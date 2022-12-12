×
When Bag Matches Bling: Five Sparkling Pairings for Awards Season

Level up your red carpet wardrobe with pieces from Amina Muaddi and Emily P. Wheeler, Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels and other decadent duos.

Christian Louboutin and Cartier

Amina Muaddi and Emily P. Wheeler

BAG Amina Muaddi Paloma crystal clutch; Meghan Markle has accessorized with the brand; $2,565, aminamuaddi.com BLING Emily P. Wheeler Desert Ombre micro-pavé cigar ring; $9,800, emilypwheeler.com

BAG Amina Muaddi Paloma crystal clutch; Meghan Markle has accessorized with the brand; $2,565, fwrd.com

BLING Emily P. Wheeler Desert Ombre micro-pavé cigar ring; $9,800, emilypwheeler.com

Bienen Davis x Capitol and Irene Neuwirth

BAG Bienen Davis x Capitol Regine Minaudiere gold-etched clutch with velvet case; $3,000, exclusively at Capitol, Brentwood Country Mart BLING Irene Neuwirth Gemmy Gem aquamarine double stone ring in 18-karat gold; $6,750, ireneneuwirth.com

Jimmy Choo and Chanel

BLING Chanel High jewelry Soleil Doré ring with 18-karat gold and diamonds; price upon request, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005 or chanel.com

Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels

BAG Valentino One Stud padded leather shoulder bag; Zendaya is the face of the label; $3,550, net-a-porter.com BLING Van Cleef & Arpels Perlee Couleurs malachite and diamond ring in 18-karat gold; $8,400, vancleefarpels.com

This story first appeared in the Dec. 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

