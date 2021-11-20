×
The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Her

It’s a wrap! THR collects some of the season’s hottest gifts sure to dazzle the women on your ‘nice’ list.

Best Hollywood Gifts for Her
Dreamy Drops

Jennifer Meyer turquoise and diamond Tennis Studs; $8,250, jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer turquoise and diamond Tennis Studs.

Fringe Benefits 

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger chevron gold-and-platinum necklace with sapphires; Beyoncé fronts the brand’s latest “About Love” campaign; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger chevron gold-and-platinum necklace

Gucci Mania

Silk Tian print pajamas; Lady Gaga is sure to have everyone craving all things Gucci with her hotly anticipated turn in House of Gucci; $3,800, gucci.com

GUCCI Silk Tian print pajamas.

Sparkly Slippers

Manolo Blahnik satin Hangisi ballet flat; Sarah Jessica Parker steps back into her iconic Manolo-loving role in December on HBO Max’s And Just Like That; $955, net-a-porter.com

Manolo Blahnik satin Hangisi ballet flat

Little Luxuries 

Les Mains Hermès nail enamel; $45 each, harrods.com

Les Mains Hermes nail enamel

Classic With Contrast

Chanel quilted lambskin bag from the Cruise 2022 collection; Spencer’s Kristen Stewart is a longtime face of the brand; $7,800, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005

Chanel quilted lambskin bag.

Red Carpet Ready 

Christian Louboutin embellished crepe satin “Goldina Rain” pump; $1,495, at Christian Louboutin, Beverly Hills and neimanmarcus.com

Christian Louboutin embellished crepe satin “Goldina Rain” pump

Ring Pop 

David Webb cabochon amethyst, turquoise, emerald and brilliant-cut diamonds cocktail ring; $36,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006

Cabochon amethyst, turquoise, emerald and brilliant-cut diamonds cocktail ring.

Countdown to Christmas

Barbara Sturm advent calendar with an assortment of the A-list doctor’s most loved nonsurgical, anti-aging products (clarifying mask, hyaluronic serum and glow drops); Gwyneth Paltrow uses Sturm’s eye cream; $495, bluemercury.com

Barbara Sturm advent calendar.

Say Anything!

Roxanne Assoulin #RAYourWay customizable beaded bracelets; Selena Gomez is a fan of the jeweler; $150 to $180, roxanneassoulin.com

Roxanne Assoulin #RAYourWay customizable beaded bracelets.

