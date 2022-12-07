The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Men

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Maverick Moment
Celine Homme gold-tone aviator sunglasses; $450, mrporter.com
Awards Season Lock
Tiffany & Co. new gender-neutral Lock bangle in gold; $6,800, tiffany.com
Black-Tie Timepiece
Cartier Tank Louis Cartier large watch in 18-karat rose gold; Austin Butler toured in Cartier for Elvis; $13,100 at select Cartier boutiques
Hot Wheels
Huck Cycles retro-inspired e-bike that’s built by hand for both new and experienced riders; $5,400 at Tabor, 980-207-4860
Screening Room Must
A24 x Joya Genre candles for film buffs whether they’re into horror (“leathery and dank”) or rom-coms (“honeyed, rare and wild”); $48 each, shop.a24films.com
Easy Listening
U-Turn Audio Orbit Special turntable crafted from sustainably sourced walnut with a built-in preamp; $499, uturnaudio.com
Leading Man Style
The Craftsman Co. x Ilaria Urbinati tobacco suede varsity jacket is part of a men’s capsule collection designed by Dwayne Johnson’s stylist; $895, craftmanclothing.com
Well Groomed
Tom Ford croc-effect Dopp kit; $1,230, mrporter.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
