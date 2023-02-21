The 15 Best Dressed Stars and Royals at the 2023 BAFTA Awards

At the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19, purple (from royal to pale lilac) and metallics were the night’s big red carpet trends as was sustainability, with both Cate Blanchett and Kate Middleton giving previously worn looks a second outing.

At the awards show — which took place at at its new home at London’s Royal Festival Hall in South Bank — All Quiet on the Western Front cleaned up with seven trophies, while 2023 BAFTA Awards acting winners included Tár‘s Cate Blanchett, Elvis‘ Austin Butler, The Banshees Of Inisherin‘s Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, and rising star awardee Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

Prince William in Tom Ford and Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Attending with a Tom Ford-clad Prince William (who serves as the president of BAFTA), Kate Middleton supported sustainability in fashion by wearing a one-shoulder, pleated Alexander McQueen gown which she’d previously worn to the BAFTA Awards in 2019. This time, she styled the dress with black opera gloves, Jimmy Choo’s Celeste pumps in gold, and $28 floral earrings from Zara, which are now sold out. (Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton created the princess’ wedding dress a dozen years ago.)

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Jodie Turner-Smith was a vision in a lilac Gucci gown with cascading crystal embroidery, lace appliqué and feathers. “I wore all the sparkles tonight,” said the actress, who also donned a stunning Chopard choker in diamonds and vivid sapphires. Her makeup artist Joey Choy finished the look with “crystal freckles,” as she noted in an Instagram post.

Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen

Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Good Nurse nominee Eddie Redmayne wore a stylish “tuxedo jumpsuit,” as the house of McQueen described the look on its Instagram. The actor also went shirtless, embracing a major red carpet trend for men. He accessorized with an Omega watch and Alexander McQueen Stack boots in black leather.

Michelle Yeoh in Dior

Everything Everywhere All At Once nominee Michelle Yeoh wore an impeccably tailored, caped Dior suit in blush champagne silk that she called “English chic.” She finished the look with a diamond-set Richard Mille watch and Moussaieff jewelry featuring rubies, pink sapphires and diamonds. Yeoh and other stars wore blue ribbons supporting the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela Samir Hussein/WireImage

Best actress winner Cate Blanchett and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart made a conscious red carpet choice, working with Maison Margiela to rework a sleeveless dress she wore to the 2015 Oscars. Blanchett’s Louis Vuitton necklace is made of “repurposed Tahitian pearls and a step-cut tourmaline recovered from a previous High Jewelry design,” wrote Stewart on her Instagram, adding, “We love how this necklace takes Louis Vuitton’s circular creativity approach one step further.”

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee Angela Bassett wore a custom halter-neck Pamella Roland dress with luxuriously draped silk sleeves that “was inspired by the tulips and flowers of spring,” wrote her stylist, Jennifer Austin, on Instagram. Bassett’s accessories included a flower-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch, Boucheron drop earrings and satin Le Silla platform sandals (also in lilac).

Austin Butler in Alexander McQueen

Austin Butler in Alexander McQueen Samir Hussein/WireImage

Austin Butler looked debonair in a wide-lapel Alexander McQueen wool tuxedo. “This means the world to me,” said Butler of winning for best actor for his performance in Elvis.

Naomi Ackie in Loewe

Naomi Ackie in Loewe Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rising star nominee Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) wowed in a custom Loewe dress with mirrored peplum belt. “I love that [Loewe creative director] Jonathan [Anderson] takes risks,” she told Vogue before the event. “His clothes are cool, fun and fearless — every time I wear Loewe I feel like a bold version of myself.” She also wore Cartier high-jewelry earrings in 18k white gold featuring emeralds, black lacquer and diamonds.

Barry Keoghan in Alexander McQueen

Barry Keoghan in Alexander McQueen Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan, the night’s best supporting actor winner for The Banshees of Inisherin, went bold in a red Alexander McQueen suit worn with a white shirt featuring a contrasting collar. His Omega Speedmaster 57 watch also had a red dial and band.

Viola Davis in Stella McCartney

The Woman King nominee Viola Davis also fell for purple at the BAFTA Awards, donning a glittering gown with caped shoulders custom made by Stella McCartney. Wrote Davis’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram, “This Stella McCartney dress shows their commitment to being a zero deforestation brand by using a beautiful cellulose acetate fabric made from traceable wood pulp and lead-free crystals.” The actress carried McCartney’s Falabella clutch and wore earrings and a ring by Cartier.

Sheila Atim in Prada

Rising star nominee Sheila Atim (The Woman King) was otherworldly in a crystal embroidered silver satin dress by Prada. Her Chopard necklace from the Haute Joaillerie collection features 226.34 carats of heart-shaped diamonds, all set in 18-karat gold.

Danielle Deadwyler in Armani Privé

Danielle Deadwyler in Armani Prive. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a color-blocked blue-and-green Armani Privé dress paired with Bulgari jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The actress wore a metallic Louis Vuitton gown in a resplendent copper shade, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

Gwendoline Christie Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Wednesday star stood out in Giles Deacon’s dramatically tiered and pleated silk organza Asmodeus gown with leather details.



