The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega set, $39; LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, is a fan of the brand that also offers “power lunch” rings; supersmalls.com
Rainbow Bright
Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat; $29 (sizes 6 months to 6 years and up), reytoz.com
T-Riffic
The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits for dino-loving littles, $690 each (sizes 2 years to 10 years), net-a-porter.com
Beverly Hills Baby
Neiman Marcus kids’ Swarovski crystal-embellished Mercedes G63 electric ride-on car, $32,000, exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com
Superhero Swag
Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel collection with the origin stories of Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther; $225, juniperbooks.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
