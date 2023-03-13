The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: Michelle Yeoh, Rihanna, Halle Bailey and More

As anyone who loves fashion knows, clothes are about more than mere style; they communicate an abundance of stories, and that was certainly true of the Hollywood A-listers who walked the champagne-hued carpet at the 2023 Oscars. From romantic volume or sleek modernity to conveying messages both subtle and overt, the stars arriving at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood seemed to take a uniquely personal approach to their style this year.

The night’s best fashion ran the gamut from the grandeur of voluminous gowns in silk taffeta, notably a pair of Valentino gowns seen on Stephanie Hsu and Florence Pugh, to sleek looks in pale neutrals, including Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton and Michelle Williams in Chanel. Elegant black gowns also ruled the night, with Danai Gurira’s Jason Wu design and Jenny Slate’s Thom Browne ensemble among the best. Winning details, meanwhile, ranged from rose accents to corset boning and a decided preference for vintage jewels.

Tribute ribbons also made an appearance as blue ribbons were worn by several stars to call attention to the UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, which coordinated the #WithRefugees ribbon as an emblem of solidarity with refugees forced to flee their homes. Cate Blanchett, a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, and fellow nominee Brendan Gleeson were among those seen wearing the blue ribbons on Sunday night. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo likewise chose to create a message close to her heart, wearing a pair of dresses — by Christian Siriano for the Oscars ceremony and by Kevan Hall for the Vanity Fair party — emblazoned with messages to honor the embattled women of Iran, her native country.

Which stars ultimately stood out amid the sea of Hollywood insiders? Here’s a rundown of the night’s most memorable looks. (See a list of the winners, and check out all of the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals.)

Angela Bassett in Moschino

Angela Bassett Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Purple is the color traditionally associated with royalty, and best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett indeed exuded a queenly vibe in a richly toned purple organza gown by Moschino, beautifully draped and featuring an exaggerated bow neckline. She finished the look with diamonds by Bulgari, including a high-jewelry Serpenti necklace, and shoes by Sarah Flint Heels.

Stephanie Hsu in Valentino

Stephanie Hsu Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The news that the red carpet would be transformed to a champagne hue for the 2023 Oscars spawned a wealth of conversation, not all of it positive. And while the pale neutral indeed created a different framing for many looks, many stylists understood the assignment, including Wayman and Micah, stylists for nominee Stephanie Hsu. The actress’ bold pink strapless gown, from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 Le Club Couture collection, was an outstanding choice against that pale carpet. Hsu’s look was finished with high-jewelry sapphire and diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet by Cartier.

Jenny Slate in Thom Browne

Jenny Slate Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It would have been great to see more of Jenny Slate, co-writer and star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, not only because the best animated feature film nominee has reached beloved status, but also to get a better glimpse at her custom look by Thom Browne, a black silk faille corset and lace-up skirt, detailed with matching black bugle-bead boning and tuxedo seaming, and seen early on the carpet with a cropped, roped shoulder jacket. Perhaps most adorably: Slate carried Marcel with her, and the diminutive shell was also wearing a look by Browne. The actress and writer, meanwhile, finished her look with a dramatic emerald and diamond necklace by Gismondi 1754.

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Malala Yousafzai Mike Coppola/Getty Images

An executive producer of short documentary film nominee Strangers at the Gate, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai embraced the glamour of the 2023 Oscars in a custom silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren, accessorized with jewels by Santi and Fred Leighton.

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Sofia Carson Mike Coppola/Getty Images

An early arrival on the 2023 Oscars carpet, Sofia Carson, who sang the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” during the telecast, exuded a sort of Audrey Hepburn-inspired elegance in a beautiful two-piece custom look by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, consisting of a draped silk-chiffon crop top with twisted cutout bodice, paired with an asymmetrical waist ballgown skirt. The neckline was perfect for showcasing a high-jewelry necklace by Chopard, featuring seven octagonal-shaped emeralds totaling 122.49 carats, surrounded by 92.57 carats of white diamonds, all set in Fairmined-certified white gold.

Danai Gurira in Jason Wu

Danai Gurira Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star looked equal parts regal and modern in an elegant strapless gown with a distressed neckline from Jason Wu’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, accented with diamond jewels by Messika, including the diamond Divine Enigma choker used to highlight Gurira’s towering hairstyle.

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Sandra Oh Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Marigold silk chiffon was a standout color choice for Sandra Oh, who took advantage of the flow and movement of this Giambattista Valli Haute couture empire-waist gown. And with vintage jewels among the night’s trends, Oh also wore one of the best necklaces seen at the 2023 Oscars, a circa-1980s Harry Winston piece featuring an oversized citrine as its center stone, courtesy of Briony Raymond.

