When Bag Matches Bling: Five Sparkling Pairings for Awards Season

Christian Louboutin and Cartier

BAG Christian Louboutin Loubi54 crystal-embellished satin chain-strap clutch; $1,790, net-a-porter.com

BLING Cartier Beautés du Monde High Jewelry ring with 18-karat gold, tourmalines, garnets and diamonds; price upon request, 212-446-3419 or cartier.com for more information

Amina Muaddi and Emily P. Wheeler MARKLE: CHRIS JACKSON-POOL/GETTY IMAGES BAG Amina Muaddi Paloma crystal clutch; Meghan Markle has accessorized with the brand; $2,565, fwrd.com BLING Emily P. Wheeler Desert Ombre micro-pavé cigar ring; $9,800, emilypwheeler.com

Bienen Davis x Capitol and Irene Neuwirth COURTESY OF BRAND BAG Bienen Davis x Capitol Régine Minaudiere gold-etched clutch with velvet case; $3,000, exclusively at Capitol, Brentwood Country Mart BLING Irene Neuwirth Gemmy Gem aquamarine double stone ring in 18-karat gold; $6,750, ireneneuwirth.com

Jimmy Choo and Chanel

GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES

BAG Jimmy Choo crystal-embellished Bon Bon Satin with Hotfix Crystal degrade bucket bag; Beyoncé rocks the brand; $4,695, neimanmarcus.com

BLING Chanel High jewelry Soleil Doré ring with 18-karat gold and diamonds; price upon request, at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005 or chanel.com

Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES

BAG Valentino One Stud padded leather shoulder bag; Zendaya is the face of the label; $3,550, valentino.com and net-a-porter.com

BLING Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée Couleurs malachite and diamond ring in 18-karat gold; $8,400, vancleefarpels.com

