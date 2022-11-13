×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Best New Platinum Watches for Men

Durable but hard to work with, platinum is the luxury metal of choice in new timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin and more makers.

Prized for its durability but also fetching a premium because of the difficulty of working with such a tough material, this gleaming metal is all the rage for the latest status timepieces this fall
Prized for its durability but also fetching a premium because of the difficulty of working with such a tough material, this gleaming metal is all the rage for the latest status timepieces this fall Courtesy of Brand (3)

Platinum is one of the hottest metals for fall as seen in new timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex, Bulgari, Hermès, Arnold & Son and A. Lange & Söhne featuring the incredibly durable material.

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne Displaying the time using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case; price upon request, alange-soehne.com
A. Lange & Söhne Courtesy of Brand

Displaying the time digitally using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case and features a 72-hour power reserve; price upon request, alange-soehne.com

Related Stories

These high-wattage jewelry watches can’t help but spark the right kind of attention
Lifestyle

Five Dazzling Diamond Watches for Awards Season

Lifestyle

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-Ups

Hermès

Hermès This 41mm Arceau Le Temps Voyager world timer features 78 diamonds and a map inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.com
Hermès Courtesy of Brand

In a 42mm platinum case embellished with 78 diamonds, this Arceau Le Temps Voyager world-timer watch features an hour-and-minute counter that travels around the mother-of-pearl dial to also indicate the city; its map is inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.com

Vacheron Constantin

Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the moon-phase indicator and 43mm case are crafted in platinum; price upon request, vacheronconstantin.com
Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Courtesy of Brand

In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the moon-phase indicator and 43mm case are crafted in platinum; price upon request, vacheron-constantin.com

Rolex

Rolex The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 features a new fluted bezel and houses an ice blue dial, all on the brand’s President bracelet, also in platinum; price upon request, rolex.com
Rolex The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 Courtesy of Brand

The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 features a new fluted bezel and houses an ice blue dial with a day window at 12 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock, magnified by Rolex’s signature Cyclops lens, all on the brand’s President bracelet, also in platinum; price upon request, rolex.com

Arnold & Son

Arnold & Son Limited to 28 pieces, the 45mm Perpetual Moon watch has a salmon pink dial crafted in a “Stellar Rays” sunburst design; price upon request, arnoldandson.com
Arnold & Son Courtesy of Brand

Limited to 28 pieces, the 45mm Perpetual Moon watch has a salmon pink dial crafted in a “Stellar Rays” sunburst design; price upon request, arnoldandson.com

Patek Phillippe

Patek Philippe Made for left-handed wearers, the 38mm Ref. 5373P-001 chronograph includes a perpetual calendar; Patek Philippe Made for left-handed wearers, the 38mm Ref. 5373P-001 chronograph includes a perpetual calendar; price upon request, patek.compatek.com
Patek Philippe Courtesy of Brand

Patek Philippe Made for left-handed wearers, the 38mm Ref. 5373P-001 chronograph in platinum includes a charcoal-gray dial, perpetual calendar, 60-minute counter, day, month, leap year and day/night indicators; price upon request, patek.com

Bulgari

Bulgari The 43mm brushed platinum case on the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic houses an open-worked dial; price upon request, bulgari.com
Bulgari Courtesy of Brand

The 43mm brushed platinum case on the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic houses an open-worked dial with gray chronograph counters at 3 and 9 o’clock and a tourbillon at 6 o’clock; price upon request, bulgari.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad