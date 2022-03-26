15 Best Red Carpet Accessories for Oscars-Bound Actors

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Audemars Piguet
This diamond-embellished 37mm self-winding Royal Oak in steel with a gray “Grand Tapisserie” dial celebrates the model’s 50th anniversary; $33,200, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills
Jaeger-LeCoultre
A navy dial highlights the 39mm Master Ultra Thin Moon self-winding watch in steel. Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch wore a watch by the brand in Doctor Strange; $10,600, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills
Rolex
The Oyster Perpetual Explorer features a 36mm Oystersteel case with yellow-gold bezel on a two-tone Oyster bracelet. Oscar nominee Will Smith has been spotted wearing Rolex; $11,150, at Rolex at Gearys Beverly Hills
Piaget
The 42mm case and bracelet are fully embellished with diamonds on Piaget’s Polo Skeleton watch; $228,000, at Piaget, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa
Related Stories
Pomellato
More than 750 diamonds totaling 15.30 carats embellish the 18-karat white gold of the La Gioia Sabbia Tie Chain; $90,500, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills
Tiffany & Co.
The jeweler honors its heritage with these Tiffany 1837 Makers rectangle cuff links in 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver; $4,300, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills
Harry Winston
A secret watch is hidden in the diamond-and-white-gold My Precious Time high-jewelry brooch; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills
David Yurman
The Heirloom cuff links feature black onyx surrounded by pavé black diamonds, all set in sterling silver; $1,500, at David Yurman, Beverly Hills
Omega
The Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph features a 42mm case in the brand’s Moonshine gold. Oscar-nominated CODA star Troy Kotsur has been wearing Omega on awards-season red carpets; $26,400, at Westime, Beverly Hills
Jacquie Aiche
Carved quartz stands out on this yellow-gold ring with pavé diamonds by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche; $6,500, at jacquieaiche.com
Gucci
High-jewelry ring features an 11.72-carat pink topaz surrounded by pavé diamonds in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Gucci, Beverly Hills
TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer Carrera’s limited-edition Year of the Tiger automatic watch features a blue dial subtly embellished with tiger stripes, with hands and indexes in 18-karat rose gold, all in a 41mm steel case with rose-gold crown; $3,750, at tagheuer.com
Breguet
Breguet’s new Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Anniversaire 5365 is limited to just 35 pieces, the same number of tourbillon watches made during founder Abraham-Louis Breguet’s lifetime. It features a 41mm rose-gold case, self-winding movement with peripheral oscillating weight, and leather strap with rose-gold clasp; price upon request, at Breguet, Beverly Hills.
Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons
Mikimoto’s collaboration with Comme des Garçons includes this men’s necklace of cultured Akoya pearls (6.5 to 7.5mm) set in silver; $6,500, at Mikimoto, Beverly Hills and New York
Greubel Forsey
Limited to 33 pieces, Greubel Forsey’s GMT Sport features a globe, positioned between 7 and 9 o’clock, that makes one rotation every 24 hours in a 45mm titanium case; $590,000, at Cellini Jewelers, New York.
A version of this story first appeared in the March 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Awards
Taika Waititi Pokes Fun at Talent-Publicist Relationship During ICG Awards: “I Get it, We’re Annoying”
-
-
tiffany haddish
Tiffany Haddish and Ava DuVernay Toast Designer LaQuan Smith’s “Unapologetically Sexy” Style at L.A. Dinner
-
-
Awards
Disney’s Marshall Weinbaum Wins Publicist of Year, Encourages Kids to “Keep Saying the Word ‘Gay'”
-