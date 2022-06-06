MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Night’s Best Looks on Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Glen Powell and More Stars

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough and Sofia Carson were among the stars who brought high-wattage style to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The night was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a parade of looks including a stunning blue dress from Vera Wang Haute on the red carpet.
Spider-Man: No Way Home took home the golden popcorn trophy for best movie, while the event’s 26 gender-neutral categories included House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland (the winner) and Dune‘s Timothee Chalamet up against each other for best performance in a movie. Scarlett Johansson won for best hero for Black Widow. Among the television categories, Euphoria was the night’s winner for best show, with Zendaya accepting her trophy remotely for best performance in a show. Jennifer Lopez attended the event to accept the night’s Generation Award and was surprised to learn she also won the award for best song, from 2022’s Marry Me.
Fans cast their votes online for these and a variety of non-traditional categories including best kiss, while new categories this year included best song and best music documentary.
Here’s a look at some of the night’s most talked-about fashion moments.
Olivia Rodrigo in Jean Paul Gaultier
The winner for best music documentary for driving home 2 u wore a sleek Jean Paul Gaultier corset dress with Outhouse Jewellery’s Oh Celeste Nova spiked earrings.
Jennifer Lopez in Monot
Leave it to Lopez — who accepted the night’s Generation Award (and also won a trophy for best song, for “On My Way” from Marry Me) — to wear one of the most talked-about labels on current red carpets: Her leather vest with plunging neckline and long skirt were from Monot’s fall/winter 2022 collection. Lopez paired the look with jewelry by Candy Ice, a bag by Jimmy Choo and shoes from her collab with DSW.
Riley Keough in Gucci
On hand to introduce a clip from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the King’s granddaughter wore a look that debuted in November on Hollywood Boulevard as part of Gucci’s Love Parade collection.
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Accepting golden-popcorn trophies for both best fight and best show for her work on Euphoria, Sweeney wore a cropped shirt and crystal-beaded miniskirt with buckles by Miu Miu, paired with jewelry by Candy Ice and Le Vian.
Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Haute
As the night’s host, Hudgens wore a plethora of looks onstage from labels that included Versace and Valentino, but she kicked off the evening in a custom high-low dress in cobalt silk chiffon by Vera Wang Haute.
Sophia Di Martino
The Loki star picked up multiple trophies in a tailored red suit highlighted by a richly beaded jacket.
Jenna Ortega in Valentino
The winner for most frightened performance for her role in Scream, Ortega paired a sculpted minidress by Valentino with diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Sofia Carson in Iris van Herpen
The Descendants actress and singer loves a haute-couture moment, and that extended to Sunday night’s event, when Carson chose to wear a pleated gown with voluminous sleeves from Iris van Herpen’s Fall 2017 haute-couture collection, paired with tanzanite and diamond jewelry by Marli New York.
Maria Bakalova in Dolce & Gabbana
The co-star of Judd Apatow’s The Bubble wore a three-piece look that included an animal-print miniskirt, all by Dolce & Gabbana.
Glen Powell in Canali
Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell went for the ease of an ivory linen suit that was part of a head-to-toe look by Canali.
Jay Ellis in Dolce & Gabbana
Also among the Top Gun: Maverick stars in attendance, Ellis wore a red leather jacket over a sheer shirt and slim trousers with a side stripe, all by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with sneakers by Christian Louboutin and a watch by Omega.
Pablo Schreiber in Dzojchen
The co-star of Halo and Candy went for a tonal black look in a suit by Singapore-based label Dzojchen and shoes by Paul Smith.
