The Best Jewelry at the 2023 Oscars Seen on Rihanna, Florence Pugh and More Stars

Jewelry fans surely were satisfied by the abundance of statement necklaces, gemstone earrings, cocktail rings and brooches worn by the stars at the 2023 Oscars. Hollywood doesn’t always embrace jewels for red-carpet dressing so thoroughly, but on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, sparkle indeed was among the night’s strongest sartorial themes.

Without question, the best indicator of high-end jewels’ dominance on Sunday’s champagne carpet was the healthy showcase of statement necklaces, which in the past often have been shunted aside in favor of a bare neckline and a pair of chandelier earrings. But Sofia Carson’s early arrival, wearing a stunning emerald and diamond necklace by Chopard, proved to be the first of many big moments throughout the evening.

Carson’s emeralds also were chief among the night’s trends, with Jenny Slate, Margot Robbie, Malala Yousafzai and Fan Bingbing also choosing the fiery green stones as the focus of their jewels. Other trends of the night included graphic earrings that felt more modern than traditional chandelier styles, as well as the ubiquitous lapel brooches seen on a wide range of Hollywood’s A-list men (including on Ke Huy Quan, whose stylist Chloe Takayanagi spoke to THR exclusively about putting together his look, which included a Fred Leighton pansy brooch).

Who chose to maximize the sparkle as part of their Oscar-night style? Here’s a look at 15 of the ceremony’s best jewelry statements.

Rihanna in Moussaieff

Rihanna

With her black leather banded dress and jersey bodysuit, each a custom design by Alaïa, Rihanna chose earrings crafted of fancy colored diamonds and emeralds by London-based Moussaieff. A pair of natural fancy deep orange-brown diamond drops totaling 35.82 and 35.66 carats each are topped by pear-cut natural fancy yellow diamonds totaling 6.23 and 6.01 carats each, with square-cut Colombian emeralds nestled in between, all set in platinum and 18-karat yellow. moussaieff-jewellers.com

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The star of Gucci’s current high-jewelry campaign, Jessica Chastain wore a head-to-toe Oscar night look by the luxury house extending to her necklace. A piece from the latest chapter of the label’s Hortus Deliciarum (Latin for “Garden of Delights”) high-jewelry collection, Chastain’s Lionhead necklace is crafted of roughly 80 carats of tsavorites and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. gucci.com

Michael B. Jordan in Tiffany & Co.

Michael B. Jordan Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jean Schlumberger, the most prolific and celebrated jewelry designer in Tiffany & Co.’s history, debuted his most iconic design in 1956: his Bird on a Rock brooch, crafted to highlight a sizeable and rare gemstone, with a diamond-embellished bird perched on top. Tiffany & Co. has interpreted Bird on a Rock in myriad ways over the years, and lately, the house has gained a fan in Michael B. Jordan, who also wore a pair of the brooches to the London premiere of Creed III in February. At the 2023 Oscars, the actor chose brooches featuring, from left, a morganite totaling more than 32 carats, set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum, and a green tourmaline totaling more than 58 carats, set in 18-karat yellow gold, seen on the satin lapel of his custom black double-breasted tuxedo by Louis Vuitton. tiffany.com

Sofia Carson in Chopard

Sofia Carson Jesse Grant/Getty Images

With her white silk-chiffon two-piece gown, a custom design by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Sofia Carson selected a serious statement necklace from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection. Seven octagonal-shaped emeralds totaling 122.49 carats are surrounded by 92.57 carats of white diamonds in pear-, marquise-, baguette- and round-cut diamonds, all set in 18-karat white gold that’s Fairmined-certified, a nod to Chopard’s commitment to ethical resourcing and responsible practices. chopard.com

Elizabeth Olsen in Cartier

Elizabeth Olsen GettyImages-1248093875

Among the more modernist gowns at the 2023 Oscars was Elizabeth Olsen’s black Givenchy halter-neck dress, crafted of metal mesh with fringe and a silk overlay. Her graphic Cartier earrings, a 1990 design from the house’s archives, paired nicely with the actress’s forward-thinking aesthetic and were crafted of 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds. cartier.com

Sandra Oh in Briony Raymond

Sandra Oh Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Vintage jewels were omnipresent at the Oscars, and the piece that caught attention on social media was this necklace worn by Sandra Oh, from New York-based Briony Raymond’s Estate Collection. A sizeable cushion-cut citrine at the center of the necklace’s medallion was a terrific match with her marigold-hued silk-chiffon gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The circa-1980s design is by Harry Winston, and an up-close look reveals the design to be crafted of intertwining, articulated ropes of 18-karat yellow gold, with both the necklace and medallion set with 77.70 carats of sapphires and 10.62 carats of diamonds. brionyraymond.com

