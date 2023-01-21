These High-Tech Health and Beauty Gadgets Are Upgrading Hollywood’s Wellness Routines

- Share this article on Facebook
As the new year encourages a jump-start on healthier lifestyle habits, high-tech fitness and wellness devices continue to trend in Hollywood. Check out the latest ones adopted by stars, who in some cases are also investors in the technology.
High-Tech Gym
Opened in 2021, Santa Monica’s private training gym BDX (short for Bose/Downey X=Change) — named for elite fitness trainer-CEO Brad Bose and longtime client and investor Robert Downey Jr. — zeroes in on a mind-body approach with tech hacks.
To promote well-being in his 9,000-square-foot gym (xchange.fit), the trainer touts Oura Rings — the latest generation of the health-monitoring device that’s worn on a finger and tracks sleep and other vital signs ($349) — and the calming and therapeutic benefits of infrared sauna. “Biosynthesis is stimulated by infrared light [helping] all your cells [in] healing themselves,” says Bose. “It’s so calming. You’ll see deep sleep going way up in the Oura Ring once you start using infrared.”
Related Stories
Bose, whose clients also include Jon Favreau, partners with stress and wellness coach Diane D’Amore, who uses treatments such as pulsed high-intensity infrared light combined with neurofeedback. “We re-hack the body and the brain with cutting-edge technology to help people function better,” she says, noting that workouts can focus on “specific exercises that help reestablish brain connectivity” and help reduce mental blocks or performance issues as well as trauma and pain from injuries.
Muscle-Activating Suit
Bose also likes Katalyst, an FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulating suit ($2,385, katalyst.fit) that delivers low-frequency impulses to multiply muscle contractions throughout the body for workout efficiency. It offers a “great alternative to weights,” he says, and accelerates contractions to make a 20-minute workout the equivalent of a two-hour one without the suit. Plus, it can easily be used in a hotel room or at home. Bradley Cooper and Aaron Williamson, Dwayne Johnson’s trainer, have used Katalyst, which offers workout content led by pro trainers. Cindy Crawford is an investor in the company.
Smart Weighted Vest
Cynthia Erivo is an equity partner in sportswear company Omorpho, whose smart micro-weighted G-Vest+ ($279-$299, omorpho.fit) debuted in November. Erivo uses the sleek vest to add resistance to her workouts, such as training for the film adaptation of Wicked. Olivia Rodrigo also has used the vest, which has an embedded NFC (near field communication) tag that syncs with the app’s workout programs. The wearable, says Erivo, “allows me to make the most of my training in the least amount of time.”
Infrared Sauna Blanket
Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Amy Schumer have traveled or snuggled up at home with the HigherDose infrared sauna blanket ($599, higherdose.com), which promises to increase circulation and promote relaxation. Paltrow posted that “it’s an incredible sweat session.”
Light Therapy Skin Care
Other stars turn to CurrentBody’s LED red and infrared light therapy devices ($249-$380, currentbody.com) that target the face, neck, décolletage and eyes to keep skin glowing while addressing puffiness and fine lines and improving elasticity. Letitia Wright used the eye mask for three minutes while prepping to present at the Golden Globes, and Naomi Watts has used CurrentBody’s Neck and Dec Perfector LED red and infrared light therapy device.
Oxygen Facial
Le Mieux’s Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135, lemieuxskincare.com and artofskincare.com), similar to a spa oxygen facial, is loved by Paris Hilton and Jane Lynch. The pen-like, USB-charged tool infuses skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid and a diamond powder elixir.
Multi-Tasking Facial Device
Therabody’s TheraFace Pro ($399, therabody.com) is a percussion-therapy device that offers eight modes, including massage, to relax points of tension. It also includes a skin-toning microcurrent, cleansing tool and red and blue light therapy settings. Fans include Becca Tobin, who posted on social media, “Well of course Theragun took all my favorite devices for the face and put it into one.”
Soothing Goggles
Therabody’s SmartGoggles ($199, therabody.com) feature Sleep, Focus and SmartRelax programs that combine heat, vibration, massage and a biometric sensor to lower heart rate and help curb anxiety. The device has sold out four times since launching in September. Winnie Harlow posted about taking hers on the plane over the holidays.
Mind-Reset Screen
Addressing mental fitness, the Presence digital monitor ($200, discoverpresence.co) displays a stream of more than 3,000 uplifting quotations and affirmations (topics can be selected on an app) designed to create positive thought patterns. Says Tinder co-founder Sean Rad, an investor, “Presence is a constant reminder to adopt a positive mindset, which is essential to well-being.”
Below, see more of our favorite high-tech wellness products for upgrading your self-care routine. — additional reporting by Danielle Directo-Meston
Lumen
Unlock your metabolism with Lumen’s portable device that measures the amount of carbon dioxide in your breath in just a few minutes. The company’s smartphone app (available for iOS and Android) will tell you whether you’re burning fat or carbs, and you’ll get custom guidance on how to reach your fitness and wellness goals, whether it’s weight loss, building more muscle or boosting your energy.
The device is free when you subscribe to Lumen’s six- or 12-month “tracks” ($249 to $499 for a limited time). The programs help you train your metabolism by suggesting the best foods to eat and when, and they also suggest the best workouts. The app also tracks activity and sleep.
Lyma Laser
Touting results in as little as 12 weeks, Lyma’s powerful at-home laser device was designed to help the skin regenerate, recharge and repair itself from the base layer of the dermis using fragmented near-infrared laser light that the brand says is 100 times more effective than standard LED. The clinical-grade gadget features the same technology used by medical professionals and physical therapists to treat torn tendons and cartilage.
The deep-penetrating light also triggers existing cells “to produce more proteins to fight free radicals” (thereby boosting the production of collagen and elastin) and can also reach muscle tissue and fat underneath. Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow (who called it “worth the hype”) are fans of the device, and Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Baldwin also reportedly use the Lyma Laser.
A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
