The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids

It’s a wrap! THR collects some of the season’s hottest gifts sure to dazzle the littles on your ‘nice’ list.

The Best Hollywood Gifts for Kids
Courtesy of Brand

Ride Along

Ride Along Ambosstoys Primo Classic balance scooter (ages 1 to 5 years); $199, amazon.com

Ambosstoys Primo Classic balance scooter

Life Goals

The Quarto Group Little People, BIG Dreams book set spotlighting Coco Chanel, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Audrey Hepburn, Iris Apfel and Zaha Hadid (other sets include Women in Art and Black Voices); Oprah Winfrey just named them one of her favorite things; $80, at neimanmarcus.com

The Quarto Group Little People, Big Dreams book set.

NYC vs. L.A. Smaller Things

“Good Night, New York City” and “Good Night, Los Angeles” organic cotton printed PJs (kids sizes 2 to 10); $38 each, smallerthings.com

Good Night, Los Angeles organic cotton printed PJs.

Empowering Pals

Piccolina Trailblazer dolls including Frida Kahlo, RBG and astronaut Mae Jemison; $50 apiece, piccolinakids.com

Piccolina Trailblazer dolls

It’s Showtime

Wireless Express’ sing-along Bluetooth karaoke microphone ($50) and Loog Guitars’ mini wood guitar ($89) are sure to be a hit with Sing 2 moviegoers (in theaters Dec. 22); maisonette.com

Bluetooth karaoke microphone and Loog Guitars’ wood guitar

This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

