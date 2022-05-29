This Season’s Best Fashion and Beauty Buys from AAPI Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

During AAPI Heritage Month, check out, shop and support the best finds from Asian-owned and helmed brands including Phlur, Chriselle Lim’s recently relaunched fragrance brand, plus actress and singer Ella Jay Basco shares her personal fashion and beauty faves.

Alighieri

Nocturnal Alchemy 24-karat gold-plated bronze chain bracelet by London-based designer Rosh Mahtani; $1,171; mytheresa.com

Mikimoto

The Japanese house’s drop earrings with ombré-set ocean sapphires and Akoya pearls, set in 18-karat white gold; $3,100, nordstrom.com

Then I Met You

Rosé Resurfacing Facial Mask with glycolic and salicylic acids, damask rose petals and resveratrol; $56, thenimetyou.com

Kay-Tran Eyewear

“I have recently fallen in love with the Asian owned brand Kay-Tran Eyewear,” says actress (Birds of Prey) and singer Ella Jay Basco, who recently released her single, “Eye to Eye.”

“The inclusive design specifically made for lower Asian nose bridges is perfect for my face and is a type of accessory I’ve been looking for for a long time. I’m so glad I’ve found a sunglass brand that can perfectly accommodate my needs as a young Asian girl.”

Kay-Tran’s Brooklyn sunglasses in pink blush tortoise; $140, kaytran.com

Grand Seiko

The Japanese watchmaker’s 36.5mm Heritage Collection 44GS 55th Anniversary timepiece; $5,400, grand-seiko.com

Jimmy Choo

Amita 45 slingback pumps, designed by creative director Sandra Choi; $653, mytheresa.com

Phlur

Lifestyle expert Chriselle Lim has relaunched the fragrance brand with offerings that include floral spicy scent Not Your Baby; $96, phlur.com

3.1 Phillip Lim

The designer’s Pashli mini satchel with removable cross-body strap; $695, bloomingdales.com

Vinta Gallery

“I’ve always loved working closely with the Filipina-owned brand Vinta Gallery,” says Basco. “Their pieces fully honor Filipino culture while keeping the look very fresh and new. The owner, Caroline Mango Sing, has not only dressed me for some of my carpet looks but also for my music video ‘Gold ft. Ruby Ibarra’. I also wore one of their looks to The Fabulous Filipino Brothers screening at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival last year.”

Vinta Gallery’s 80’s-inspired Mock Neck Tulip Terno dress, which Basco wore, features a tulip skirt with pleats and side seam pockets; $300, vintagallery.com.

Peter Do

Made in Italy, Peter Do’s Summer Sandals feature a silver-tone post heel; $720, fwrd.com

Kimiko

Made in Japan, Kimiko’s gel-based The Brow Sensei eyebrow styler is vegan and is made with hair-strengthening peptides, plant extracts and antioxidants; $35, kimikobeauty.com

Yina

“This skin care, health, and beauty line has honestly been a game changer for me,” says Ella Jay Basco. “Yina is another Asian-owned brand specializing in easy Asian medicine being used for their skin products. I just love the way it makes me feel and the way it makes my skin glow!”

Yina’s Hydracloud Cream is made with niacinamide and ginseng complex and is available for pre-order; $85, yina.co

Fable & Mane

Prewash treatment hair oil with ashwagandha to improve thickness from the London-based brand founded by siblings Nikita and Akash Mehta; $34 (1.8 oz.); fableandmane.com

Self-Portrait

Malaysia-born, London-based designer Han Chong’s pleated floral georgette midi dress; $525, mytheresa.com

Kinn

Korean American jewelry designer Jennie Yoon’s vintage-inspired 14-karat yellow gold Eloise ring featuring a marquise-cut diamond; $5,600, kinnstudio.com

Building Block

Founded by sisters Kimberly and Nancy Wu, the L.A.-based brand’s offerings include the Brick Bag with wood beads; $395, building–block.com

Naturium

Founded by YouTube star and former beauty editor Susan Yara, the skin-care brand offers a lotion, balm and cleanser, all containing anti-inflammatory marshmallow root; $18-$25, naturium.com and target.com

Monique Lhuillier

The Filipino American designer’s printed linen Shannon Tuileries Pump; $495, moniquelhuillier.com

Skylar

Hypoallergenic Salt Air fragrance (with bergamot, sea salt and driftwood notes) is from the L.A.-based company founded by Taiwan-born former tech executive Cat Chen; $85 (1.7 oz.), nordstrom.com

AAPI Best-Seller Beauty Collection

Limited-edition box featuring products from eight AAPI-founded brands; $10 from every one sold goes to AAPI nonprofit groups; $100, herocosmetics.us

Kapital

Logo-appliquéd, bandana-print, cotton-voile bucket hat, made in Japan; $165, mrporter.com

