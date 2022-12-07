×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Men

Whether he's a luxury timepiece collector or an audiophile, he'll want to unwrap these five-star finds this holiday.

Mens Gift Guide
Mens Gift Guide Courtesy of Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Retro Runners

Gucci Run sneaker; Harry Styles almost exclusively wears the brand’s cool kicks, $1,100, gucci.com

Gucci Rhyton sneaker
Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci Men’s Run Sneaker $1,100
Buy now

Maverick Moment

Celine Homme gold-tone aviator sunglasses; $450, mrporter.com

Courtesy of Brand

Awards Season Lock

Tiffany & Co. new gender-neutral Lock bangle in gold; $6,800, tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co. Lock Bangle
Courtesy of Brand
Tiffany & Co. Lock Bangle $6,800
Buy now

Black-Tie Timepiece

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier large watch in 18-karat rose gold; Austin Butler toured in Cartier for Elvis; $13,100 at select Cartier boutiques

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier large watch
Courtesy of Cartier

Hot Wheels

Huck Cycles retro-inspired e-bike that’s built by hand for both new and experienced riders; $5,400 at Tabor, 980-207-4860

Huck Cycles E-Bike
Courtesy of TABOR
Huck Cycles E-Bike $5,400
Buy now

Screening Room Must

A24 x Joya Genre candles for film buffs whether they’re into horror (“leathery and dank”) or rom-coms (“honeyed, rare and wild”); $48 each, shop.a24films.com

A24 x Joya Rom-Com Candle
Courtesy of A24
A24 x Joya Genre Candle $48
Buy now

Easy Listening

U-Turn Audio Orbit Special turntable crafted from sustainably sourced walnut with a built-in preamp; $499, uturnaudio.com

U-Turn Audio Orbit Special turntable
Courtesy of Brand
U-Turn Audio Orbit Special turntable $499
Buy now

Leading Man Style

The Craftsman Co. x Ilaria Urbinati tobacco suede varsity jacket is part of a men’s capsule collection designed by Dwayne Johnson’s stylist; $895, craftmanclothing.com

Craftsman Co. x Ilaria Urbinati Suede Varsity Jacket
Courtesy of Courtesy of Craftsman Clothing
Craftsman Co. x Ilaria Urbinati Suede Varsity Jacket $895
Buy now

Well Groomed

Tom Ford croc-effect Dopp kit; $1,230, mrporter.com

Tom Ford Croc-Effect Green Leather Dopp Kit
Courtesy of Mr. Porter
Tom Ford Dopp Kit $1,230
Buy now

This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad