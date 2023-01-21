Where To Spa in 2023: The Best New Wellness Destinations in Cabo, New York, Punta Mita and London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a gravity-defying facial or an herbal soak, there’s nothing more rejuvenating than a spa-centric getaway. Here are some places to find escape, from California and New York to Mexico and London, whether on a press tour or a true holiday.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The Well at Chileno Bay Resort Cabo vacations just got a lot healthier thanks to The Well, the highly personalized New York City wellness retreat that attracts the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and Emma Roberts. That’s because The Well’s first West Coast home has just opened in the oceanfront Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection.

A new four-day, on-site program, The Well Reset, says chief medical officer Frank Lipman, “provides guests with a results-driven itinerary that is specially tailored to their wellness goals even while on holiday — whether that’s resetting their gut, enhancing metabolic health or balancing blood sugar.”

The program takes place in the resort’s new well-being center with daily mindful movement classes, a meditation lounge with hanging beds and a floating fire, a bath house for lymphatic system-boosting hot and cold experiences and even a bougainvillea-draped nap garden complete with a self-guided reflexology therapy pool and curated nap programming. In addition to this designated “wellness playground,” designed by New York interior designer Nina Gotlieb, there are six new wellness guest suites. There, visitors can experience in-room programming plus a personalized Turn Up service each morning with healthful smoothies, rising yoga-sequence cards, and a meditation album. Evening turndown features a light therapy face mask, affirmation cards and a foot massage roller. There’s also an aloe bar, Biologique Recherche cryo sticks and The Well Relax Body Oil to aid in recovery.

This is no one-massage-and-done spa; the programming is literally 24/7 with cutting-edge sleep monitoring technology, as well. And appropriately for its location, The Well at Chileno Bay boasts immersive offerings combining ancient practices with modern science. One particularly dreamy one: spiritual Celestial Bathing, which includes a fireside ritual and biodynamic moon- and starlit float sesh in an outdoor pool. Yes, you can still get a margarita on the swimmable beach or three-tiered pool. But it might not be necessary. Single occupancy starts at $5,000 a night, double at $9,000; aubergeresorts.com or expedia.com

Rendering of a meditation lounge at The Well at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences. The Well

London

Claridge’s Spa After 210 years in business, Art Deco legend Claridge’s in the Mayfair neighborhood finally opened its first spa this past fall. As would be expected of an arrival so long in the making, Claridge’s Spa is a thoughtful wellness-minded mecca for physically and emotionally healing rituals, bio-innovation and energy cleansing. The magic happens in a tranquil 7,000-square-foot space of oak, limestone and glass courtesy of renowned interior designer André Fu. The spa includes an indoor swimming pool with private cabanas, sauna and steam rooms, and seven sensory-rich treatment chambers heavy with Asian aesthetic references, particularly from Japan. On offer are radiance-promising, high-tech facials and full-body detoxes featuring acclaimed Augustinus Bader products; La Eva sensory immersions; and bamboo and silk rituals, among many other next-level escapes. Rooms from $900 a night, claridges.co.uk; more booking options at booking.com, expedia.com and hotels.com.

The pool at the 7,000-square-foot Claridge’s Spa. COURTESY OF SUBJECT

New York

Bathhouse In a converted Williamsburg factory, Bathhouse is about functional recovery and ancient global wisdom in a moody brick-clad setting with eclectic design. Wellness seekers can book a day pass for access to a starlight steam room (the ceiling’s lighting design mimics the night sky), thermal pools, saunas and marble hammams or schedule specific treatments such as Moroccan scrubs in the latter, private herbal-soaking baths and stress-melting massages. 101 N. 10th St., Williamsburg, abathhouse.com

Bathhouse in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Adrian Gaut/Courtesy of Bathhouse

Sage + Sound Thanks to several recent openings, New York is now more than ever a well-being destination. On the Upper East Side, Sage + Sound is a wellness center that embraces virtually all elements of self-care, from life coaching and nontoxic nail services to wholesome cuisine from Isle of Us cafe and Tracie Martyn facials. Mental health pros lead private and group sessions, plus there are sound baths, workshop speakers and meditation classes. 1481 Third Ave., sage-sound.com

Sage + Sound on New York’s Upper East Side. Courtesy of Sage + Sound

Spa Diane Barrière The new Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York in Tribeca is home to the ultraluxe Spa Diane Barrière, with a hydrotherapy pool and five rooms designed by the famed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (The Pendry Residences West Hollywood) plus cult-loved Biologique Recherche treatments, including the Red Carpet Ready Facial, which uses micro-current remodeling technology to sculpt, reshape and regenerate. 456 Greenwich St., Tribeca, hotelsbarriere.com; more booking options at booking.com, expedia.com and hotels.com

A guest room at Hotel Barriere Fouquet’s New York. Collection Fouquet’s

Punta de Mita, Mexico

Susurros del Corazón Auberge Resorts Collection’s breezy-luxe Susurros del Corazón resort debuted along an idyllic beach in Punta de Mita in November 2022 and its restorative Onda, an Auberge Spa, is due to open this spring, comprising 11 sea-facing treatment rooms and wellness offerings, including Laughing Yoga. The full menu will combine traditional bodywork, holistic methods and local healers in ocean-inspired therapies that use elements like Undaria seaweed oil. In the meantime, Ondita (little Onda) offers four sunny oceanfront rooms where guests can savor spirited signatures such as the Las Olas (wave) massage or Cielo energy session to release negative energy, all of which start with an aloe foot rub and wrap up with a turquoise “scalp chill” to open the heart. Mini 30-minute enhancements such as a face, neck and shoulder massage with cold wave stones can be done pool- or beachside, too. Rooms from $999 a night, aubergeresorts.com and expedia.com

A rendering of Onda, an Auberge Spa, due to open this spring at Susurros del Corazon. Auberge Resorts Collection

Rancho Mirage, California

Sensei Porcupine Creek Set at the foot of the mountains in Rancho Mirage, California, the lush, art-studded Sensei Porcupine Creek is the first retreat fully operated by co-founder David Agus’ highly bespoke wellness brand (Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, co-founded by Larry Ellison, debuted in 2019). Agus’ Paramount+ series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, launched in December and features intimate, health-focused conversations with the likes of Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher.

At the ultra-discreet Sensei Porcupine Creek, spa treatments are not the entire point but are in support of each guest’s overarching personal goals (discovered during one-on-one sessions with a private Sensei guide) and include sports recovery experiences that combine myofascial release, neuromuscular therapy, percussive devices and stretching. Of course, it’s also possible to feel totally pampered, with a gua sha facial or Desert Herb Poultice and Oil Massage, which uses products infused with herbs from the desert region. The California-meets-Japanese-meets-Peruvian cuisine and sushi bar, courtesy of Sensei by Nobu, also toes the line between healthful and decadent. Packages start at $1,225 a night with a two-night minimum (sensei.com) and progress to the Optimal Wellbeing Program, which uses data-capturing health tech and innovative analysis to dictate an integrated itinerary of practices and therapies (from $1,580 a night). sensei.com

Sensei Porcupine Creek is set on 230 acres in Rancho Mirage. Courtesy of Chris Simpson

