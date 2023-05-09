The 15 Most Stylish Gifts for Hollywood Moms

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Garden Glory
Diamond watering can; $89, neimanmarcus.com
Michelle Christensen
Lavender garden gloves; $24, Uncommongoods.com
Flamingo Estate
Six-piece Garden Tour set offers the best of the Eagle Rock hilltop farm that counts Julianne Moore among fans; $214, Flamingoestate.com
Fazeek
Two-tone glass teapot; $175, ssense.com
Gucci
Interlocking G faux fur slipper; $1,100, Net-a-porter.com
Olivia von Halle
Casablanca floral print cotton-silk pajamas; Jennifer Lopez has worn the brand; $405, Oliviavonhalle.com
Hermès
Cape Cod stainless steel timepiece with pink sapphires and diamonds; $5,075, Saksfifthavenue.com
Paul Arnhold Glass
One-of-a-kind hand-blown vase, perfect to fill with mom’s favorite flowers; $350, Paularnholdglass.com
Tiffany & Co.
Everyday Objects Tiffany & Co. espresso cups in bone china; $200 for a set of four, Tiffany.com
Carter Kustera
Custom painted silhouette available in 9 x 7 inches ($99) and 12 x 9 inches ($150) in choice of color with a personalized tagline; Carterkusteraportraits.com and Jonathanadler.com
Irene Neuwirth
18-karat gold necklace with mixed color tourmaline cabochons (79.56 carats); Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled in the jeweler’s wares at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. $17,650, Ireneneuwirth.com
La Double J
Lago di Como candle with rose, white musk and black currant top notes in a reusable 18-karat gold vessel; $180, ladoublej.com
Jennifer Meyer
Petite statement aquamarine and morganite flower ring; Alicia Keys rocks the jeweler’s pieces; $9,750, Jennifermeyer.com
This story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
