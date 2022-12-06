The Best Hollywood-Inspired Holiday Gifts for Women

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
La La Land
Louis Vuitton’s City of Stars fragrance is a nod to the excitement of L.A., with citrus, sandalwood and powdery musk; Squid Game‘s Hoyeon is the face of the label; $280, louisvuitton.com
Walk of Fame
Mach & Mach crystal-embellished satin mules; $1,165, net-a-porter.com
Bling Empire
Irene Neuwirth mosaic earrings with tourmaline, rubelite and beryl in 18-karat gold; $28,060 at Irene Neuwirth, L.A., 323-285-2000
California Girl
Jennifer Meyer diamond emerald palm tree necklace; Jennifer Aniston wears the jewelry on The Morning Show; $3,250, jennifermeyer.com
Après Ski
Tory Burch mittens, $98, and monogram hiker boots, $488; ideal for a holiday retreat or the Sundance film fest, toryburch.com
Courtside Chic
Chanel mini tennis bag; $4,470, at select Chanel boutiques
Red Carpet Ready
Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Toi & Moi secret watch with turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat gold; Viola Davis has worn the jeweler on the red carpet; $42,900, vancleefarpels.com
Euphoric Escape
Flamingo Estate Euphoria Ritual body lotion, scrub and candle set; $197, flamingoestate.com
This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day