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab

Cara Delevingne Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Currently on the April cover of Vogue, model and actress Cara Delevingne has been candid in that feature and other interviews about her conscious decision to concentrate on self-care after struggling with sobriety. That’s why it was so thrilling to see her looking nothing less than stunning at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Every element came together beautifully, starting with her crimson Elie Saab one-shoulder silk gown, which featured an impeccable fit and perfect details like the lush bow at her shoulder. Her Bulgari high jewels, including a Serpenti choker embellished with 62.85 carats of white diamonds, added the ideal splash of sparkle, while her smoky eye and slicked-back hair completed a head-to-toe look that everyone was talking about on social media.

Jay Ellis in Fendi Mens

Jay Ellis Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Navy tuxes have dominated awards-show carpets in recent years; perhaps that’s why it was so great to see many men reverting to classic black tuxedoes for the 2023 Oscars. Top Gun: Maverick‘s Jay Ellis was an early arrival, and only in the up-close interviews were viewers able to notice that his suit, by Fendi Mens, included a black single-breasted jacket embellished with an all-over floral motif embroidered in matching tone micro beads. Ellis accessorized his tux with Cartier’s Tank Must watch and Christian Louboutin’s Greggo patent-leather dress shoe.

Rihanna in Alaïa

Rihanna Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna created a frenzy on social media when she arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a custom look by Alaïa, a black leather-band dress worn over a black jersey bodysuit. A best song nominee for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna accessorized her look with jewels by Moussaieff, including earrings in orangey brown and yellow diamonds and a ring highlighting an orangey brown diamond.

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

Florence Pugh Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Few looks sparked conversation on social media like Florence Pugh’s look by Valentino Haute Couture. Her empire top in greige-hued silk taffeta highlighted dramatic sleeves and a floor-length overskirt worn over black bike shorts, a design from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Spring/Summer 2023 Le Club Couture collection. “It’s a bit romantic and a bit punk,” Pugh explained on the carpet. Her diamond jewels by Tiffany & Co., meanwhile, included a platinum and diamond necklace crafted to resemble the curves of an orchid.

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Monica Barbaro Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Also among the night’s early arrivals, Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro opted for this two-tone silk gown by Elie Saab, an unusual color pairing of sky blue and eggplant — and that unique vibe, combined with the overskirt structure highlighted by a perfect bow at the waist, is precisely why it worked. Diamonds by Kwiat and Fred Leighton completed her look.

Andrew Garfield in Fendi Mens

Andrew Garfield Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Another actor who went ultra-traditional for the Oscars, presenter Andrew Garfield chose a Fendi Men’s Made to Measure black tuxedo that featured a double-breasted jacket with a lapel in tonal satin, paired with traditional black trousers with satin side stripe, a white evening shirt, cummerbund and bow tie, all from the label’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 eveningwear collection. Patent-leather lace-up shoes, also by Fendi, a signet ring by David Yurman, and Omega’s De Ville Tresor Master Co-Axial Chronometer completed his look.

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton

Ana de Armas Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Perhaps not anticipating the effect of the champagne-toned carpet, many attendees and their stylists planned pale looks, including best actress nominee Ana de Armas, who looked beautiful in a romantic gown by Louis Vuitton. Her custom silver silk organza mermaid gown featured a 3D degradé scalloped train. The Blonde star wore white gold and diamond earrings, a bracelet and ring by Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.

Miles and Keleigh Teller in Celine

Miles and Keleigh Teller Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If the Oscars presented a “Hottest Couple” award, the undisputed winners would be Miles and Keleigh Teller. The Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife looked flawless in his-and-hers looks by Celine, a traditional black tuxedo in mohair black canvas on Miles from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, while Keleigh wore a fully embroidered silver bow strapless couture dress and silver Sharp sandals, both from Celine by Hedi Slimane, finished with pearl earrings by Mikimoto.

Michelle Williams in Chanel

Michelle Williams Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

A best actress nominee for The Fabelmans, Michelle Williams looked utterly ethereal in a custom design by Chanel: a white silk chiffon, cady and tulle embroidered bustier gown, worn with a silk tulle cape closed with a jewelled button. The embroidery on the dress and cape was inspired by a look from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 haute-couture collection. Williams accented the dress and cape with diamonds set in platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rose embellishments were a trend at the 2023 Oscars, seen on everything from Halle Berry’s Tamara Ralph gown to the rose Oscar-winning screenwriter Sarah Polley wore on the lapel of her tuxedo. But for roses served with a bit of drama, no one did it better than presenter Nicole Kidman, whose custom Giorgio Armani Privé single-sleeved black gown featured oversized silver-beaded roses on the shoulder and at the waist of this design fully embellished with paillettes. Diamond jewelry by Harry Winston and a diamond watch from the Omega archives completed her look.

John Cho in Zegna

John Cho Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Presenter John Cho looked perfectly elegant in a head-to-toe look by Zegna, which included a black velvet tuxedo jacket worn over trousers in black wool. Cho paired the suit with a vintage diamond star brooch from the 19th century and circa-1930s ruby and diamond cufflinks set in platinum, both courtesy of Fred Leighton, as well as IWC’s Portofino Automatic timepiece.

