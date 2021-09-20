Emmys: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Glamorous in Dior Haute Couture, Dior Makeup and Tiffany & Co. Diamonds

From her updo to the dramatic opera coat to the diamonds cascading down her back, Anya Taylor-Joy continues her streak as one of the red carpet’s most attention-getting women, opting for an updated take on Hollywood glamour for her look at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

Star stylist Law Roach worked with Dior, currently the go-to house for important red-carpet looks worn by The Queen’s Gambit nominee, combining ideas of minimalism and maximalism: a sleek backless halter gown in pale yellow silk lingerie satin was paired with a voluminous opera coat in a deeper hue of yellow silk faille, both custom pieces by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture.

Taylor-Joy’s backless gown was also a perfect opportunity for the actress’s preferred jeweler, Tiffany & Co., which provided two Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard necklaces that cascaded down her back. Finishing the look were Tiffany & Co. diamond and platinum earrings and ring and a diamond and platinum bracelet with an unenhanced yellow sapphire with a matching ring, both from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dior Beauty makeup artist Georgie Eisdell noted that Taylor-Joy’s glam strategy was likewise inspired by the dress and coat. “I kept her eyes soft and classic to complement the pale yellow gown and chose a bright red lip, which perfectly complemented her yellow opera coat and jewels,” she said (in a release). Dior Couleur Couture #530 Tulle and #480 Poncho were used for Taylor-Joy’s eyes, while her statement lip was created using Dior Contour #090 Red Smile and Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid #999. To add a subtle touch of color to her cheeks, Eisdell started with the Dior Backstage Contour Palette for dimension, then applied Dior Rouge Blush #361 Millefiori, she added.