Moonlighting as a Model: Barry Jenkins Appears in Campaign for L.A. Label

Barry Jenkins: Oscar-winning writer, director, creator, cinephile and now, fashion model.

The celebrated auteur has added the newest title to his résumé thanks to a just-released “Friends and Family” campaign from Los Angeles-based brand BTFL. “Everyone photographed is a friend who became a customer or a customer who became a friend,” explains the brand notes for its Autumn/Winter ’21 promo featuring Jenkins alongside Born x Raised founder Spanto, celebrity stylist Becca Gross (King Bach, Kelly Rowland), art curator Jacqueline Forbes, designer and creative director Justine Gold, and restaurateur Steven Arroyo (Escuela Taqueria).

Courtesy of Tomasa Calvo/Courtesy of BTFL Studio

Jenkins explains to The Hollywood Reporter that he falls in the customer-to-friend category. “When I moved to downtown L.A. around 2014, I had heard of the brand, which was called Beautiful Fül back then. The shop was right around the corner and I would go in and check it out because I knew it was designed and made in L.A.,” he says of BTFL, founded and run by creative director Alejandro “Buchie” Rodriguez. “I couldn’t even afford the shit back then, so I would just go and hang out because it was on my block and that’s how we became friends.”

Times have changed and Jenkins eventually could afford to stack his closet with pieces from the brand. He noted how in directing stills for his high-profile projects Moonlight, Beale Street and his most recent, The Underground Railroad, he’s seen wearing BTFL. “I’ve always really, really loved and embraced the brand.”

So when Rodriguez and Tomasa Calvo were rounding up models for the campaign, Jenkins agreed to pose in his backyard, in part knowing how difficult the pandemic has been on independent businesses. “I don’t know if anybody knows that I wear the stuff as much as I do, but if it can help bring some greater visibility to the brand, especially coming out of the last couple of years, why not?”

Rodriguez says the campaign is a perfect fit for this collection. “A lot of the time, we look outside for inspiration, validation or applause from people we don’t even know. But sometimes it’s the people closest to us who support us and inspire us the most,” he says. “The brand, in general, has always been for creatives, and Barry is a creative who uses his style to express himself. It’s about self-expression. It’s not about everybody looking the same.”

Rodriguez praises Jenkins for being easy and open to testing out different looks, noting the shoot took a little more than an hour. “It ended up being perfect because the Hollywood sign was in the background of a few of the pictures. It might be a little small, but we just thought it was fitting.”

While that may be true, you won’t catch Jenkins poring over the portraits and admiring his skills in front of the lens. “I haven’t seen any, and I don’t want to,” he says, humbly. (But you can, with more images below.)

Courtesy of Tomasa Calvo/Courtesy of BTFL Studio

Courtesy of Tomasa Calvo/Courtesy of BTFL Studio

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.