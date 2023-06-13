×
Daddy Gearest: The Coolest Father’s Day Gifts for Hollywood Dads

From James Bond-inspired shades to an eco-friendly Swedish dirt bike, THR rounds up the coolest new presents for Father’s Day.

Daddy Gearest
Daddy Gearest Courtesy of Brand (4)

Yves Saint Laurent

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Parfum Intense is a spicy, woody fragrance with juniper berry and patchouli notes (the bottle can be engraved for a personal touch); $148, yslbeautyus.com

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Parfum Intense

Yves Saint Laurent

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Parfum Intense $148

Barton Perreira

007 Royale sunglasses in bottle green; Kevin Hart sports the brand’s shades courtside at Lakers games; $640, saksfifthavenue.com

Barton Perreira 007 Royale Sunglasses

Courtesy of Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira 007 Royale Sunglasses $640

Tom Ford

Rubber-trimmed leather, suede and nylon sneakers with counterweight soles for added balance. John Legend is a fan of the designer; $990, mrporter.com

Tom Ford rubber-trimmed leather, suede and nylon sneakers

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Tom Ford Sneakers (reg. $990) $594

PXG

The PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II wedge is steel milled for better accuracy; Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas play with PXG; amazon.com

PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II wedge

Amazon

PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedge $349.00 on Amazon.com

Hermès

The house’s Apple Watch Series 8 case in stainless steel 45mm and woven nylon band; $1,279, at Hermès stores nationwide

Hermès Apple Watch Series 8

Courtesy of Hermes Paris

Hermès Apple Watch Series 8 $1,279

Shinola

Horseshoes set with a coordinating canvas tote for summer outings; $250, shinola.com

Shinola Horseshoes Set

Courtesy of Shinola

Shinola Horseshoes Set $250

Cake

The ultra-lightweight electric Bukk motorcycle can handle the weekday commute and weekend off-roading; $10,270 and up, available to preorder at ridecake.com (delivery starts in September)

Cake Bukke Dirt Bike

Courtesy of CAKE

Cake Bukke Dirt Bike $10,270

