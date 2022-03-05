The Aster Private Club and Hotel to Open in Hollywood’s Former Redbury Hotel

A building near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine that once was home to SBE’s Redbury Hotel and later Paul Allen’s h Club will have a third act as The Aster. Due in June, The Aster will be a hybrid project that combines a 35-room hotel and a private members’ club, created by Salt Hotels (which operates properties in Florida, New York and Massachusetts). Each room will be a suite and generously sized at not less than 700 square feet (from $595 a night, theasterla.com), while private member dues will be $3,600 a year.

The hotel and a rooftop restaurant will be open to the public, and the development also will include co-working spaces, a roof deck with an outdoor movie theater, a gym, hair and beauty salon, screening room and recording studio.

Kevin O’Shea, chief creative officer of Salt Hotels, says that even with the many private clubs vying for clients in L.A., he believes there’s room for one more, especially given that so many workers are less tied to a five-day week at offices. “I think people with all this newfound flexibility are going to be looking for social spaces like this. You could come in, get a couple of hours work done in one of the co-working spaces, then maybe do a workout, get cleaned up, go have a cocktail, meet some clients and maybe get a room for the night so you don’t have to drive home.”

