The Latest 24-City-Time-Zone Watches Take Collectors Around the World

IWC
An exclusive alloy known as Ceratanium, blending the benefits of ceramic and titanium, is used to craft the all-black 46mm Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun — the wearer changes the time zone by rotating the bezel to highlight the correct city at 12 o’clock; $16,900, at IWC Schaffhausen, Beverly Hills and New York, and iwc.com.
Patek Philippe
The 39.5mm platinum Self-Winding World Time Flyback Chronograph features 24-hour and day/night indications on its hand-guillochéd green dial; $100,540, at Patek Philippe at Gearys, Beverly Hills and New York, and patek.com.
Frédérique Constant
The 41mm Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture highlights 24 cities on a blue dial with stainless steel case and bracelet (two additional straps are included); $4,395, at Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles, and London Jewelers, New York, and us.frederiqueconstant.com.
Bovet
The 46mm Recital 26 Brainstorm Chapter Two in 18-karat red gold features a 24-city second time zone disc, double-sided flying tourbillon and moon phase showing both hemispheres; price upon request, at Cellini Jewelers, New York, and Watches of Switzerland, Las Vegas, and bovet.com.
Arnold & Son
A domed, lacquered Northern Hemisphere is aligned via the crown to set the time of one’s location on the 45mm Globetrotter Steel Opaline; price upon request, at Arnold & Son, Los Angeles, and Cellini Jewelers, New York, and arnoldandson.com.
A. Lange & Söhne
In a 41.9mm pink gold case, the Lange 1 Time Zone features 24 cities around the perimeter of its argenté dial; $56,100, at A. Lange & Söhne, New York, and South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, and alange-soehne.com.
Montblanc
Designed so all 24 time zones can be seen at a glance, the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum highlights a three-dimensional map of the Northern Hemisphere in a 43mm rose gold case; $20,800, at Montblanc, New York and Los Angeles. Similar styles can be shopped online at montblanc.com.
Farer
The British maker’s Aldrich World Timer 24 automatic watch features a blue sunray dial, polished steel markers and numerals, and Barenia bridle leather strap; $1,405, at usd.farer.com.
A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
