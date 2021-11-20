The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Him

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
May the Force Be With You
Kross Studio watch winder, to keep your timepieces fully wound with a nod to Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter with Bluetooth interface; $2,500, kross-studio.com
Minimalist Rock
Transparent Speaker black aluminum and tempered glass sound system with Bluetooth and True Wireless that’s compatible with your existing devices; $550, bloomingdales.com
Timeless Style
Cartier Tank Must watch in steel with a blue dial and leather strap; Rami Malek wore a Tank timepiece at London’s No Time to Die premiere; $2,860, at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437
Glamping Gear
Snow Peak three-piece steel and bamboo fire tool set, ideal for camping trips and marshmallow roasts; $140, snowpeak.com
Haute Wheels
Louis Vuitton bicycle, made to order in collaboration with Tamboite Paris, features an interlocking LV-shaped frame, plus leather saddle and handlebars; price upon request, louisvuitton.com
Scent-sational
Tom Ford Private Blend Ébène Fumé woody amber fragrance; Idris Elba suits up in the designer on the red carpet; $263, nordstrom.com
Just for Kicks
Golden Goose Slide high-tops; Timothée Chalamet wore them while promoting Dune and The French Dispatch; $560, goldengoose.com
Backyard Pizzeria
Gozney Dome pro-style wood or dual fuel outdoor oven to roast, smoke, steam or bake (ideal for the Stanley Tuccis in your life); $1,799, sign up for product drops at us.gozney.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day