Oscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But Basic

The peacocks were out in force Sunday evening at the 94th Academy Awards, with the stylish men of Hollywood embracing classic elegance, brilliant colors and artful jewels in equal measure. While black and navy tuxes prevailed as the popular choices, many actors and musicians opted for vivid tones of blue or red for their evening suits, crafted in luxe fabrics like satin and velvet.

Diamond jewelry and status watches also accented many of the night’s most talked-about looks, from the Cartier necklace that subtly draped from Rami Malek’s lapel to the multiple chains, also by Cartier, that Timothée Chalamet wore with his shirtless Louis Vuitton beaded jacket and pants. The latter was a risky move that was side-eyed by some on social media, but it’s undeniable that his fans absolutely loved it.

While the night was absent the high-wattage spectacle of, say, a Billy Porter fashion moment, it still moved the needle forward on the notion that Hollywood’s A-list men are progressing into increasingly adventurous territory with their red-carpet style. From classic and elegant to bright and bold, here are 10 looks we loved among the abundance of looks at this year’s Oscars.

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Timothée Chalamet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Dune star blurred gender lines with his Oscars look, choosing an embroidered lace tuxedo jacket and fitted pants that actually were from Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collection by Nicolas Ghesquiere. He paired the suit with a variety of jewelry pieces in 18-karat white gold and diamonds by Cartier, including a Panthère pendant and matching rings.

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta

Kodi Smit-McPhee Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The best supporting actor nominee for The Power of the Dog has quickly become a red-carpet star for his forward-thinking choices throughout this awards season, and Sunday night was no exception. Smit-McPhee wore a fantastic double-breasted suit in powder blue by Bottega Veneta, accessorized with Cartier diamonds, including a high-jewelry diamond necklace that peeked out from beneath his tonal powder-blue shirt, and a Panthère watch with floating diamonds on the dial.

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana

Will Smith David Livingston/Getty Images

The best actor winner for King Richard caused a “What just happened?!” news frenzy for his altercation with Chris Rock late in the broadcast, which unfortunately overshadowed what only should have been a triumphant moment for the beloved star. He’s been faithful to Dolce & Gabbana throughout the awards season, wearing three-piece evening suits defined by the luxe addition of a waistcoat. He saved his best look for the Oscars, a Made to Measure black mohair wool tuxedo consisting of peak lapels accented with silk and micro jacquard, while his double-breasted waistcoat featured an exaggerated lapel “constructed in the Sicilian tradition,” the house noted. A white poplin shirt and black silk-satin ascot completed the suit, while a single Cartier diamond earring, worn as a tie stud, finished the look.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Andrew Garfield Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Tick, Tick… Boom! star and his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, have enjoyed a good run with Saint Laurent this season, and that extended to his look Sunday evening, an evening suit that was highlighted by a double-breasted jacket in burgundy velvet, worn with a black shirt, bow tie and tuxedo pants. A signet ring in 18-karat yellow gold and a watch by Omega completed Garfield’s look.

Rami Malek in Prada

Rami Malek Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The No Time to Die star’s Prada mohair tuxedo with satin lapels was widely admired, but it was his Cartier “pocket gem” — the name assigned by Cartier to the jeweled chain that adorns a jacket lapel — that everyone noticed. Malek also wore Cartier’s Tank Must watch and Santos de Cartier cufflinks in black lacquer and sterling silver.

Simu Liu in Versace

Simu Liu Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Among the night’s wow moments among men on the Oscars red carpet was Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, resplendent in a custom red wool evening suit by Atelier Versace. Gold Medusa buttons accented the single-breasted jacket, while his white shirt included a harness detail. The suit took roughly 100 hours to complete, according to the label. The actor also wore a watch by Omega.

Daniel Kaluuya in Gucci

Daniel Kaluuya David Livingston/Getty Images

The Judas and the Black Messiah star’s bright green satin evening jacket by Alessandro Michele for Gucci was among the night’s boldest looks, beautifully cut in a double-breasted silhouette with black lapels. He paired the look with black tuxedo pants by Gucci and patent-leather oxfords by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Josh Brolin in Etro

Josh Brolin Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Dune co-star wore a look viewers longed to see in person, because his Etro jacket and trousers were actually crafted of a jacquard paisley print that was subtle on camera but a luxe, sumptuous fabric choice.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Giorgio Armani

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The best actor nominee for The Power of the Dog exuded classic elegance in a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tuxedo, a black one-button style with peak lapels trimmed in satin, paired with a white evening shirt and a black bow tie. His only adornment: a lapel pin in support of Ukraine. Cumberbatch’s wife, actress Sophie Hunter, looked ethereal and beautiful in a tulle and fishnet gown from Dior Haute Couture’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Kevin Costner in Gucci

(L-R) Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When Kevin Costner stepped onstage to present the best director award, it was clear from the start that his tuxedo was not only classic, but also was fitted beautifully. Details on this Gucci two-button tuxedo included satin peak lapels, while he paired the suit with a white covered-placket evening shirt and black silk bow tie. Walking the red carpet with wife Christine Baumgartner, Costner finished his look with cufflinks and a watch by Chopard.