Fall’s Must-Have Designer Bags: Gucci’s Tom Ford-Era Horsebit Clutch Returns, Prada Goes Trapezoid

Classic styles shape up in new silhouettes as oversize carryalls hit runways, tucked under the arm, and Tom Ford-era Gucci makes a comeback in the best new designer bags.

Best Designer Bags for Fall 2023
Clockwise from top left: Miu Miu, Feragamo, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Blumarine Courtesy of Brand (6)

Loewe

Large Puzzle Fold tote in shiny Seaside Blue calfskin leather; $2,300, Loewe.com and at Loewe, Beverly Hills

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote

Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote $2,300

Prada

Trapezoidal leather shoulder bag with gold hardware; $3,950, Prada.com and at Prada, Beverly Hills

Prada Bag

Courtesy of Prada

Prada Bag $3,950

Gucci

Elongated Tom Ford-era Horsebit clutch (first seen in 2003) meets the house’s signature Ophidia print; $2,890, Gucci.com and at Gucci, Beverly Hills

Gucci Horsebit Clutch

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Horsebit Clutch $2,890

Ferragamo

Large Hug bag in Flame Red calfskin leather with palladium Gancini buckle; $3,400, at Ferragamo.com and at Ferragamo, Beverly Hills

Ferragamo Large Hug Bag

Courtesy of Ferragamo

Ferragamo Large Hug Bag $3,400

Chanel

Quilted aged lambskin leather hobo bag with shearling trim and gold chain strap; $6,500, at Chanel, Beverly Hills, (800) 550-0005

Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Louis Vuitton

Street sign-inspired Monopaname Lexington pouch in calfskin leather with gold chain strap; $2,600, Louisvuitton.com and at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton Monopaname Lexington Pouch $2,600

Celine

Ava Triomphe shoulder bag in black calfskin leather and gold hardware; $2,600, 24S.com and at Celine, Beverly Hills

Celine Ava Triomphe Bag

Courtesy of Celine

Celine Ava Triomphe Bag $2,600

Blumarine

Large butterfly shoulder buckle bag in bubblegum pink leather; $1,250, Blumarine.com, Italist.com and Farfetch.com, and at FWRD, West Hollywood

Blumarine Large Butterfly Shoulder Bag

Courtesy of Blumarine

Blumarine Large Butterfly Shoulder Bag $1,250

Givenchy

Medium silver-gray Voyou bag in laminated leather; $2,550, Givenchy.com and at Givenchy, Beverly Hills

Givenchy Medium Voyou Bag

Courtesy of Brand

Miu Miu

Arcadie matelassé napa leather shoulder bag in sandy beige; $3,300, Miumiu.com and at Dover Street Market, Los Angeles

Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Shoulder Bag

Courtesy of Brand

Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Shoulder Bag $3,300

Bottega Veneta

Small East/West Andiamo top handle bag in amethyst intrecciato leather with gold knot detail; $4,500, Bottegaveneta.com and at Bottega Veneta, West Hollywood

Bottega Veneta Small East/West Andiamo Bag

Courtesy of Brand

Bottega Veneta Small East/West Andiamo Bag $4,500

Schiaparelli

Mini Nose bag in smooth red calfskin leather with chain shoulder strap; $4,930, at Schiaparelli.com and Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills

Schiaparelli Mini Nose Bag

Courtesy of Brand

Schiaparelli Mini Nose Bag $4,930

A version of this story first appeared in the Aug. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

