roast alongside merch such as enamel coffee cups, insulated mugs, tees and more.

Per a release, the brand “embodies the hardworking spirit and open promise of the American West … [and captures] the essence of open horizons, untamed landscapes, and the bold determination of pioneers who charge hard, wherever they may lead them. The flavors kick and bite, but always go down smooth. Each cup serves to fuel whatever dream you’re chasing, be it gold and glory, or just a little slice of the world to call your own.”

Courtesy of Free Rein Coffee Co.

Free Rein’s co-founders “are successful entrepreneurs from different walks of life, but with a shared passion for the American Dream and the strong coffee that fuels it,” notes the release.

Hauser shared the news this morning on Instagram, saying, “I’ve grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there’s nobody on earth who works harder. I’m proud to announce that I’ve decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard. Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee.”

Since 2018, the 48-year-old actor has played ranch hand Rip Wheeler — the husband of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reily) — on Paramount Network’s hit TV series, which is in its fifth and final season. He recently starred in the Western film Dead Man’s Hand alongside Stephen Dorff, Jack Kilmer and Yellowstone costar Mo Brings Plenty; and in The Ritual Killer opposite Morgan Freeman.