Angela Bassett Wore All Chanel for Her Old Hollywood-Inspired Oscars Beauty Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Angela Bassett’s glam squad did the thing on Oscar night – and THR has all the behind-the-scenes details of her beauty look.

The Oscar-nominated actress looked as regal as Queen Ramonda thanks to makeup artist D’Andre Michael and hairstylist Randy Stodghill.

“We decided to do something romantic, soft, beautiful and classic,” Michael said of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star’s Academy Awards look, which expertly complimented her show-stopping royal purple gown by Moschino. “We really loved our Old Hollywood look from the Golden Globes and wanted to revisit elements of that.”

Courtesy of D’Andre Michael

As jazz music played in the background while the actress was getting ready — “We try to keep the scene as relaxed as possible for her,” Michael said. “She loves jazz” — the makeup artist, who partnered with Chanel, started by prepping Bassett’s skin with Chanel’s Le Lift Pro Concentré and N°1 de Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream. From there, he used the French beauty brand’s Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux Radiance-Generating Concealing Eye Care in 70 as well as a combination of Sublimage Le Teint Ultimate Radiance-Generating Cream Foundations in 121 Beige Doré and 132 Beige Rosé for added dimension. He then applied Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette in Tendresse onto her cheeks and a combination of shades from the palette on her eyes.

Michael groomed her eyebrows with the La Palette Sourcils Brow Wax and Brow Powder Duo in Medium and then lined Bassett’s eyelids with the Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense and topped it off with Noir Allure Mascara in Noir.

Michael completed the look with the perfect lip. To do so, he prepped her pout by lining it with the Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Rouge Noir and then applied Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intuitive. “To highlight the center of the lips for a shimmer and glow effect, I used Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Sculpting,” Michael shared.

Courtesy of D’Andre Michael

For Bassett’s gorgeous locks, Stodghill used Navy hair products and Olivia Garden professional hair tools. “I did this hair in a roller set but you can curl your hair with a one-inch curling iron to create a pin curl,” Stodghill said. “Let it set until it cools and brush out to desired style.”

“This hair and makeup style would be amazing on all women,” Michael said.

Stodghill and Michael said they worked closely with Bassett’s stylist Jennifer Austin to nail the overall look. “We have our preliminary ideas to start as dress designs are being created and narrowed down to the dress, color and style,” Michael said of collaborating with Austin and Bassett. “She pretty much gives us free range to create and do what we do.”

Courtesy of D’Andre Michael

Of their process, Stodghill explained, “I connect with Miss Angela and Jennifer to see what she’d like to do regarding length, texture and overall style she’d like to go with; then I start to work on my initial style and backups just in case.”

“Regarding makeup, it’s important to know what color the dress is going to be to avoid any color clashes or conflicts,” Michael added. “And knowing the style of the dress helps with the direction I want to go with the makeup.”

Having collaborated many times over the years, Bassett has a built-in trust with Michael and Stodghill, who have been working with the actress for 23 years and 17 years, respectively. “She pretty much gives us creative freedom,” Stodghill said. “We have worked with her for so long. Being on this journey with her has been an honor and we are both so happy for her and so proud. Especially since we had the opportunity to work [as her glam squad] on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with her, [it] makes it even more special.”

Michael and Stodghill are pinching themselves that award season has come to an end. “It’s been a busy, busy season,” Michael said. “The best part of this season has been being able to come up with so many different distinctive hairstyles and makeup looks in such a short period of time.”

But they’ll hold onto the memory of prepping her for Oscar night. “The energy was amazing; everyone was in good spirits,” Michael said. “When she zips up the dress and looks in the mirror, she lights up … and it all comes to life.”

Want to recreate the best supporting actress nominee’s look at home? Here’s how you can:

Chanel Le Lift Pro Concentré Contours Chanel Chanel Le Lift Pro Concentré Contours $210 Buy now

Chanel N°1 de Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream Chanel Chanel N°1 de Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream $115 Buy now

Chanel Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux Radiance-Generating Concealing Eye Care in 70 Chanel Chanel Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux Radiance-Generating Concealing Eye Care $95 Buy now

Chanel Sublimage Le Teint Ultimate Radiance-Generating Cream Foundations in 121 and 132 Chanel Chanel Sublimage Le Teint Ultimate Radiance-Generating Cream Foundation $135 Buy now

Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette in Tendresse Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette $90 Buy now

Chanel La Palette Sourcils Brow Wax & Powder Duo in Medium Chanel Chanel La Palette Sourcils Brow Wax and Powder Duo $210 Buy now

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense Chanel Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner $34 Buy now

Chanel Noir Allure Mascara in Noir Chanel Chanel Noir Allure Mascara $42 Buy now

Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Rouge Noir Chanel Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil $32 Buy now

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color in Intuitive Chanel Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color $45 Buy now