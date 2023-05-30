The Best Summer Fragrances Inspired by the Sea

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill
Nose Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud uses notes of carrot seed, blackcurrant and herbs in this energizing unisex spritz; Kendall Jenner is a fan of LV fragrances; $300 (100 ml), at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Center and louisvuitton.com
Calvin Klein Eternity Reflections
The notes in this eau de parfum — luscious pear, blood orange, jasmine absolute and sandalwood — lend it a bright, crisp, tropical feel; $96 (100 ml) at Macy’s, Westfield Century City and Calvinklein.com
Krigler Mediterranean Peach 15
Peaches from St. Tropez, jasmine from Grasse and honey from Corsica feature in this fruit-forward scent, inspired by the 1915 original; $615 (100 ml), at Krigler, The Four Seasons, Beverly Hills and Krigler.com
Tom Ford Soleil de Feu
Ford’s latest unisex juice boasts creamy sandalwood that mimics a suntan lotion note, plus hints of amber and cinnamon. Taylor Swift is a fan of the brand’s fragrances; $295 (50 ml), at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills and Sephora.com
Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Antilles Vetiver
Escape to the Caribbean with this woody citrus that counts green mandarin, vanilla bourbon, sage and a base of vetiver from Haiti as key notes; $106 (100 ml), at ralphlaurenfragrances.com
Acqua di Parma La Spugnatura Arancia Eau de Toilette
Explore the coast of Sicily with this citrus-powered fragrance featuring a base of musk and cedarwood with sweet notes of lemon and mandarin contrasted by crisp black pepper and bitter almond; saksfifthavenue.com
This story first appeared in the May 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Peacock
Kaley Cuoco Explains How Her Pregnancy Did — and Didn’t — Reshape Her ‘Based on a True Story’ Storylines
-
Tonys 2023
Audra McDonald on Bringing Adrienne Kennedy’s ‘Ohio State Murders’ to Broadway: “We Just Wanted to Do Right By Her”
-
-
Mia Wasikowska
Cannes: Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and More in The Hollywood Reporter’s Festival Photo Gallery