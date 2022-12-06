×
The Best Hollywood-Inspired Holiday Gifts for Women

It's all about that Tinseltown tinsel with these shiny and bright must-haves for her.

The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Women for Holiday 2022
La La Land

Louis Vuitton’s City of Stars fragrance is a nod to the excitement of L.A., with citrus, sandalwood and powdery musk; Squid Game‘s Hoyeon is the face of the label; $280, louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton City of Stars Fragrance

Louis Vuitton City of Stars Fragrance $280

Walk of Fame

Mach & Mach crystal-embellished satin mules; $1,165, net-a-porter.com

Mach & Mach crystal-embellished satin mules

Mach & Mach crystal-embellished satin mules $1,175

Bling Empire

Irene Neuwirth mosaic earrings with tourmaline, rubelite and beryl in 18-karat gold; $28,060 at Irene Neuwirth, L.A., 323-285-2000

Irene Neuwirth Mosaic Earrings

California Girl

Jennifer Meyer diamond emerald palm tree necklace; Jennifer Aniston wears the jewelry on The Morning Show; $3,250, jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer Diamond Emerald Palm Tree Necklace

Après Ski

Tory Burch mittens, $98, and monogram hiker boots, $488; ideal for a holiday retreat or the Sundance film fest, toryburch.com

Tory Burch mittens and monogram hiker boots

Tory Burch Après Ski Graphic Mittens $98

Tory Burch T Monogram Miller Lug Hiker Boots $488

Courtside Chic

Chanel mini tennis bag; $4,470, at select Chanel boutiques

Chanel mini tennis bag

Red Carpet Ready

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Toi & Moi secret watch with turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat gold; Viola Davis has worn the jeweler on the red carpet; $42,900, vancleefarpels.com

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Toi & Moi secret watch

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Toi & Moi secret watch $42,900

Euphoric Escape

Flamingo Estate Euphoria Ritual body lotion, scrub and candle set; $197, flamingoestate.com

Flamingo Estate Euphoria Ritual Gift Set

Flamingo Estate Euphoria Ritual Gift Set $197

Movie Star Shades

Dior Miss Dior embellished cat-eye sunglasses; $1,700 at Dior boutiques, 800-929-3467; other options at dior.com

Dior MissDior embellished cat-eye sunglasses

Dior Miss Dior embellished cat-eye sunglasses $1,700

