The 20 Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards

Hollywood’s acting community once again proved the SAG Awards may be the red carpet that best reflects each performer’s personal style, an all-bets-are-off approach that results in a pretty terrific blend of fashion aesthetics and trends.

The 2023 SAG Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, indeed reflected a wide range of styles and trends, which was all the more impressive when considering the challenge of gathering looks for this particular awards show. As one Hollywood stylist noted, the SAG Awards can be a tough event when you’re dressing a star, as the sheer number of high-wattage attendees at this event that combines film and television acting means that stylists are without question battling for the best looks.

That hard work paid off for many stylists and their star clients. From bright satin gowns, like the pink, floral-bedecked Valentino design worn by Zendaya, to beautiful takes in lace seen on Janelle James, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, color and texture ruled the SAG Awards red carpet.

Here’s a look at 20 stars who shone on the SAG Awards red carpet (and check out additional red-carpet arrivals here.)

Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Social media unsurprisingly kicked into overdrive when the Euphoria star and SAG Award best actress nominee arrived on the red carpet in this high-drama look, a custom Valentino strapless bustier gown crafted of pink silk duchesse satin, highlighting 190 roses in pink silk duchesse doubled with pink silk faille. The actress also wore one of the night’s most stunning necklaces among her Bulgari jewels, a high-jewelry design that showcases a sizable trio of tanzanite, morganite and aquamarine. Once off the red carpet, Zendaya quickly changed into a Giorgio Armani Privé gown, also in pink, with a second set of Bulgari jewels, though the romance of her red-carpet look made it one of the night’s showstoppers.

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera

Haley Lu Richardson Amy Sussman/WireImage

An early arrival on the SAG Awards red carpet, the White Lotus actress reflected the forward-thinking style of her onscreen character, wearing a strapless sequined column gown embellished with of-the-moment pearls from Wes Gordon’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection for Carolina Herrera. Her pearl-encrusted bag also was by Herrera, while she finished the look with a variety of diamond jewels by Maison Boucheron.

Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent

Jennifer Coolidge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This has been quite an awards season for Jennifer Coolidge, who picked up another trophy Sunday night for her much-lauded turn on The White Lotus, and her sleek black jersey gown, from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, was roundly agreed to be her best look of the year. Kudos also for her Brigitte Bardot-inspired hairstyle, which complimented the dress nicely.

Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton

Danielle Deadwyler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The star of Till was stunning in a shimmering custom gown by Louis Vuitton, crafted of hand-embroidered silk petals in pink and white to create an ombré effect. Bulgari high jewelry of yellow and white diamonds set in platinum completed her look.

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

Meghann Fahy Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Meghann Fahy, another White Lotus cast member celebrating their SAG win for best ensemble, earned raves for her minimalist look: a white Ralph Lauren one-shoulder gown with a cutout detail at the waist, paired with diamond and white gold earrings and rings by Cartier.

Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

Stephanie Hsu Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One of the cast members from the winning ensemble of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu chose a dramatic high-low crimson gown with draped skirt, crafted in a wallpaper-inspired fabric, from Wes Gordon’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection for Carolina Herrera. Hsu accessorized her look with Cartier jewels crafted of rubies, diamonds and spinels and Christian Louboutin’s Degrastrass PVC pumps.

Jenna Ortega in Atelier Versace

Jenna Ortega Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Wednesday star continues to dominate social media, causing a frenzy Sunday when she arrived at the SAG Awards in this Atelier Versace one-shoulder gown. A vintage piece from the label’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection, the asymmetrical gown is crafted of black patent leather and a laminate silk twill finished with a reptile print. A variety of diamond jewels by Tiffany & Co. and Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals completed her look.

Niecy Nash in Vera Wang Haute Couture

Niecy Nash-Betts Amy Sussman/WireImage

Chartreuse was among the night’s hot color trends, and no one brought more drama to the look than Niecy Nash, a SAG nominee for her role in Dahmer. Nash chose a custom chartreuse strapless silk gown by Vera Wang Haute, crafted of classic corset styling and enveloped in hand-draped French tulle. Diamond jewels by Beverly Hills-based Martin Katz finished her look.

Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera

Cara Delevingne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Carnival Row star opted for the luxe drama of Carolina Herrera, wearing a voluminous outfit that was actually a jumpsuit with overskirt. The look was seen recently on the runway of Wes Gordon’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, which was inspired by Austria’s Empress Elisabeth (better known as Sissi and the subject of the film Corsage). Delevingne paired the dress with diamond jewels by De Beers and platform sandals by Casadei.

Janelle James in Rodarte

Janelle James Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A co-star of Abbott Elementary, which took home the SAG Awards trophy for best ensemble in a comedy series, Janelle James looked beautiful in a black lace gown accented with floral details by Rodarte, paired with the Mihaela 120 platform sandals by Sarah Flint.

Jenny Slate in Zuhair Murad

Jenny Slate Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also a cast member of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jenny Slate chose a black crepe off-the-shoulder gown with beaded detailing and a high slit from Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2023 collection. Graziela’s Floating Diamond Fringe Ear Climbers and Jimmy Choo’s Heloise platform sandals completed her look.

Emily Blunt (in Oscar de la Renta) and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nominated for her work in The English, Emily Blunt chose a brilliant red bandage-style gown embroidered with pink geranium blossoms from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta. Blunt’s Bulgari jewels included a high-jewelry Serpenti necklace embellished with rubies and diamonds set in 18-karat pink gold. Husband John Krasinski opted for the classic elegance of a pinstriped suit, with a watch chain draped from one pocket.

Cate Blanchett in Armani

Cate Blanchett Amy Sussman/WireImage

A SAG nominee for Tár, Cate Blanchett wore an ensemble look with perhaps the night’s most intriguing backstory. Blanchett has embraced sustainable luxury on recent red carpets by rewearing pieces from past events — the Louis Vuitton look she wore to Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards is another example. At Sunday’s SAG Awards, Blanchett’s Giorgio Armani Privé gown was embroidered with black sequins and featured crystal micro edging, while the look’s black lace top is a refashioned piece the actress originally wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and later to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

Amanda Seyfried VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A SAG best actress nominee for The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried wore what was widely agreed to be the look that exuded the most outstanding blend of fun and fashion. Her emerald green silk minidress with train by Prada was paired with high jewelry by Cartier, including earrings crafted of emeralds, diamonds and onyx set in platinum. Seyfried’s ’60s-inspired hairstyle was also chief among the night’s beauty trends.

Taron Egerton in Giorgio Armani

Taron Egerton Amy Sussman/WireImage

A SAG best actor nominee for Black Bird, Taron Egerton exuded an elegance that evoked thoughts of James Bond in this Giorgio Armani Made to Measure one-button shawl collar evening jacket, paired with black evening trousers, white evening shirt and black bow tie.

Katherine Newton in Carolina Herrera

Kathryn Newton Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Every awards show red carpet features one perfect, princess-inspired look, and at Sunday’s SAG Awards, presenter Kathryn Newton, a co-star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, captured that spotlight. Her lilac silk midi dress with exposed black tulle was from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2023 collection and was accessorized with a variety of diamond jewels by Cartier.

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A SAG winner for her performance in George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain wore another of the night’s popular colors, a bold red taffeta gown with draped asymmetrical ruched bodice and high slit from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. High jewelry by Gucci completed her look.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Romona Keveza

Jamie Lee Curtis Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The night’s best supporting actress winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis wore a red crepe gown by Romona Keveza, featuring a deep V-neck and fluted skirt and accented with back buttons that extended to the end of the train. Curtis noted when accepting her trophy that she also was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, had given to her mother, Janet Leigh — and while that marriage famously ended in divorce, she valued the ring because she knew it had been given in love.

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

Rooney Mara Amy Sussman/WireImage

Among the stars of the Sarah Polley-directed Women Talking, Rooney Mara chose a delicate lace gown from the label she often favors, Alexander McQueen, while her beauty look was by Chanel.

Austin Butler in Gucci

Austin Butler Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Elvis star opted for a three-piece burgundy tuxedo by Gucci, accented with yellow-gold cufflinks and rings and a Tank Louis Cartier watch, all by Cartier.