Jenny Slate in Gismondi 1754

Jenny Slate Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

With her wonderfully crisp Thom Browne three-piece evening look, nominee Jenny Slate wore a one-of-a-kind necklace by Massimo Gismondi for Genoa, Italy-based Gismondi 1754. Dubbed Abbraccio (“The Embrace”), the necklace features a pear-shaped Zambian emerald totaling more than 22 carats, surrounded by more than 52 carats of round and pear-shaped white diamonds, all set in 18-karat white gold. The design, which features a nearly invisible setting, required more than 300 hours to craft in the Gismondi atelier. gismondi1754.com

John Cho in Fred Leighton

John Cho FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

New York-based Fred Leighton provided vintage jewels to several attendees on Sunday evening. To adorn his Zegna tuxedo, John Cho went for a star brooch that dates to the late 19th century and is crafted of silver on gold and set with diamonds. fredleighton.com

Danai Gurira in Messika

Danai Gurira Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

If anyone struck a perfect balance of modern, romantic and glamorous, it was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Danai Gurira. Her strapless Jason Wu gown was accented with a variety of diamond jewels by Paris-based Messika, including the high-jewelry Beloved Feather ear cuff seen here, but the detail that truly garnered notice on the carpet and on social media was Gurira’s beautifully sculpted hairstyle, topped by Messika’s Divine Enigma choker, crafted of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. messika.com

Mindy Kaling in Boucheron

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Among the night’s range of graphic, modernist earrings, Mindy Kaling wore the design that most inspired a second look — also because her Cristaux pendant earrings appeared to be pixelated, and that was entirely by design. From the “Carte Blanche, Ailleurs” high-jewelry collection from Boucheron creative director Claire Choisne, the earrings are crafted of smoky quartz embellished with round and baguette-cut diamonds, set in 18-karat white gold. One fun, final note: Ailleurs is French for “elsewhere,” which evokes thoughts of Sunday’s best-picture winner. boucheron.com

Angela Bassett in Bulgari

Angela Bassett Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Among the more powerful looks on the champagne carpet, Angela Bassett’s regal purple Moschino silk-organza gown was simply spectacular, and its exaggerated bow neckline created a perfect frame for a statement necklace. Her Bulgari diamonds included this showstopper, a high-jewelry Serpenti necklace crafted of articulated 18-karat white gold and embellished with more than 70 carats of white diamonds. Among Bulgari’s most iconic designs, Serpenti debuted in 1948, and the house will celebrate the motif’s 75th anniversary throughout 2023, including with a recently opened Serpenti pop-up on Rodeo Drive. bulgari.com

Malala Yousafzai in Santi Jewels

Malala Yousafzai ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nobel laureate and Strangers at the Gate executive producer Malala Yousafzai glistened in silver-sequined Ralph Lauren at the Oscars, and a glimpse of her hand revealed that the activist also wore one of the night’s jewelry trends: emeralds, seen in this ring by London-based Santi Jewels. The Emerald Flower ring showcases four 17th-century Colombian carved emeralds that surround a portrait-cut diamond, all set in platinum on a ring also embellished with diamonds. santijewels.com

Florence Pugh in Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

With her “punk meets romantic” Valentino Haute Couture look, Florence Pugh wore a necklace that deserves a second look for its handcraft. From Tiffany & Co.’s Botanica Blue Book high-jewelry collection, Pugh’s Orchid Curve necklace is crafted in platinum to mimic the undulating curves of an orchid petal, a complicated process to not only achieve that seamless, symmetrical curve, but also to ensure the necklace is smooth and comfortable to wear. The piece is also set with more than 38 carats of diamonds, including on both sides of the curve. tiffany.com

Emily Blunt in Chopard

Emily Blunt ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Presenter Emily Blunt’s sleek white gown from Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection was among several pale neutral designs seen Sunday evening, and the splash of pink from her earrings was a perfect finishing touch. From Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection, the earrings highlight 76.17 carats of pear-shaped pink sapphires, surrounded by 5.89 carats of diamonds, all set in 18-karat white gold. chopard.com

Janelle Monáe in Reza

Janelle Monáe

With her two-piece, color-blocked look by Vera Wang Haute, Janelle Monáe wore an assortment of diamonds by Paris-based Reza, including this floral-inspired brooch crafted of round and baguette-cut diamonds, placed on a velvet choker. worldofreza.com