Michelle Yeoh in Dior Haute Couture

Michelle Yeoh ABC/Getty Images

The night’s best-actress winner for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once looked elegant and ethereal in a Dior Haute Couture gown crafted of feathers embroidered on ivory silk organza. Her diamond jewels by Moussaieff, meanwhile, included a necklace that was woven into Yeoh’s hair. A devout fan of Richard Mille watches, Yeoh also wore the brand’s RM 07-02 Sapphire timepiece, customized on a white strap to match her gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Jamie Lee Curtis ABC/Getty Images

Corset boning was another big trend at the 2023 Oscars, and that included this Dolce & Gabbana gown worn by best supporting actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The blush-hued gown from the Italian label’s Alta Moda collection is fully hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and features exposed boning detailing.

Hong Chau in Prada

Hong Chau Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

On the pre-ceremony carpet, Hong Chau, a best supporting actress nominee for The Whale, noted that she asked Prada to amp up the details on her pink satin gown, requesting to extend the train embellished with fringes and black sequins, as well as adding a Mandarin collar to the neckline, an homage to her heritage. Pearl and diamond jewels by Mikimoto and Panerai’s Luminor Due Luna watch completed her look.

Lady Gaga in Versace

Lady Gaga Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga also wore a look that highlighted the night’s trend in corset boning, a gown that was fresh from Donatella Versace’s high-wattage show that premiered in Los Angeles just a few days prior to the 2023 Oscars. Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. jewelry included a diamond and platinum necklace from the house’s archives, estimated to have been produced between 1955 and 1965.

Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana

Halle Bailey Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The star of Disney’s upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey embraced every second of her princess moment in a custom turquoise tulle gown by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a hand-pleated corset bodice and full skirt. Her diamonds by De Beers Jewellers included the Midnight Aura necklace from the house’s The Alchemist of Light collection, featuring 74.63 carats of diamonds.

Austin Butler in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Austin Butler ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The best actor nominee for Elvis looked cool and confident in a classic black tuxedo by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, featuring a double-breasted jacket with matching tuxedo trousers, the Yves collar shirt in cotton poplin and the Yves bow tie, and the label’s XIV 70 zipped boots. Yellow-gold rings and a bracelet by Cartier finished his look.

Janelle Monaé in Vera Wang Haute

Janelle Monae ABC/Getty Images

The recording artist and actress definitely understood the assignment, blending bold color with a dramatic silhouette in this custom look by Vera Wang Haute, crafted of a bustier in black velvet and a draped skirt in a brilliant orange silk charmeuse. Her jewels by Paris-based Reza included a diamond brooch set in platinum.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A presenter for best actor and best actress, Chastain wore head-to-toe Gucci, starting with a custom gown crafted of silver sequins and crystals and finished with velvet trim and an extended velvet train. The actress’s Lionhead necklace from Gucci High Jewelry featured 80 carats of tsavorites and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Margot Robbie in Giorgio Armani Privé

Morgan Freeman and Margot Robbie Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Babylon star eschewed the pre-ceremony carpet and was first seen at the 2023 Oscars on the arm of fellow presenter Morgan Freeman. Robbie’s Giorgio Armani Privé off-the-shoulder column gown was among the designs fashion fans were thirsting to see up close and personal due to the black beading on the bodice and the tulle and crystal embroidery on the skirt. Robbie paired the gown with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including a pair of earrings featuring 72 carats of emeralds and black jade.

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

Elizabeth Olsen ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The night’s plethora of grand gowns meant presenter Elizabeth Olsen indeed stood out in this bare halter gown by Givenchy. The actress’s black metal mesh dress was embellished with fringes and worn with a long black silk-organza skirt. Circa-1990s earrings and a ring in yellow gold and diamonds from the Cartier archives, as well as sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, completed her look.

Paul Mescal in Gucci

Paul Mescal ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The best actor nominee for Aftersun looked elegant in an ivory double-breasted dinner jacket by Gucci, paired with a white evening shirt, black bow tie, wide cuffed pants and black patent-leather dress shoes also by the Italian label. Next to a red rose on his lapel, Mescal wore a high-jewelry diamond brooch by Cartier, as well as Cartier’s Privé Tank Chinoise on his wrist.

Andie MacDowell in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Rainey Qualley

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo were chic in sleek black gowns. MacDowell’s asymmetrical draped Saint Laurent gown in black jersey is a $5,290 design currently available on the label’s website; the actress paired with look with pumps also by the French house, while her white diamond and gold jewelry was by Pomellato.

Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward

Fan Bingbing ABC/Getty Images

Among the night’s earliest arrivals, Fan Bingbing undeniably set the tone for the evening when she stepped onto the carpet in a dramatic look by Tony Ward Couture, consisting of a silver beaded gown paired with a silk taffeta evening coat in a brilliant emerald. The color was carried through to statement jewels by Lorraine Schwartz, including earrings highlighting 85 carats of Colombian emeralds and diamonds.