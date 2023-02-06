The Best and Most Outrageous Looks at the 2023 Grammys: Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and More

A week of seemingly non-stop parties climaxed Sunday night with the 2023 Grammys at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and as expected, music’s biggest stars did not hold back as they embraced fearless red-carpet style.

From Taylor Swift in a two-piece gown by Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi to Harry Styles in a custom harlequin-patterned jumpsuit by Paris-based EgonLab and Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana with a stunning opera coat, A-listers sported a wealth of unabashed fashion that has become a hallmark of this event — which frankly makes the Grammy Awards the most thrilling awards event of the season.

Oscar night may reign as the Super Bowl of fashion, but the overall tone of that event is undeniably rooted in sophistication and elegance. With the Grammys, viewers simply never know just how far nominated artists and attendees might push the boundaries of outrageous, high-wattage looks to create wow moments.

Who sent social media into a frenzy when they stepped onto the 2023 Grammys red carpet Sunday night? Here’s a look at the musicians and stars who excelled at look-at-me chic at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Lizzo Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lizzo quite simply killed it when she arrived in this custom look by Dolce & Gabbana, especially the silk mikado opera coat, embellished with dozens of handmade silk flowers. Her matching corset gown was embroidered with Swarovski-crystal detailing, while her crystal-detailed shoes and sheer fingerless gloves were also by the Italian label.

Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent

Steve Lacy Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Nominated for four Grammys Sunday night, including best progressive R&B album for Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, including a double-breasted tuxedo with silk SL pocket square, rhinestone and pearl Shield brooch, and the label’s Jam black and white shoes and SL 73 sunglasses.

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Doja Cat Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The unequivocal star of the recent haute-couture shows during Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat did not disappoint with her Grammys choice: a custom look by Atelier Versace, a figure-hugging gown with train crafted in black vinyl and featuring a twisted shoulder strap that led to a naked back, paired with matching vinyl gloves.

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli

Taylor Swift Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi paid tribute to Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnight, with this midnight-blue two-piece silk gown, embroidered with micro-beads and Swarovski crystals. Swift paired the gown with more than $3 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a pair of oversized kite-shaped earrings crafted of more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, and finished the look with platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Sam Smith in Valentino

Sam Smith ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

With dramatic capes and coats among the night’s biggest trends, Sam Smith — the night’s winner for best pop duo/group performance with Kim Petras for “Unholy” — opted for opulence in a voluminous red silk coat, paired with a veil-accented top hat and gloves, a custom look by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Piccioli also outfitted Petras and Smith’s dancers, who accompanied them on the red carpet.

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shania Twain set the over-the-top tone early on Sunday’s red carpet, wearing a beaded satin suit and matching hat, adorned with polka dots on steroids, by London-based designer Harris Reed and worn with a corset by Agent Provocateur. Twain changed into a skirt suit and cape by Thom Browne while presenting the award for best country solo performance, which went to Willie Nelson (Twain accepted for Nelson, who was not in attendance).

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci

Jennifer Lopez Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

One of the night’s early presenters, Jennifer Lopez wore a flowing sheer navy gown with lavish ruffles, beaded sleeves and seamed crystal detailing by Gucci, paired with diamond and sapphire high jewelry by Bulgari, including two high-jewelry Serpenti necklaces that totaled more than 150 carats of diamonds.

Kacey Musgraves in Valentino

Kacey Musgraves Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On hand to honor Loretta Lynn during Sunday night’s In Memoriam segment, Kacey Musgraves sported a trio of the night’s trends earlier on the red carpet: a lush feather cape over a jumpsuit, both in one of the night’s hot colors, pink, all from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Pre-Fall 2023 Valentino collection. Musgraves paired the look with diamond and morganite jewelry by Nicole Rose Jewelry.

Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

India-based couturier Gaurav Gupta made his Paris debut at the haute-couture collections in late January, and Cardi B noticed. Among Sunday night’s final arrivals, the rapper wowed in a look from Gupta’s Spring 2023 haute-couture collection, which explores ruminations on “the stillness of zero” and infinity via sculptural, draped designs, including Cardi B’s look in electric blue. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. Before presenting the award for best rap album (to winner Kendrick Lamar), she changed into a silver metallic top and skirt from the archives of Paco Rabanne by Julien Dossena, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Harry Styles in EgonLab

Harry Styles Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The night’s winner for best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, Harry Styles eschewed his favorite Gucci for the red carpet, choosing a bespoke harlequin-patterned jumpsuit embellished with more than 250,000 Swarovski crystals by Paris-based label EgonLab. Styles changed into a Gucci suit just in time to accept his trophy, among the earliest awards presented Sunday night, and wore a third look, a fully embellished fringed, beaded jumpsuit, also by Gucci, for his performance.

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

Anderson Paak Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Also wearing Sunday night Gucci was Anderson .Paak, who sported a double-breasted tuxedo in a bold, vintage-inspired floral print, paired with a tank top and ankle boots also by the Italian label.

Adele in Louis Vuitton

Adding to her 15 Grammys as the night’s winner of best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me,” Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown in burgundy velvet with lush silk matelassé ruffles and matching burgundy velvet pumps. She finished the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels, including Schlumberger diamond earrings set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold.

Anitta in vintage Versace

The best new artist nominee wowed on the red carpet in a black strapless gown with ruffled train from the Versace archives. “I’m feeling really special,” the Brazilian artist noted on the red carpet of the gown, which is from Atelier Versace’s Spring 2003 collection and previously was worn by Nicole Kidman in an editorial layout. Anitta paired the dress with diamonds by Tiffany & Co., including a pendant featuring a kunzite totaling more than 12 carats and surrounded by diamonds, set in platinum.