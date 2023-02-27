Andrew Garfield’s Stylist Talks About His Classic SAG Awards Tux “With a Cool, Sexy Vibe”

Context sometimes is everything, and awards-show attire is not excluded from that idea — just ask Andrew Garfield and his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, who were mindful of this thought when putting together the look the actor is wearing to Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards at L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)

Garfield was tapped as a presenter for what’s sure to be one of the SAG Awards’ highlights, introducing Sally Field to accept her lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild, which is honoring the beloved actress for her six-decade career. “That’s going to be a really special moment, and Andrew is very aware of that,” Baker tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “We didn’t want to do anything too crazy, because we wanted to be respectful of the moment. Sally is an absolute icon, so our conversation started with that in mind.”

Baker reached out to Valentino to create Garfield’s custom tuxedo, a double-breasted style in navy mohair with a navy satin notched lapel, paired with a covered-button tuxedo shirt in white cotton. “It’s a look that feels clean, classic and appropriate to the occasion,” Baker notes.

Andrew Garfield in custom Valentino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Under the Banner of Heaven star is roundly agreed to be among the most stylish men on current red carpets, embracing designers that include Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Zegna and Gucci, while Valentino also ranks high among favored labels. “Andrew wore a great look in purple to last year’s Independent Spirit Awards, and he also attended the Valentino show in Rome [last July],” Baker says of their work with the Italian label. “We have a really good relationship with them, and when we work on a custom look, there’s a lot of shorthand, because they have all his sizes. We only had about two and a half weeks from the time he was confirmed as a presenter, which is not the most time, so it really helps that Valentino’s turnaround on a custom look is really quick.”

Viewers also will notice that Garfield, who often eschews a tie with his red-carpet looks, once again has done so for the 2023 SAG Awards. “This is the event where people tend to play a bit, and you get a bit of a mixed bag in style that can feel a bit less formal,” Baker says. “The shirt without a tie offers a bit more of a relaxed feel, and the result is a cool, sexy vibe.”

The look is finished with David Yurman’s yellow-gold box chain and Petrvs Horse pinky ring, Omega’s De Ville Prestige Co-Axial Master Chronometer Small Seconds watch in rose gold with a navy dial, and shoes by Santoni. “That’s also a nod to wanting to keep the overall look classic and a bit understated,” the stylist adds of the latter detail.

Baker and Garfield have been working together for roughly two and a half years, since the actor embarked on his tick, tick… BOOM! press tour. “Andrew looks really amazing in clothes, so it’s more about finding the perfect silhouette for him,” Baker explains. “We play a lot with color, and he’s always game to try new things. As a stylist and a creative, it’s so great to work with someone who brings that attitude. So when we work together, I’ll bring a lot of things that I know at this point he’s going to love, but I’ll still throw in a couple of wild cards, because I know he’s open to different stuff.”

Andrew Garfield’s SAG Awards accessories include an Omega De Ville Prestige watch and David Yurman ring and necklace. Warren Alfie Baker

Ultimately it’s a genuine collaboration, Baker says, and that’s integral to why Garfield’s red-carpet looks are successful. “Maybe it’s also the fact that we’re both British, and we gel and can talk about very British things,” Baker adds with a laugh. “But we’re always proud of what we do and what we put out there. Andrew really loves the process, and we both know what we love. Maybe that’s why it just feels effortless.”