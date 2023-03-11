Diamonds Are A Guy’s Best Friend: The Best Watches and Gems for the Red Carpet

Audemars Piguet

The bezel on this white-gold 37mm Royal Oak Selfwinding timepiece is set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds, while the smoke-blue dial features diamond indices. Trevor Noah rocks AP; price upon request, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills

Jean Schlumberger’s iconic “Bird on a Rock” design gets an update with the “Bird on a Pearl” capsule collection, which includes this brooch crafted with a natural saltwater pearl below a diamond-embellished bird; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

A diamond-pavé dial with diamond and sapphire hour markers, a diamond-set bezel and the brand’s iconic President bracelet earn the spotlight on this 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date in 18-karat white gold. Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe have been spotted in diamond-set Rolexes; price upon request, at the Rolex boutique at Gearys, Beverly Hills

The high-jewelry white gold-and-diamond Solitaire ring showcases a heart-shaped tourmaline; price upon request, available exclusively at Gucci, Place Vendôme, Paris

The red-gold 40mm Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon self-winding watch features a diamond-set bezel and tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Nicholas Hoult is a brand ambassador; $92,500, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills

Sixteen Ashoka-cut diamonds totaling 6.66 carats are set in 18-karat white gold on these cuff links with flip-back closure; $64,000, at Jacob & Co., New York

Limited to eight pieces, the L.U.C. Flying T Twin Joaillerie timepiece features 32.45 carats of diamonds covering the dial and 42mm platinum case; price upon request, at Chopard, Beverly Hills

The 18-karat red-gold case of the RM 17-01 Manual Winding Tourbillon is fully set with baguette-cut diamonds and surrounds a skeletonized dial with tourbillon; $1.52 million, at Richard Mille, Beverly Hills

