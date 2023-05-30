×
The Best Summer Fragrances Inspired by the Sea

Spritz on one of these new coastal-inspired fragrances for instant beach access.

From Left: Christian Dior Dioriviera, Krigler Mediterranean Peach 15, Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill, Calvin Klein Eternity Reflections, Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Antilles Vetiver and Tom Ford Soleil de Feu
From Left: Christian Dior Dioriviera, Krigler Mediterranean Peach 15, Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill, Calvin Klein Eternity Reflections, Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Antilles Vetiver and Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Courtesy of Brand (6)

Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian fuses fig and rose to celebrate Christian Dior’s love of the Riviera. Fans of the brand’s scents include Naomi Campbell; $330 (125 ml), out June 1 at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills and dior.com

Nose Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud uses notes of carrot seed, blackcurrant and herbs in this energizing unisex spritz; Kendall Jenner is a fan of LV fragrances; $300 (100 ml), at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Center and louisvuitton.com

The notes in this eau de parfum — luscious pear, blood orange, jasmine absolute and sandalwood — lend it a bright, crisp, tropical feel; $96 (100 ml) at Macy’s, Westfield Century City and Calvinklein.com

Peaches from St. Tropez, jasmine from Grasse and honey from Corsica feature in this fruit-forward scent, inspired by the 1915 original; $615 (100 ml), at Krigler, The Four Seasons, Beverly Hills and Krigler.com

Ford’s latest unisex juice boasts creamy sandalwood that mimics a suntan lotion note, plus hints of amber and cinnamon. Taylor Swift is a fan of the brand’s fragrances; $295 (50 ml), at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills and Sephora.com

Escape to the Caribbean with this woody citrus that counts green mandarin, vanilla bourbon, sage and a base of vetiver from Haiti as key notes; $106 (100 ml), at ralphlaurenfragrances.com

Explore the coast of Sicily with this citrus-powered fragrance featuring a base of musk and cedarwood with sweet notes of lemon and mandarin contrasted by crisp black pepper and bitter almond; saksfifthavenue.com

This story first appeared in the May 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

