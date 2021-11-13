×
The Latest 24-City-Time-Zone Watches Take Collectors Around the World

As international travel opens up, eight timepieces from Patek Philippe, IWC and more allow users to easily see the time in key locales across the globe.

IWC

An exclusive alloy known as Ceratanium, blending the benefits of ceramic and titanium, is used to craft the all-black 46mm Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun  — the wearer changes the time zone by rotating the bezel to highlight the correct city at 12 o’clock; $16,900, at IWC Schaffhausen, Beverly Hills and New York, and iwc.com.

Patek Philippe

The 39.5mm platinum Self-Winding World Time Flyback Chronograph features 24-hour and day/night indications on its hand-guillochéd green dial; $100,540, at Patek Philippe at Gearys, Beverly Hills and New York, and patek.com.

Frédérique Constant

The 41mm Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture highlights 24 cities on a blue dial with stainless steel case and bracelet (two additional straps are included); $4,395, at Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles, and London Jewelers, New York, and us.frederiqueconstant.com.

Bovet

The 46mm Recital 26 Brainstorm Chapter Two in 18-karat red gold features a 24-city second time zone disc, double-sided flying tourbillon and moon phase showing both hemispheres; price upon request, at Cellini Jewelers, New York, and Watches of Switzerland, Las Vegas, and bovet.com.

 Arnold & Son 

A domed, lacquered Northern Hemisphere is aligned via the crown to set the time of one’s location on the 45mm Globetrotter Steel Opaline; price upon request, at Arnold & Son, Los Angeles, and Cellini Jewelers, New York, and arnoldandson.com.

A. Lange & Söhne 

In a 41.9mm pink gold case, the Lange 1 Time Zone features 24 cities around the perimeter of its argenté dial; $56,100, at A. Lange & Söhne, New York, and South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, and alange-soehne.com.

Montblanc

Designed so all 24 time zones can be seen at a glance, the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum highlights a three-dimensional map of the Northern Hemisphere in a 43mm rose gold case; $20,800, at Montblanc, New York and Los Angeles. Similar styles can be shopped online at montblanc.com.

Farer

The British maker’s Aldrich World Timer 24 automatic watch features a blue sunray dial, polished steel markers and numerals, and Barenia bridle leather strap; $1,405, at usd.farer.com.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

