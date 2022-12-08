The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega set, $39; LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, is a fan of the brand that also offers “power lunch” rings; supersmalls.com Courtesy of Brand Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega Set $39 Buy now

Rainbow Bright Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat; $29 (sizes 6 months to 6 years and up), reytoz.com Courtesy of Rey to Z Rey to Z Personalized Pom-Pom Hat $29 Buy now

T-Riffic The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits for dino-loving littles, $690 each (sizes 2 years to 10 years), net-a-porter.com Courtesy of Brand

Beverly Hills Baby Neiman Marcus kids’ Swarovski crystal-embellished Mercedes G63 electric ride-on car, $32,000, exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Superhero Swag Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel collection with the origin stories of Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther; $225, juniperbooks.com Courtesy of Brand Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel Collection $225 Buy now

BFFs Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker with precut threads to craft up to 20 bracelets; $23, goop.com Courtesy of Goop.com Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker $23 Buy now

This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.