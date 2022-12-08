×
The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids

From a $32K blinged-out ride to cozy hats and dino sweaters, treat the littlest stars to these cool holiday finds.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega set, $39; LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, is a fan of the brand that also offers “power lunch” rings; supersmalls.com

Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega Set

Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega Set $39

Rainbow Bright

Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat; $29 (sizes 6 months to 6 years and up), reytoz.com

Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat

Rey to Z Personalized Pom-Pom Hat $29

T-Riffic

The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits for dino-loving littles, $690 each (sizes 2 years to 10 years), net-a-porter.com

T-riffic The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits

Beverly Hills Baby

Neiman Marcus kids’ Swarovski crystal-embellished Mercedes G63 electric ride-on car, $32,000, exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com

Neiman Marcus Mercedes G63 Ride-On Car

Superhero Swag

Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel collection with the origin stories of Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther; $225, juniperbooks.com

Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel Collection

Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel Collection $225

BFFs

Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker with precut threads to craft up to 20 bracelets; $23, goop.com

Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker

Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker $23

This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

