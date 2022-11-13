The Best New Platinum Watches for Men

- Share this article on Facebook
Platinum is one of the hottest metals for fall as seen in new timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex, Bulgari, Hermès, Arnold & Son and A. Lange & Söhne featuring the incredibly durable material.
A. Lange & Söhne
Displaying the time digitally using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case and features a 72-hour power reserve; price upon request, alange-soehne.com
Hermès
In a 42mm platinum case embellished with 78 diamonds, this Arceau Le Temps Voyager world-timer watch features an hour-and-minute counter that travels around the mother-of-pearl dial to also indicate the city; its map is inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.com
Vacheron Constantin
In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the moon-phase indicator and 43mm case are crafted in platinum; price upon request, vacheron-constantin.com
Rolex
The 40mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 features a new fluted bezel and houses an ice blue dial with a day window at 12 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock, magnified by Rolex’s signature Cyclops lens, all on the brand’s President bracelet, also in platinum; price upon request, rolex.com
Arnold & Son
Limited to 28 pieces, the 45mm Perpetual Moon watch has a salmon pink dial crafted in a “Stellar Rays” sunburst design; price upon request, arnoldandson.com
Patek Phillippe
Patek Philippe Made for left-handed wearers, the 38mm Ref. 5373P-001 chronograph in platinum includes a charcoal-gray dial, perpetual calendar, 60-minute counter, day, month, leap year and day/night indicators; price upon request, patek.com
Bulgari
The 43mm brushed platinum case on the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic houses an open-worked dial with gray chronograph counters at 3 and 9 o’clock and a tourbillon at 6 o’clock; price upon request, bulgari.com
