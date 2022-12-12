When Bag Matches Bling: Five Sparkling Pairings for Awards Season

- Share this article on Facebook
Christian Louboutin and Cartier
BAG Christian Louboutin Loubi54 crystal-embellished satin chain-strap clutch; $1,790, net-a-porter.com
BLING Cartier Beautés du Monde High Jewelry ring with 18-karat gold, tourmalines, garnets and diamonds; price upon request, 212-446-3419 or cartier.com for more information
Amina Muaddi and Emily P. Wheeler
BAG Amina Muaddi Paloma crystal clutch; Meghan Markle has accessorized with the brand; $2,565, fwrd.com
BLING Emily P. Wheeler Desert Ombre micro-pavé cigar ring; $9,800, emilypwheeler.com
Bienen Davis x Capitol and Irene Neuwirth
BAG Bienen Davis x Capitol Régine Minaudiere gold-etched clutch with velvet case; $3,000, exclusively at Capitol, Brentwood Country Mart
BLING Irene Neuwirth Gemmy Gem aquamarine double stone ring in 18-karat gold; $6,750, ireneneuwirth.com
Jimmy Choo and Chanel
BAG Jimmy Choo crystal-embellished Bon Bon Satin with Hotfix Crystal degrade bucket bag; Beyoncé rocks the brand; $4,695, neimanmarcus.com
BLING Chanel High jewelry Soleil Doré ring with 18-karat gold and diamonds; price upon request, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005 or chanel.com
Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels
BAG Valentino One Stud padded leather shoulder bag; Zendaya is the face of the label; $3,550, valentino.com and net-a-porter.com
BLING Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Couleurs malachite and diamond ring in 18-karat gold; $8,400, vancleefarpels.com
This story first appeared in the Dec. 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
