The Most Stunning Red Carpet Jewelry Inspired by Best Picture Nominees

Dune

Boucheron’s Holographique high-jewelry collection includes the futuristic-looking Halo necklace in rock crystal with a holographic coating and diamonds; price upon request, at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

Nightmare Alley

These artful De Beers high-jewelry earrings suit the drama of the noir movie. Light Ray chandelier earrings from The Alchemist of Light collection feature fancy yellow and white diamonds; $200,000, at De Beers Jewellers, New York.

Licorice Pizza

The ’70s vibe of Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic comedy also is seen in this circa-1970s Textured Curb Link Bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold by Georges L’Enfant for OJ Perrin; $23,000, at fredleighton.com and Fred Leighton, New York.

Belfast

Celebrate Kenneth Branagh’s homage to his childhood in Ireland with the brilliant green of emeralds and tourmalines in this one-of-a-kind ring by Irene Neuwirth; $8,540, at ireneneuwirth.com and Irene Neuwirth, Los Angeles.

Drive My Car

Honor the best picture-nominated Japanese film with Mikimoto’s Japanese Sense of Beauty chrysanthemum brooch, featuring a rare melo pearl and diamonds; price upon request, at Mikimoto, Beverly Hills.

West Side Story

The fluidity of dance is reflected in the Sylphide ballerina clip by Van Cleef & Arpels, showcasing pink and yellow sapphires and white diamonds set in 18-karat white and yellow gold; $317,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills.

CODA

Like the character of Ruby (Emilia Jones) in the film, a 12.62-carat cushion-cut ruby draws the spotlight in this high-jewelry ring by Cartier, with diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills.

Don’t Look Up

Chanel’s Comète Perlée ear cuff, with diamonds and cultured pearls, is inspired by comets, one of which menaces the Earth in Adam McKay’s film; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills.

