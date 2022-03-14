Critics Choice Awards: All the Best Looks From Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Maggie Gyllenhaal and More

Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards capped a day of glamorous red-carpet style, with the event kicking off mere seconds, it seemed, after the EE British Academy Film Awards had wrapped in London. Perhaps most impressive, many stars — including Ariana DeBose, Caitriona Balfe and Alaina Haim — not only attended both events (with Critics Choice smartly accommodating BAFTA attendees at London’s Savoy Hotel), they also managed to do a quick wardrobe change.

Among the night’s favorites: Kristen Stewart in a beautifully embroidered Dolce & Gabbana gown in blush pink, Andrew Garfield in a custom velvet suit by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent and Will Smith once again working a terrific waistcoat by Dolce & Gabbana as he picked up his Critics Choice Award for King Richard. Bright colors, meanwhile, were seen in abundance, from Nicole Byer in custom Christian Siriano to Krys Marshall in a marigold-hued gown by Azzi & Osta. Check out this roundup of the night’s best looks:

Kristen Stewart in Dolce & Gabbana

Kristen Stewart Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The star of Spencer wore a custom pink gown with allover embroidery by Dolce & Gabbana.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

(L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A Critics Choice Award winner for King Richard, Will Smith wore a custom three-piece tuxedo with double-breasted waistcoat by Dolce & Gabbana, while Jada Pinkett Smith wore a gold metallic strapless gown.

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

Selena Gomez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The best-actress nominee for Only Murders in the Building wore a custom red silk halter gown with scarf by Louis Vuitton, with jewelry by Boucheron.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Andrew Garfield Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Tick, Tick, Boom… nominee wore a velvet jacket and trousers with the “Yves” striped shirt and Vassili Chelsea boots, all by Saint Laurent, with Omega’s 41mm Constellation watch and David Yurman jewelry.

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano

Nicole Byer Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Critics Choice Awards co-host Nicole Byer wore a custom fuchsia ballgown by Christian Siriano.

Alan Kim in Dolce & Gabbana

Alan Kim Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2021 Critics Choice Award winner wore a red single-breasted jacquard jacket with a white shirt and Portofino sneakers by Dolce & Gabbana.

Christine Lahti in Pamella Roland

Christine Lahti Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The best supporting actress nominee for Evil wore a coral ombre-beaded column gown from Pamella Roland’s Resort 2022 collection.

Jung Ho-yeon in Louis Vuitton

Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Squid Game nominee wore a gold dress with bustle detailing and crystal and silver-bead embroidery from Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Margaret Qualley Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

A best-actress nominee for Maid, Margaret Qualley wore head-to-toe Chanel, including a two-piece look from the Spring/Summer 2022 haute-couture collection, consisting of a floral-embroidered organza top and a white petticoat skirt with black silk organza train.

Krys Marshall in Azzi & Osta

Krys Marshall Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The For All Mankind star wore a column gown in sunset yellow with a bodice accented in white, lavender bow train and crystal appliqués by Azzi & Osta.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson accented his black one-button Gucci tuxedo with a diamond and onyx high-jewelry brooch and Octo Roma watch, both by Bulgari, while Turner-Smith paired her teal silk satin one-shoulder gown, also by Gucci, with an abundance of Bulgari jewels, including a high-jewelry necklace featuring 50 carats of emeralds and diamonds worn as a headpiece.

Elle Fanning in Oscar de la Renta

Elle Fanning Frazer Harrison/WireImage

A nominee for The Great, Elle Fanning wore a strapless buttercup-hued cocktail dress with allover embroidery by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps.

Taye Diggs in Giorgio Armani

Taye Diggs Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Critics Choice Awards co-host Taye Diggs wore an aubergine velvet shawl-collar evening jacket with black evening trousers, black shirt and bow tie by Emporio Armani, with jewelry by David Yurman and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

Rita Moreno in Greta Constantine

Rita Moreno Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The West Side Story legend wore a silk taffeta gown in gold and white with a frilled neckline and bishop sleeves from Greta Constantine’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, paired with one-of-a-kind Gumball earrings in green opals, turquoise and diamonds by Irene Neuwirth.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The director of The Lost Daughter looked chic in a white one-shoulder gown, with jewelry by Boucheron.

Sophie Nélisse in Monique Lhuillier

Sophie Nélisse Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Yellowjackets star wore a pale blue chiffon gown with draped bodice and cape from Monique Lhuillier’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, with jewelry by Delfina Delettrez, ANANYA and Cicada.