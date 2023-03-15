Aaron Taylor-Johnson Strips Down to Underwear, Shows Off Ripped Abs in Calvin Klein Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael B. Jordan isn’t the only one who is showing off his Calvins.

Two weeks after the Creed III filmmaker and star debuted as part of a spring 2023 drop, Calvin Klein has unveiled additional images from the Mert & Marcus-led campaign including shots of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Blackpink’s Jennie, supermodel Kendall Jenner and singer FKA Twigs.

Making his debut in a CK campaign, Taylor-Johnson strips down to his underwear and shows off a ripped physique in a series of shots from the photographer pair, also known as Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. He’s wearing denim styles that are refreshed with new washes and ’90s-inspired silhouettes. The images, seen below, come after Taylor-Johnson most recently starred opposite Brad Pitt in the action thriller Bullet Train and as he readies upcoming projects like The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling, Kraven the Hunter, Rothko and Nosferatu.

The spring 2023 campaign officially launched today and, per CK, additional content will continue to roll out out on Instagram throughout the week. Jennie, Jenner and FKA Twigs are also wearing underwear and jeans, including sportier fits like the new athletic and modern cotton performance offerings. See all the styles here.

Who knows if Taylor-Johnson will have the same problem, but after Jordan’s campaign dropped, he had to deal with some ribbing from his pals. “Of course, everybody hit me about those. My guys, they talk shit,” Jordan told GQ in a new interview. “It’s the most probably exposing photos that I’ve had so far in my career … [so it’s] a catch 22. Of course, it’s great and all that cool stuff, but then your boys, they don’t want to see that shit in their timeline. They have their jokes: ‘My girl’s watching this shit. Relax.'”

That said, he told the magazine that landing the campaign was worth it. “It was something I’ve been wanting to do for some time. You look back at history, look at ads. Calvin’s had one of the more iconic billboard campaign ads. … Then being able to have a person of color, you know what I’m saying? [With] all the other stars that Calvin’s been making over the years. I felt good to take the helm in that type of way.”