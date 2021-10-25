Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official.

The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a banner season with the breakout success of the Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit, which landed her a lead actress Emmy nomination, a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award. She appeared in Dior looks at a number of awards show and festival appearances as of late including at the Emmys in a pale-yellow silk satin dress with opera coat by Dior Haute Couture; in a berry ballgown at the Critics Choice Awards; and in a pink satin ensemble at the Venice Film Festival.

There’s plenty more likely to come as she follows up Last Night in Soho with starring turns in Robert Eggers’ The Northman, David O. Russell’s untitled feature, The Menu opposite Ralph Fiennes, followed by the title role in Furiosa, a prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.