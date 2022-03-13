BAFTA Awards: The 12 Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

Sunday’s jam-packed awards-show schedule kicked off with the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall. With the Critics Choice Awards — rescheduled from a January date due to the COVID-19 pandemic — taking place later the same evening in Los Angeles, the question quickly became which nominated stars would choose to attend which event.

BAFTA organizers needn’t have worried, with high-wattage stars ranging from Lady Gaga, nominated for lead actress for House of Gucci, to West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler, and The Power of the Dog‘s Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee all opting for London over L.A. Glamour also was much in evidence, seen in structured gowns in satin, velvet or gold lurex, each evoking thoughts of golden-era Hollywood style, as well as the brilliant yellows and pinks that continue to dominate red-carpet trends.

Here’s a look at a dozen of the night’s most dazzling looks:

Lady Gaga in Ralph Lauren

Lady Gaga Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nominated for leading actress in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown in emerald green velvet and silk taffeta that the label noted required more than 50 meters of fabric and more than 150 hours of handcraft. Jewels by Tiffany & Co., including an emerald and diamond necklace from the house’s archives, completed the look.

Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood

Daisy Ridley Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

As a BAFTAs presenter, Ridley noted on the red carpet that her Vivienne Westwood satin and tulle gown was the result of combining elements of two previous dresses.

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood

Rachel Zegler Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The West Side Story star paired an off-the-shoulder satin gown by Vivienne Westwood with platinum jewels embellished with diamonds and tsavorites by Tiffany & Co.

Lashana Lynch in Prada

Lashana Lynch Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The No Time to Die star, named the EE Rising Star at Sunday’s BAFTAs, wore a black silk dress with asymmetrical neckline by Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Alaina Haim in Louis Vuitton

Alana Haim Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nominated for leading actress for Licorice Pizza, Alaina Haim wore a head-to-toe look by Louis Vuitton, including a custom gown in sage green silk georgette and a necklace and rings from the house’s high-jewelry collection.

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

Ariana DeBose David M. Benett/Getty Images

The supporting actress winner for West Side Story, DeBose wore a draped gown in bright yellow silk chiffon with a red beaded gardenia at the waist by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta. The colors hearkened to one of her most recognizable looks in the film, a yellow dress with red lining by costume designer Paul Tazewell.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Normal People actress wore a custom Gucci gown of ice-blue crystal fringe with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Louis Vuitton

Kodi Smit-McPhee Mike Marsland/WireImage

The double nominee, for EE Rising Star and as supporting actor for The Power of the Dog, wore a custom double-breasted suit in blue wool with a white silk shirt by Louis Vuitton and a diamond brooch.

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Simone Ashley David M. Benett/Getty Images

The Bridgerton season two actress wore a neon-pink look from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s just-released Fall/Winter 2022 Valentino ready-to-wear collection, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a 1950s diamond bracelet from the house’s archives.

Emilia Jones in Atelier Versace

Emilia Jones Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nominated for leading actress for CODA, Jones wore a gold lurex plissé gown with micro draped detailing and crisscrossed halter neckline by Atelier Versace.

Sienna Miller in Gucci

Sienna Miller Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Presenting at Sunday’s BAFTAs, Miller wore a satin V-neck gown with plissé hem from Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2022 Love Parade collection with black lace gloves.

Paapa Essiedu in Gucci

Paapa Essiedu Joe Maher/Getty Images

The co-star of 2020’s I May Destroy You wore a sleek black grosgrain shawl-lapel tuxedo with a pale peach silk crêpe shirt and scarf.