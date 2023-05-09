The 15 Most Stylish Gifts for Hollywood Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Garden Glory Diamond watering can; $89, neimanmarcus.com Neiman Marcus Garden Glory Diamond Watering Can $125 Buy now

Michelle Christensen Lavender garden gloves; $24, Uncommongoods.com Uncommon Goods Michelle Christensen Lavender Garden Gloves $24 Buy now

Flamingo Estate Six-piece Garden Tour set offers the best of the Eagle Rock hilltop farm that counts Julianne Moore among fans; $214, Flamingoestate.com Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate The Garden Tour $219 Buy now

Louis Vuitton Since 1854 woven tote inspired by vintage wallpaper patterns; $1,464 at 24s.com 24S Louis Vuitton Since 1854 OnTheGo GM Tote $2,464 Buy now

Fazeek Two-tone glass teapot; $175, ssense.com Courtesy of Brand Fazeek Two-Tone Glass Teapot $175 Buy now

Gucci Interlocking G faux fur slipper; $1,100, Net-a-porter.com Courtesy of Brand Gucci Faux Fur Slipper $1,100 Buy now

Olivia von Halle Casablanca floral print cotton-silk pajamas; Jennifer Lopez has worn the brand; $405, Oliviavonhalle.com Courtesy of Brand Olivia Von Halle Cotton-Silk Pajamas $405 Buy now

Dior Unisex Gris Dior eau de parfum with floral and woody notes; Charlize Theron is a face of the label. $330, Dior.com Courtesy of Brand Dior Gris Dior Eau de Parfum $330 Buy now

Hermès Cape Cod stainless steel timepiece with pink sapphires and diamonds; $5,075, Saksfifthavenue.com Saks Fifth Avenue Hermès Cape Cod Stainless Steel Watch $5,125 Buy now

Paul Arnhold Glass One-of-a-kind hand-blown vase, perfect to fill with mom’s favorite flowers; $350, Paularnholdglass.com Courtesy of Brand Paul Arnhold Glass Vase $350 Buy now

Tiffany & Co. Everyday Objects Tiffany & Co. espresso cups in bone china; $200 for a set of four, Tiffany.com Courtesy of Brand Tiffany & Co. Espresso Cups $200 Buy now

Carter Kustera Custom painted silhouette available in 9 x 7 inches ($99) and 12 x 9 inches ($150) in choice of color with a personalized tagline; Carterkusteraportraits.com and Jonathanadler.com Courtesy of Brand Carter Kustera Custom Portrait $350 Buy now

Irene Neuwirth 18-karat gold necklace with mixed color tourmaline cabochons (79.56 carats); Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled in the jeweler’s wares at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. $17,650, Ireneneuwirth.com Courtesy of Brand Irene Neuwirth 18-Karat Gold Necklace $17,650 Buy now

La Double J Lago di Como candle with rose, white musk and black currant top notes in a reusable 18-karat gold vessel; $180, ladoublej.com Courtesy of Brand La Double J Lago di Como Candle $180 Buy now

Jennifer Meyer Petite statement aquamarine and morganite flower ring; Alicia Keys rocks the jeweler’s pieces; $9,750, Jennifermeyer.com Courtesy of Brand Jennifer Meyer Aquamarine Ring $9,750 Buy now

This story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.