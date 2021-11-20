The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Her

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Dreamy Drops
Jennifer Meyer turquoise and diamond Tennis Studs; $8,250, jennifermeyer.com
Fringe Benefits
Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger chevron gold-and-platinum necklace with sapphires; Beyoncé fronts the brand’s latest “About Love” campaign; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co.
Gucci Mania
Silk Tian print pajamas; Lady Gaga is sure to have everyone craving all things Gucci with her hotly anticipated turn in House of Gucci; $3,800, gucci.com
Sparkly Slippers
Manolo Blahnik satin Hangisi ballet flat; Sarah Jessica Parker steps back into her iconic Manolo-loving role in December on HBO Max’s And Just Like That; $955, net-a-porter.com
Related Stories
Little Luxuries
Les Mains Hermès nail enamel; $45 each, harrods.com
Classic With Contrast
Chanel quilted lambskin bag from the Cruise 2022 collection; Spencer’s Kristen Stewart is a longtime face of the brand; $7,800, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005
Red Carpet Ready
Christian Louboutin embellished crepe satin “Goldina Rain” pump; $1,495, at Christian Louboutin, Beverly Hills and neimanmarcus.com
Ring Pop
David Webb cabochon amethyst, turquoise, emerald and brilliant-cut diamonds cocktail ring; $36,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006
Countdown to Christmas
Barbara Sturm advent calendar with an assortment of the A-list doctor’s most loved nonsurgical, anti-aging products (clarifying mask, hyaluronic serum and glow drops); Gwyneth Paltrow uses Sturm’s eye cream; $495, bluemercury.com
Say Anything!
Roxanne Assoulin #RAYourWay customizable beaded bracelets; Selena Gomez is a fan of the jeweler; $150 to $180, roxanneassoulin.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day