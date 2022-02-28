Andrew Garfield’s SAG Awards Suit Was Inspired by The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Documentary (Exclusive)

Andrew Garfield fans have November’s GQ Men of the Year Awards to thank for helping to spawn his custom look for Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The November event was the first time that Garfield and his stylist Warren Alfie Baker worked with Saint Laurent. “That was the blossoming of our Saint Laurent relationship,” recalls Baker. “[Saint Laurent’s] Anthony Vaccarello and his team put together this double-breasted leather jacket that was super cool and also a bit left-field from things we had previously done.”

Fast-forward to Sunday night’s SAG Awards, where Garfield wore yet another Saint Laurent ensemble, a look that both the tick, tick…BOOM! star and his stylist felt would be the epitome of cool. “Andrew and I had both watched the Get Back documentary and had become a bit obsessed by it,” Baker explains of the Netflix miniseries directed and produced by Peter Jackson. “The fashion throughout the documentary was so amazing, and George Harrison’s style in particular. Andrew and I are both British, so we loved the idea of doing an ode to ‘70s British style, and Saint Laurent was perfect for that world.”

Baker sent a mood board teeming with ideas to Vaccarello’s studio, which responded with equal enthusiasm, forwarding sketches and ideas of how the look could be realized. “We knew we wanted a trouser that was a bit of a bell leg and a jacket that was a little bit long so it would feel like a ‘70s sensibility,” Baker notes. “We also loved that we could do a wraparound tie as opposed to something more traditional, because we wanted to keep the whole thing cool and chic and relaxed.”

Andrew Garfield Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The resulting suit is comprised of a straight-fit jacket with notched collar and wide fluid trousers, both in black and silver pinstripe wool, the “Yves” collar shirt in black-matte silk with a shiny stripe, a striped silk lavalliere, which is similar but more relaxed than an ascot, and finally Saint Laurent’s Vassili Chelsea leather boots, which feature a Cuban heel that marries nicely with the inspiration.

The custom Saint Laurent look wasn’t the only option Baker had ready for Sunday night, but it ultimately felt right for the event, he says. “March is so slammed with awards shows, and the vibe of this just seemed perfect for the SAG Awards, because it’s an event at which you can do something that feels a bit more elevated than a traditional tuxedo,” Baker explains. “Also, what’s great about Andrew is that he looks good in a lot of styles, and he’s game to try different things. He’s the loveliest, most collaborative person on the planet; when you work with someone who’s so cool and interested in fashion, it makes your life as a stylist so much easier.”

Baker and Garfield finished the look with an Omega De Ville Prestige 39.5mm watch. “We wanted to do something that felt clean and classic, and that’s a brand with so much heritage and kind of timeless,” the stylist adds.

And as the March calendar only promises to accelerate his workload — with the Critics Choice Awards, Academy Awards, and other events on the docket — Baker is only too pleased that Garfield’s SAG Awards look came together with such ease. “That doesn’t always happen,” he says. “It was great to work on something that not only felt different, it also felt like a standout moment.”