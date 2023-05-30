The Best Summer Fragrances Inspired by the Sea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Christian Dior Dioriviera Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian fuses fig and rose to celebrate Christian Dior’s love of the Riviera. Fans of the brand’s scents include Naomi Campbell; $330 (125 ml), out June 1 at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills and dior.com Courtesy of Brand Christian Dior Dioriviera $330 Buy now

Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Nose Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud uses notes of carrot seed, blackcurrant and herbs in this energizing unisex spritz; Kendall Jenner is a fan of LV fragrances; $300 (100 ml), at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Center and louisvuitton.com Courtesy of Brand Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill $300 Buy now

Calvin Klein Eternity Reflections The notes in this eau de parfum — luscious pear, blood orange, jasmine absolute and sandalwood — lend it a bright, crisp, tropical feel; $96 (100 ml) at Macy’s, Westfield Century City and Calvinklein.com Courtesy of Brand Calvin Klein Eternity Reflections $96 Buy now

Krigler Mediterranean Peach 15 Peaches from St. Tropez, jasmine from Grasse and honey from Corsica feature in this fruit-forward scent, inspired by the 1915 original; $615 (100 ml), at Krigler, The Four Seasons, Beverly Hills and Krigler.com Courtesy of Brand Krigler Mediterranean Peach 15 $615 Buy now

Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Ford’s latest unisex juice boasts creamy sandalwood that mimics a suntan lotion note, plus hints of amber and cinnamon. Taylor Swift is a fan of the brand’s fragrances; $295 (50 ml), at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills and Sephora.com Courtesy of Brand Tom Ford Soleil de Feu $295 Buy now

Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Antilles Vetiver Escape to the Caribbean with this woody citrus that counts green mandarin, vanilla bourbon, sage and a base of vetiver from Haiti as key notes; $106 (100 ml), at ralphlaurenfragrances.com Courtesy of Brand Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Antilles Vetiver $106 Buy now

Acqua di Parma La Spugnatura Arancia Eau de Toilette Explore the coast of Sicily with this citrus-powered fragrance featuring a base of musk and cedarwood with sweet notes of lemon and mandarin contrasted by crisp black pepper and bitter almond; saksfifthavenue.com Courtesy of Brand Acqua di Parma La Spugnatura Arancia Eau de Toilette $235 Buy now

This story first appeared in the May 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.