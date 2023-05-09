×
The 15 Most Stylish Gifts for Hollywood Moms

Find the perfect present among these A-list-approved items from the finest luxury crafters and such purveyors as an L.A. neighborhood farm and a Brooklyn glass smith.

Garden Glory

Diamond watering can; $89, neimanmarcus.com

Garden Glory Diamond watering can

Michelle Christensen

Lavender garden gloves; $24, Uncommongoods.com

Michelle Christensen Lavender Garden Gloves

Flamingo Estate

Six-piece Garden Tour set offers the best of the Eagle Rock hilltop farm that counts Julianne Moore among fans; $214, Flamingoestate.com

Flamingo Estate Garden Tour

Louis Vuitton

Since 1854 woven tote inspired by vintage wallpaper patterns; $1,464 at 24s.com

Louis Vuitton Since 1854 OnTheGo GM Tote

Fazeek

Two-tone glass teapot; $175, ssense.com

Fazeek Two-Tone Glass Teapot

Gucci

Interlocking G faux fur slipper; $1,100, Net-a-porter.com

Gucci Faux fur slipper

Olivia von Halle

Casablanca floral print cotton-silk pajamas; Jennifer Lopez has worn the brand; $405, Oliviavonhalle.com

Olivia von Halle Casablanca Cotton-silk pajamas

Dior

Unisex Gris Dior eau de parfum with floral and woody notes; Charlize Theron is a face of the label. $330, Dior.com

Dior Gris Dior Eau de Parfum

Hermès

Cape Cod stainless steel timepiece with pink sapphires and diamonds; $5,075, Saksfifthavenue.com

Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch

Paul Arnhold Glass

One-of-a-kind hand-blown vase, perfect to fill with mom’s favorite flowers; $350, Paularnholdglass.com

Paul Arnhold Glass One-of-a-kind hand-blown vase

Tiffany & Co.

Everyday Objects Tiffany & Co. espresso cups in bone china; $200 for a set of four, Tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co. Everyday Objects Tiffany & Co. espresso cups

Carter Kustera

Custom painted silhouette available in 9 x 7 inches ($99) and 12 x 9 inches ($150) in choice of color with a personalized tagline; Carterkusteraportraits.com and Jonathanadler.com

Carter Kustera Custom Portrait

Irene Neuwirth

18-karat gold necklace with mixed color tourmaline cabochons (79.56 carats); Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled in the jeweler’s wares at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. $17,650, Ireneneuwirth.com

Irene Neuwirth 18-Karat Gold Necklace

La Double J

Lago di Como candle with rose, white musk and black currant top notes in a reusable 18-karat gold vessel; $180, ladoublej.com

La Double J Lago di Como Candle

Jennifer Meyer

Petite statement aquamarine and morganite flower ring; Alicia Keys rocks the jeweler’s pieces; $9,750, Jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer Petite statement aquamarine and morganite flower ring

This story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

