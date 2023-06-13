Daddy Gearest: The Coolest Father’s Day Gifts for Hollywood Dads

- Share this article on Facebook
Yves Saint Laurent
YSL Beauty Y Eau de Parfum Intense is a spicy, woody fragrance with juniper berry and patchouli notes (the bottle can be engraved for a personal touch); $148, yslbeautyus.com
Barton Perreira
007 Royale sunglasses in bottle green; Kevin Hart sports the brand’s shades courtside at Lakers games; $640, saksfifthavenue.com
Tom Ford
Rubber-trimmed leather, suede and nylon sneakers with counterweight soles for added balance. John Legend is a fan of the designer; $990, mrporter.com
PXG
The PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II wedge is steel milled for better accuracy; Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas play with PXG; amazon.com
Hermès
The house’s Apple Watch Series 8 case in stainless steel 45mm and woven nylon band; $1,279, at Hermès stores nationwide
Shinola
Horseshoes set with a coordinating canvas tote for summer outings; $250, shinola.com
Cake
The ultra-lightweight electric Bukk motorcycle can handle the weekday commute and weekend off-roading; $10,270 and up, available to preorder at ridecake.com (delivery starts in September)
