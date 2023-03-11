×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Diamonds Are A Guy’s Best Friend: The Best Watches and Gems for the Red Carpet

For Hollywood's male stars who love adding a touch of sparkle for the red carpet, these embellished timepieces and jewels will make for perfectly brilliant accessories.

Chopard, Audemars Piguet and Jaeger LeCoultre
Chopard, Audemars Piguet and Jaeger LeCoultre Courtesy of Brand

Audemars Piguet

The bezel on this white-gold 37mm Royal Oak Self winding timepiece is set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds, while the smoke-blue dial features diamond indices. Trevor Noah rocks AP; price upon request, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills
Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills Courtesy of Brand

The bezel on this white-gold 37mm Royal Oak Selfwinding timepiece is set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds, while the smoke-blue dial features diamond indices. Trevor Noah rocks AP; price upon request, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills

Tiffany & Co.

Jean Schlumberger’s iconic “Bird on a Rock” design gets an update with the “Bird on a Pearl” capsule collection, which includes this brooch crafted with a natural saltwater pearl below a diamond-embellished bird; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills
Tiffany & Co. Courtesy of Brand

Jean Schlumberger’s iconic “Bird on a Rock” design gets an update with the “Bird on a Pearl” capsule collection, which includes this brooch crafted with a natural saltwater pearl below a diamond-embellished bird; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

Related Stories

(L-R) Livia Giuggioli Firth, Tom Ford, and Cate Blanchett attend the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lifestyle

Tom Ford, Gabriela Hearst, Alicia Silverstone Honored at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Elizabeth Stewart
Lifestyle

Elizabeth Stewart Talks Rebel Wilson's Oscars Party Look and Size-Inclusive Shopping (Exclusive)

Rolex

A diamond-pavé dial with diamond and sapphire hour markers, a diamond-set bezel and the brand’s iconic President bracelet earn the spotlight on this 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date in 18-karat white gold. Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe have been spotted in diamond-set Rolexes; price upon request, at the Rolex boutique at Gearys, Beverly Hills
Rolex Courtesy of Brand

A diamond-pavé dial with diamond and sapphire hour markers, a diamond-set bezel and the brand’s iconic President bracelet earn the spotlight on this 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date in 18-karat white gold. Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe have been spotted in diamond-set Rolexes; price upon request, at the Rolex boutique at Gearys, Beverly Hills

Gucci

The high-jewelry white gold-and-diamond Solitaire ring showcases a heart-shaped tourmaline; price upon request, available exclusively at Gucci, Place Vendôme, Paris
Gucci Courtesy of Brand

The high-jewelry white gold-and-diamond Solitaire ring showcases a heart-shaped tourmaline; price upon request, available exclusively at Gucci, Place Vendôme, Paris

Jaeger-LeCoultre

The red-gold 40mm Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon self-winding watch features a diamond-set bezel and tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Nicholas Hoult is a brand ambassador; $92,500, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills
Jaeger-LeCoultre Courtesy of Brand

The red-gold 40mm Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon self-winding watch features a diamond-set bezel and tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Nicholas Hoult is a brand ambassador; $92,500, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills

Jacob & Co.

Sixteen Ashoka-cut diamonds totaling 6.66 carats are set in 18-karat white gold on these cuff links with flip-back closure; $64,000, at Jacob & Co., New York
Jacob & Co. Courtesy of Brand

Sixteen Ashoka-cut diamonds totaling 6.66 carats are set in 18-karat white gold on these cuff links with flip-back closure; $64,000, at Jacob & Co., New York

Chopard

Limited to eight pieces, the L.U.C. Flying T Twin Joaillerie timepiece features 32.45 carats of diamonds covering the dial and 42mm platinum case; price upon request, at Chopard, Beverly Hills
Chopard Courtesy of Brand

Limited to eight pieces, the L.U.C. Flying T Twin Joaillerie timepiece features 32.45 carats of diamonds covering the dial and 42mm platinum case; price upon request, at Chopard, Beverly Hills

Richard Mille

The 18-karat red-gold case of the RM 17-01 Manual Winding Tourbillon is fully set with baguette-cut diamonds and surrounds a skeletonized dial with tourbillon; $1.52 million, at Richard Mille, Beverly Hills
Richard Mille Courtesy of Brand

The 18-karat red-gold case of the RM 17-01 Manual Winding Tourbillon is fully set with baguette-cut diamonds and surrounds a skeletonized dial with tourbillon; $1.52 million, at Richard Mille, Beverly Hills

This story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad