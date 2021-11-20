The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids

- Share this article on Facebook
Ride Along
Ride Along Ambosstoys Primo Classic balance scooter (ages 1 to 5 years); $199, amazon.com
Life Goals
The Quarto Group Little People, BIG Dreams book set spotlighting Coco Chanel, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Audrey Hepburn, Iris Apfel and Zaha Hadid (other sets include Women in Art and Black Voices); Oprah Winfrey just named them one of her favorite things; $80, at neimanmarcus.com
NYC vs. L.A. Smaller Things
“Good Night, New York City” and “Good Night, Los Angeles” organic cotton printed PJs (kids sizes 2 to 10); $38 each, smallerthings.com
Empowering Pals
Piccolina Trailblazer dolls including Frida Kahlo, RBG and astronaut Mae Jemison; $50 apiece, piccolinakids.com
It’s Showtime
Wireless Express’ sing-along Bluetooth karaoke microphone ($50) and Loog Guitars’ mini wood guitar ($89) are sure to be a hit with Sing 2 moviegoers (in theaters Dec. 22); maisonette.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
