The Most Opulent New Jewelry Featuring Iridescent Opals

Cartier
Beautés du Monde High Jewelry necklace with opals, sapphires and diamonds in platinum; price upon request, 212-446-3419 to reach a Cartier High Jewelry ambassador
David Webb
Grand Girandole chandelier earrings with fire opals, amethysts, emeralds, turquoise and brilliant-cut diamonds in 18-karat gold and platinum; Ted Lasso nominee Hannah Waddingham rocks the jeweler’s wares; $585,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006
Van Cleef & Arpels
Quartet necklace featuring opals, pink sapphires, garnets, spinels, rubellites, mother-of-pearl and diamonds; price upon request, vancleefarpels.com
Irene Neuwirth
One-of-a-kind 18-karat rose gold opal ring with pavé diamonds; Killing Eve nominee Sandra Oh has worn the brand on the red carpet; $20,880, at Irene Neuwirth, Los Angeles, ireneneuwirth.com
Tiffany & Co.
Emerald, opal and diamond ring from the 2022 Blue Book collection; The Morning Show nominee Reese Witherspoon is a fan of the brand; price upon request, at select Tiffany & Co. stores, 800-843-3269
Gucci
Hortus Deliciarum earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with opals, peridots, rubellite tourmalines, enamel and diamonds from the Gucci High Jewelry Collection; price upon request, gucci.com
This story first appeared in the Sept. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
