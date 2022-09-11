The Most Opulent New Jewelry Featuring Iridescent Opals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Cartier

Cartier Courtesy of Cartier

Beautés du Monde High Jewelry necklace with opals, sapphires and diamonds in platinum; price upon request, 212-446-3419 to reach a Cartier High Jewelry ambassador

David Webb

David Webb Courtesy of David Webb

Grand Girandole chandelier earrings with fire opals, amethysts, emeralds, turquoise and brilliant-cut diamonds in 18-karat gold and platinum; Ted Lasso nominee Hannah Waddingham rocks the jeweler’s wares; $585,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Quartet necklace featuring opals, pink sapphires, garnets, spinels, rubellites, mother-of-pearl and diamonds; price upon request, vancleefarpels.com

Irene Neuwirth

Irene Neuwirth Courtesy of Irene Neuwirth

One-of-a-kind 18-karat rose gold opal ring with pavé diamonds; Killing Eve nominee Sandra Oh has worn the brand on the red carpet; $20,880, at Irene Neuwirth, Los Angeles, ireneneuwirth.com

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Emerald, opal and diamond ring from the 2022 Blue Book collection; The Morning Show nominee Reese Witherspoon is a fan of the brand; price upon request, at select Tiffany & Co. stores, 800-843-3269

Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Hortus Deliciarum earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with opals, peridots, rubellite tourmalines, enamel and diamonds from the Gucci High Jewelry Collection; price upon request, gucci.com

