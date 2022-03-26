15 Best Red Carpet Accessories for Oscars-Bound Actors

Audemars Piguet

This diamond-embellished 37mm self-winding Royal Oak in steel with a gray “Grand Tapisserie” dial celebrates the model’s 50th anniversary; $33,200, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills

Jaeger-LeCoultre

A navy dial highlights the 39mm Master Ultra Thin Moon self-winding watch in steel. Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch wore a watch by the brand in Doctor Strange; $10,600, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills

Rolex

The Oyster Perpetual Explorer features a 36mm Oystersteel case with yellow-gold bezel on a two-tone Oyster bracelet. Oscar nominee Will Smith has been spotted wearing Rolex; $11,150, at Rolex at Gearys Beverly Hills

Piaget

The 42mm case and bracelet are fully embellished with diamonds on Piaget’s Polo Skeleton watch; $228,000, at Piaget, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa

Pomellato

More than 750 diamonds totaling 15.30 carats embellish the 18-karat white gold of the La Gioia Sabbia Tie Chain; $90,500, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills

Tiffany & Co.

The jeweler honors its heritage with these Tiffany 1837 Makers rectangle cuff links in 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver; $4,300, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

Harry Winston

A secret watch is hidden in the diamond-and-white-gold My Precious Time high-jewelry brooch; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills

David Yurman

The Heirloom cuff links feature black onyx surrounded by pavé black diamonds, all set in sterling silver; $1,500, at David Yurman, Beverly Hills

Omega

The Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph features a 42mm case in the brand’s Moonshine gold. Oscar-nominated CODA star Troy Kotsur has been wearing Omega on awards-season red carpets; $26,400, at Westime, Beverly Hills

Jacquie Aiche

Carved quartz stands out on this yellow-gold ring with pavé diamonds by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche; $6,500, at jacquieaiche.com

Gucci

High-jewelry ring features an 11.72-carat pink topaz surrounded by pavé diamonds in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Gucci, Beverly Hills

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Carrera’s limited-edition Year of the Tiger automatic watch features a blue dial subtly embellished with tiger stripes, with hands and indexes in 18-karat rose gold, all in a 41mm steel case with rose-gold crown; $3,750, at tagheuer.com

Breguet

Breguet’s new Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Anniversaire 5365 is limited to just 35 pieces, the same number of tourbillon watches made during founder Abraham-Louis Breguet’s lifetime. It features a 41mm rose-gold case, self-winding movement with peripheral oscillating weight, and leather strap with rose-gold clasp; price upon request, at Breguet, Beverly Hills.

Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons

Mikimoto’s collaboration with Comme des Garçons includes this men’s necklace of cultured Akoya pearls (6.5 to 7.5mm) set in silver; $6,500, at Mikimoto, Beverly Hills and New York

Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons necklace Mikimoto

Greubel Forsey

Limited to 33 pieces, Greubel Forsey’s GMT Sport features a globe, positioned between 7 and 9 o’clock, that makes one rotation every 24 hours in a 45mm titanium case; $590,000, at Cellini Jewelers, New York.

Greubel Forsey GMT Greubel Forsey

A version of this story first appeared in the March 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.