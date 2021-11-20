The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Him

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

May the Force Be With You

Kross Studio watch winder, to keep your timepieces fully wound with a nod to Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter with Bluetooth interface; $2,500, kross-studio.com

Minimalist Rock

Transparent Speaker black aluminum and tempered glass sound system with Bluetooth and True Wireless that’s compatible with your existing devices; $550, bloomingdales.com

Timeless Style

Cartier Tank Must watch in steel with a blue dial and leather strap; Rami Malek wore a Tank timepiece at London’s No Time to Die premiere; $2,860, at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437

Glamping Gear

Snow Peak three-piece steel and bamboo fire tool set, ideal for camping trips and marshmallow roasts; $140, snowpeak.com

Haute Wheels

Louis Vuitton bicycle, made to order in collaboration with Tamboite Paris, features an interlocking LV-shaped frame, plus leather saddle and handlebars; price upon request, louisvuitton.com

Scent-sational

Tom Ford Private Blend Ébène Fumé woody amber fragrance; Idris Elba suits up in the designer on the red carpet; $263, nordstrom.com

Just for Kicks

Golden Goose Slide high-tops; Timothée Chalamet wore them while promoting Dune and The French Dispatch; $560, goldengoose.com

Backyard Pizzeria

Gozney Dome pro-style wood or dual fuel outdoor oven to roast, smoke, steam or bake (ideal for the Stanley Tuccis in your life); $1,799, sign up for product drops at us.gozney.com

