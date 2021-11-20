The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Dreamy Drops

Jennifer Meyer turquoise and diamond Tennis Studs; $8,250, jennifermeyer.com

Fringe Benefits

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger chevron gold-and-platinum necklace with sapphires; Beyoncé fronts the brand’s latest “About Love” campaign; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co.

Gucci Mania

Silk Tian print pajamas; Lady Gaga is sure to have everyone craving all things Gucci with her hotly anticipated turn in House of Gucci; $3,800, gucci.com

Sparkly Slippers

Manolo Blahnik satin Hangisi ballet flat; Sarah Jessica Parker steps back into her iconic Manolo-loving role in December on HBO Max’s And Just Like That; $955, net-a-porter.com

Little Luxuries

Les Mains Hermès nail enamel; $45 each, harrods.com

Classic With Contrast

Chanel quilted lambskin bag from the Cruise 2022 collection; Spencer’s Kristen Stewart is a longtime face of the brand; $7,800, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005

Red Carpet Ready

Christian Louboutin embellished crepe satin “Goldina Rain” pump; $1,495, at Christian Louboutin, Beverly Hills and neimanmarcus.com

Ring Pop

David Webb cabochon amethyst, turquoise, emerald and brilliant-cut diamonds cocktail ring; $36,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006

Countdown to Christmas

Barbara Sturm advent calendar with an assortment of the A-list doctor’s most loved nonsurgical, anti-aging products (clarifying mask, hyaluronic serum and glow drops); Gwyneth Paltrow uses Sturm’s eye cream; $495, bluemercury.com

Say Anything!

Roxanne Assoulin #RAYourWay customizable beaded bracelets; Selena Gomez is a fan of the jeweler; $150 to $180, roxanneassoulin.com

This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.