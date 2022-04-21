8 Fab Sources for Pulling Off Stylish Weddings, from Gowns and Jewelry to Hair Ornaments

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to wedding season — which is projected in 2022 to be a record year due to pandemic rescheduling — Hollywood luminaries in their most joyous moments continue to provide style inspiration beyond the red carpet.

For her South of France nuptials last July, Issa Rae looked to A-list bridal designer Vera Wang for custom swoon-worthy dresses for her ceremony and reception, as did Ariana Grande for an elegant column gown for an at-home wedding last May. Hollywood scion Billie Lourd walked down the aisle last year in an off-the-shoulder custom Rodarte and later sparkled in a beaded and fringed mini, inspired by her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

This past January, actress Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black; Broadway’s The Color Purple) also doubled up on looks, reveling in a custom Christian Siriano lace corset gown for the photo reveal and reception, then wearing a floral-embroidered illusion confection by Nigerian-British designer Gbemi Okunlola of Alonuko for the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

Paris Hilton went all out last November with four wedding looks: an off-the-shoulder first dance gown by Galia Lahav, a sparkling Pamella Roland cape ensemble for dinner; bookended by a floral ballgown and exuberant dancing dress from Oscar de la Renta. Freida Pinto, meanwhile, looked like a dream in an embroidered, ruffled and accessibly priced dress by U.K.-based Needle & Thread on her wedding day in 2020.

The takeaway: Make your day your own, starting with a few suggestions here for giving the big event a personal and stylish stamp:

AGMES

Based in New York City, Agmes offers handcrafted and sustainably made fine jewelry. Modern-chic freshwater pearl, 14-karat gold and sterling silver pieces are meant to become treasured heirlooms, beyond the wedding; agmesnyc.com

Agmes’ Diane earrings ($550) in gold vermeil with freshwater pearls. Agmes

BIRDY GREY

The entire wedding party can express themselves with pretty mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses in Birdy Grey’s range of palettes (sample swatches available); all under $100. The AAPI female-founded, direct-to-consumer brand also offers under-$200 men’s suits, plus lively accessories for all. The company also encourages customers to donate gently worn bridesmaids dresses to The Princess Project, a nonprofit that provides dresses to teens in need for prom season; birdygrey.com

Birdy Grey bridesmaids dresses. Birdy Grey

MAISON SULLY

Founded by former wedding planner Melissa Sullivan, Los Angeles-based vintage bridal atelier Maison Sully specializes in exquisite finds from the ’60s and ’70s. Appointments can be done virtually, plus customizations are available upon request; maisonsully.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Sully (@maisonsully)

MONVIEVE

With veils and headpieces en vogue again, Milan- and New York-based Monvieve offers many ways to personalize a wedding ensemble, from dramatic Chantilly lace-trimmed long veils to Old Hollywood-esque netted adornments; monvieve.com

Monvieve’s Gabriella veil. Monvieve

PATBO

Brazilian designer Patricia Bonaldi’s PatBO line introduced a destination wedding-ready collection with bridal iterations of her signature sultry cutout dresses, a favorite of celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Rihanna; patbo.com

Bridal look by PatBO PatBO

SARAH FLINT

NYC-based designer Sarah Flint offers wedding versions of her signature shoes, from stilettos and stacked heels to bow-accented white lace Natalie ($475), a favorite of Meghan Markle; sarahflint.com

Sarah Flint’s white lace Natalie. Sarah Flint

SCORCESA

Founded by Haitian American designer Charles Dieujuste, Scorcesa is a size-inclusive (00-30) line that offers versatile pieces for the modern bride, including pantsuits, chic separates and a glimmering gold caftan that you really will wear again; scorcesa.com

Bridal look by Scorcesa. Scorcesa

WIEDERHOEFT

Thom Browne alum (and Lady Gaga favorite) Jackson Wiederhoeft shares an exuberant theatrical vision with his fledgling wedding collection, which has actually been worn on the red carpet, including by Gossip Girl‘s Jordan Alexander, in a corset and low-rider trousers and Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, in a bow-adorned mini; wiederhoeft.com

Spring-Summer ’22 bridal look by Wiederhoeft. Wiederhoeft

A version of this story first appeared in the April 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.