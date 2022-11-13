The Best New Platinum Watches for Men

Prized for its durability but also fetching a premium because of the difficulty of working with such a tough material, this gleaming metal is all the rage for the latest status timepieces this fall

Platinum is one of the hottest metals for fall as seen in new timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex, Bulgari, Hermès, Arnold & Son and A. Lange & Söhne featuring the incredibly durable material.

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne Courtesy of Brand

Displaying the time digitally using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case and features a 72-hour power reserve; price upon request, alange-soehne.com

Hermès

Hermès Courtesy of Brand

In a 42mm platinum case embellished with 78 diamonds, this Arceau Le Temps Voyager world-timer watch features an hour-and-minute counter that travels around the mother-of-pearl dial to also indicate the city; its map is inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.com

Vacheron Constantin

Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Courtesy of Brand

In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the moon-phase indicator and 43mm case are crafted in platinum; price upon request, vacheron-constantin.com

Rolex

Rolex The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 Courtesy of Brand

The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 features a new fluted bezel and houses an ice blue dial with a day window at 12 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock, magnified by Rolex’s signature Cyclops lens, all on the brand’s President bracelet, also in platinum; price upon request, rolex.com

Arnold & Son

Arnold & Son Courtesy of Brand

Limited to 28 pieces, the 45mm Perpetual Moon watch has a salmon pink dial crafted in a “Stellar Rays” sunburst design; price upon request, arnoldandson.com

Patek Phillippe

Patek Philippe Courtesy of Brand

Patek Philippe Made for left-handed wearers, the 38mm Ref. 5373P-001 chronograph in platinum includes a charcoal-gray dial, perpetual calendar, 60-minute counter, day, month, leap year and day/night indicators; price upon request, patek.com

Bulgari

Bulgari Courtesy of Brand

The 43mm brushed platinum case on the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic houses an open-worked dial with gray chronograph counters at 3 and 9 o’clock and a tourbillon at 6 o’clock; price upon request, bulgari.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.