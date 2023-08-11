Fall’s Must-Have Designer Bags: Gucci’s Tom Ford-Era Horsebit Clutch Returns, Prada Goes Trapezoid

- Share this article on Facebook
Ferragamo
Large Hug bag in Flame Red calfskin leather with palladium Gancini buckle; $3,400, at Ferragamo.com and at Ferragamo, Beverly Hills
Chanel
Quilted aged lambskin leather hobo bag with shearling trim and gold chain strap; $6,500, at Chanel, Beverly Hills, (800) 550-0005
Louis Vuitton
Street sign-inspired Monopaname Lexington pouch in calfskin leather with gold chain strap; $2,600, Louisvuitton.com and at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills
Blumarine
Large butterfly shoulder buckle bag in bubblegum pink leather; $1,250, Blumarine.com, Italist.com and Farfetch.com, and at FWRD, West Hollywood
Givenchy
Medium silver-gray Voyou bag in laminated leather; $2,550, Givenchy.com and at Givenchy, Beverly Hills
Miu Miu
Arcadie matelassé napa leather shoulder bag in sandy beige; $3,300, Miumiu.com and at Dover Street Market, Los Angeles
Bottega Veneta
Small East/West Andiamo top handle bag in amethyst intrecciato leather with gold knot detail; $4,500, Bottegaveneta.com and at Bottega Veneta, West Hollywood
Schiaparelli
Mini Nose bag in smooth red calfskin leather with chain shoulder strap; $4,930, at Schiaparelli.com and Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills
A version of this story first appeared in the Aug. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
