The Buzziest BeautyTok Trends to Try in 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Lips: Line and Oil
Embrace ’90s beauty, including the reincarnation of lip liner, preferably in a brown hue; bring it to 2023 with a lip oil topper. brio Lip Liner in Caramel, $18, at Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nordstrom; Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil; $24, at Haus Labs and Sephora.
The Wednesday Influence
Ms. Addams’ gentle Goth style is the screen-to-reality look to channel this season. (For inspiration, check out @thisartperson’s tutorial.) Start with a plum lip, blotted to soft perfection, using Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait lipstick in 874; $55, Chanel and Ulta.
Related Stories
Glazed Faces
Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nail dominated last year; now the shimmery glow goes to the face, emphasizing the bone from brow to cheek. Check out content by @amelia0livia and try Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter; $48, at Charlotte Tilbury, Nordstrom and Sephora.
Hair Cycling
Last year’s skin cycling — not using the same products daily, but in a cyclical manner — has morphed to the hair, rotating products to enhance strands. Cycle in a twice-weekly scalp serum like Briogeo Destined for Density; $57, at Briogeo and Sephora.
Rich Girl Manicures
Nails are going short, filed to a square tip and painted with a creamy beige like Zoya in Biscuit; $12, Beyond Polish and Zoya.
Doe Eyes
Siren eyes dominated ’22 Tok feeds. This year, #DoeEyes take over. Get the animé eye look by using Victoria Beckham Brightening Waterline Pencil on the lower lash line; $28, at Bergdorf Goodman and Violet Grey. Tutorials by TikTokkers such as @sarahnewsfx will tell you how to do the rest.
This story first appeared in the Jan. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Travel
Where To Spa in 2023: The Best New Wellness Destinations in Cabo, New York, Punta Mita and London
-
-
-
Twilight
Robert Pattinson Gets Candid About Male Beauty Standards in Hollywood: “There’ll Always Be a Guy Who’s in Better Shape Than You”
-
Real Housewives
Destination Dubai: Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, Nobu Matsuhisa Attend New Luxury Hotel Opening
-