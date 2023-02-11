Shop Talk: These Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brands Have All Opened New L.A. Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

THE M JEWELERS

Mark Shami grew up making jewelry at his father’s store in New York City’s diamond district, a location for the film Uncut Gems. After years of crafting custom items for friends, Shami founded The M Jewelers 10 years ago in New York and opened his by-appointment L.A. store last year. He calls his brand “a go-to spot for customization and personalization,” noting the “heirloom feel” of the designs ($49 to $1,900). Known for its nameplate pieces, the brand — which counts Rosalía and Bella Hadid as customers — also offers engagement bands and rings. “Last year,” says Shami, “we did a bunch of pieces for Euphoria,” which included the Cutout Flower Heart Letter ring with customizable initial. “They kept all the pieces, and we gifted a bunch of stuff to the cast.”

8445 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; http://themjewelersny.com

The M Jewelers’ Cutout Flower Heart Letter ring in 14-karat yellow gold; $1,600, themjewelersny.com (also available in sterling silver and other metals from $135) Courtesy of Brand

GOLDISH

In January, designer Yafit Goldfarb opened Goldish’s first West Coast store, joining locations in NYC, Ibiza and Tulum. The spaces are designed with sculptural displays and photo art by Goldfarb’s daughter and a sound meditation area to “activate” each piece of 14-karat gold body jewelry. “Our jewelry sits on the skin and touches specific points [like] the heart or solar plexus to activate that chakra. Shapes are like coding based on sacred geometry: ladders, pyramids, triangles,” says Goldfarb of the angular jewelry with a bohemian vibe ($80 to $1,800). Wrist bracelets can be worn as necklaces and foot bracelets, while belly chains do triple duty as necklaces or anklets. Erykah Badu wore Goldish’s gold-chain Joker Face Mask ($500) with pearls in December.

413 Rose Ave., Venice; (310) 795-9257, begoldish.com

Goldish’s Doublicious 5.5-inch-long, 14-karat gold earrings with black pearls; $333, begoldish.com Courtesy of Brand

MAOR

Caviar and diamond jewelry make a posh off-menu pairing at new West Hollywood restaurant Caviar Kaspia. The space housing the West Coast outpost of the beloved Paris restaurant now doubles as the headquarters of the year-old gender-fluid jewelry line Maor. Made locally, the collection includes bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings, plus dice and key chains ($80 to $150,000). Kate Hudson wore Maor’s $6,230 yellow gold Curb Chain ring with red tourmaline during her Glass Onion tour. Designer Maor Cohen (who previously founded the M. Cohen label) tells THR he’s working on a red carpet-ready high jewelry collection featuring “big, glamorous pieces with colored stones. I describe my creations as statement jewelry but timeless.”

8475 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood; (323) 782-0600, maorofficial.com

Maor’s yellow gold Curb Chain ring with tourmaline; $6,230, maorofficial.com Courtesy of Brand

