Andre Leon Talley, Fashion Journalist and Former Editor-at-Large of Vogue, Dies at 73

André Leon Talley, the hugely influential fashion journalist and flamboyant former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue, has died. He was 73.

Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Other details, including the cause of death, were not released.

A towering figure in fashion, both literally given he was 6-foot-6 and figuratively due to a career that spanned six decades, Talley wrote about fashion at a number of publications including Women’s Wear Daily, W and even a brief stint at the New York Times. But it is American Vogue that he is indelibly associated with, serving variously as the magazine’s news director, creative director and as well as editor-at-large working closely with EIC Anna Wintour.

A trailblazer, Talley was one of the most high profile, and all-too-rare, Black fashion editors and worked tirelessly to promote more diversity on the runway and in the creative ranks of high fashion.

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Tilley attend the 7th on Sixth Fashion show October 30, 1996 in New York City. Evan Agostini/Liaison

Born in 1948 in Washington D.C. to William and Alma, Talley was raised by his grandmother Bennie Davis in North Carolina, where she worked as a maid at a Duke University college dormitory. Fashion piqued Talley’s interest at an early age, and he told The Guardian in 2020, that “every Sunday I would walk across the railroad tracks into the affluent part of Durham and buy Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and go back to my grandmother’s house, read my magazines. I was allowed to retreat from the bullying and the sexual abuse into a beautiful world.”

He won a scholarship to study at Brown University, completing an M.A. in French Studies with aspirations of later becoming a French teacher. He wrote his master’s thesis on the correspondence between the 19th-century artist Delacroix and the poet Baudelaire and graduated in 1972.

After college, Talley secured a coveted internship with Diana Vreeland, the legendary former Vogue editor-in-chief, working as her assistant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

In the 2018 documentary film, The Gospel According to André, Talley spoke about his grandmother and Vreeland as being the two biggest influences on his life, informing his work ethic, first at home and then at the start of his career.

“My grandmother and Mrs. Vreeland were so different in their lives but so similar,” Talley recounts in Kate Novack’s film. “They both believed in the strong values of work, family and tradition, and I learned very early on from my grandmother. I had chores and duties to do. And I did them with great glee because they were a part of my life.”

Of Vreeland, Talley says in the film, “She was a woman of great gravitas but had a superficial theatricality that maybe resonated with people,” he says. “But beneath the surface was a very serious, hard-working woman.”

Talley’s first major job in fashion journalism was in 1975 joining Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine. From there he went to at Women’s Wear Daily, becoming its Paris bureau chief and working under editor, the late John Fairchild, who also became a mentor. He then had a five-year stint at W Magazine followed by brief spells at various publications, including the Times, before landing the fashion news director role at Vogue in 1983, joining the same year as Wintour.

Wintour and Talley became close and formed a formidable leadership team at Vogue. When Wintour was appointed editor-in-chief in 1987, she made Talley creative director, a role he kept until 1995.

