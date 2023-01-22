×
The Buzziest BeautyTok Trends to Try in 2023

Get ahead of the makeup looks and products that are destined to be viral topics this year.

From Left: Zoya nail polish, Chanel lipstick, Charlotte Tillbury highlighter, Haus Labs lip oil and Briogeo Scalp Serum Courtesy of Brand (5)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lips: Line and Oil

Embrace ’90s beauty, including the reincarnation of lip liner, preferably in a brown hue; bring it to 2023 with a lip oil topper. brio Lip Liner in Caramel, $18, at Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nordstrom; Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil; $24, at Haus Labs and Sephora.

The Wednesday Influence

Ms. Addams’ gentle Goth style is the screen-to-reality look to channel this season. (For inspiration, check out @thisartperson’s tutorial.) Start with a plum lip, blotted to soft perfection, using Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait lipstick in 874; $55, Chanel and Ulta.

Glazed Faces

Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nail dominated last year; now the shimmery glow goes to the face, emphasizing the bone from brow to cheek. Check out content by @amelia0livia and try Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter; $48, at Charlotte Tilbury, Nordstrom and Sephora.

Hair Cycling

Last year’s skin cycling — not using the same products daily, but in a cyclical manner — has morphed to the hair, rotating products to enhance strands. Cycle in a twice-weekly scalp serum like Briogeo Destined for Density; $57, at Briogeo and Sephora.

Rich Girl Manicures

Nails are going short, filed to a square tip and painted with a creamy beige like Zoya in Biscuit; $12, Beyond Polish and Zoya.

Doe Eyes 

Siren eyes dominated ’22 Tok feeds. This year, #DoeEyes take over. Get the animé eye look by using Victoria Beckham Brightening Waterline Pencil on the lower lash line; $28, at Bergdorf Goodman and Violet Grey. Tutorials by TikTokkers such as @sarahnewsfx will tell you how to do the rest.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

